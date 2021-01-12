2021 Honda Clarity

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Side Exterior View
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Open Doors
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Rear Seats
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Trunk
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Front Seats
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Instrument Panel
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Dashboard
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Steering Wheel
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Instrument Cluster
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Gear Shift
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Engine
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Audio System
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Temperature Controls
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Grille
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Headlight
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Mirror
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Wheel Cap
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Tail Light
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Door Controls
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Door Handle
2021 Honda Clarity Sedan Air Vents
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Side Exterior View
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Open Doors
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Rear Seats
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Trunk
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Front Seats
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Instrument Panel
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Dashboard
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Steering Wheel
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Instrument Cluster
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Gear Shift
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Engine
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Audio System
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Temperature Controls
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Grille
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Headlight
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Mirror
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Wheel Cap
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Tail Light
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Door Controls
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Door Handle
2020 Honda Clarity Sedan Air Vents
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Front Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Side Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Side Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Rear Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Rear Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Front Exterior View
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Open Doors
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Trunk
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Front Seats
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Rear Seats
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Rear Seats
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Front Seats
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Open Doors
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Trunk
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Gear Shift
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Instrument Cluster
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Steering Wheel
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Dashboard
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Instrument Panel
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Instrument Panel
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Dashboard
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Engine
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Instrument Cluster
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Steering Wheel
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Engine
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Gear Shift
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Audio System
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Temperature Controls
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Grille
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Grille
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Temperature Controls
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Audio System
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Mirror
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Tail Light
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Door Controls
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Tail Light
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Headlight
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Headlight
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Wheel Cap
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Door Handle
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Door Handle
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Air Vents
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Wheel Cap
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Mirror
2019 Honda Clarity Electric Sedan Air Vents
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Door Controls
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity
Shopping for a new Honda Clarity?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Bengt Halvorson Bengt Halvorson Senior Editor
January 12, 2021

Buying tip

The Clarity Fuel Cell is only offered for lease, and that’s the only way we’d advise getting the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. Sticker prices are high, and Honda has offered some great lease deals that could give the PHEV a lower monthly cost than some models costing half as much.

features & specs

Sedan
Sedan
Touring Sedan
MPG
NA
MPG
NA
MPG
NA
MSRP
$58,490
MSRP
$33,400
MSRP
$36,600
See Full 2021 Honda Clarity Specs »

The 2021 Honda Clarity lineup offers two quirky-looking ways to embrace the cleaner future—with all the comfort and features to forget that you’re treading lightly.

What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Honda Clarity? What does it compare to?

The Clarity is an efficiency-focused vehicle that aims to provide several options for environmentally conscious car shoppers. The lineup currently includes the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and the hydrogen-powered Clarity Fuel Cell, while the Clarity Electric has been discontinued. 

Is the 2021 Honda Clarity a good car?

Review continues below

Although not everyone will appreciate the look, or find the Clarity models to be as engaging as they might want, both the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid are well-designed sedans that have inviting, spacious cabins, a refined ride, and an impressive list of features. We give the Clarity lineup a 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Honda Clarity?

The Clarity carries over to 2021 with no changes.

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid comes with a 1.5-liter inline-4 and a version of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system, making 171 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque altogether. With it, electric motor torque powers the front wheels the vast majority of the time, but it can clutch in the engine in some cruising conditions for better efficiency. 

Charging the Plug-In Hybrid takes just 2.2 hours on a Level 2 (240V) charge point. 

The other model, the Clarity Fuel Cell, is powered by a 174-hp electric motor system, fed by a 103-kw hydrogen fuel-cell stack, with a 1.7-kwh battery buffer between the two. 

How much does the 2021 Honda Clarity cost?

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid starts at $34,355 (including $955 destination), while the top model in the lineup is the Clarity Fuel Cell, at $59,445 (although Honda normally leases this model). An 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is included on all versions, as are dual-zone climate control and keyless ignition. Top Touring trims add leather upholstery, power seats, and navigation. 

There’s a significant asterisk. The Clarity Fuel Cell is only offered through a limited number of California dealerships that are close enough to roughly 40 hydrogen fuel-cell fueling stations—mostly in the LA region, the San Francisco Bay area, and Sacramento. And while the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is only stocked by dealerships in California, it’s for order in all 50 states. 

Where is the 2021 Honda Clarity made?

In Takanezawa, Japan.

4

2021 Honda Clarity

Styling

The 2021 Honda Clarity plays a confusing mix of conservative and flamboyant on the outside, although a straightforward cabin design beckons.

Is the 2021 Honda Clarity a good-looking car?

How much you like the 2021 Honda Clarity will depend largely on your initial feelings about its exterior styling. From the outside, the design can be polarizing. While the front of the Clarity looks like other current Hondas, the teardrop roofline and shape, plus the partial rear wheel spats and the small but functional rear window, together make clear that aerodynamics is the priority. Mashed up with this, there’s a hard-to-place formality to the Clarity’s styling that also stands as a juxtaposition next to the extreme aero look. 

On the inside, the look of the Clarity models is much more in line with the rest of the current Honda lineup, with a pleasant mix of soft materials and lighter colors—and a two-tone look—together feeling upscale and well-coordinated. 

Review continues below
5

2021 Honda Clarity

Performance

The 2021 Clarity lineup isn’t all that perky, but it has a lot of poise.

Whether you opt for the plug-in hybrid or hydrogen fuel cell version, the Clarity is just responsive enough, but it by no means prioritizes performance. 

The soft, almost bouncy ride of the Clarity means its handling isn’t anywhere close to that of the Accord (or the somewhat more sophisticated-handling Insight), but those decisions give it the settled feel of a luxury car on jittery road surfaces. Regenerative braking is well-calibrated, too, and in everyday driving the Clarity has a level of grace you won’t find in the Prius or Ioniq. 

Is the Clarity 4WD?

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Clarity Fuel Cell are both front-wheel drive, and there’s no option for all-wheel drive. 

How fast is the Honda Clarity?

The Clarity Fuel Cell can scoot to 60 mph in about eight seconds—or a little less than that, by some tests, for the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. For the most part this is a driving experience that’s refined but not particularly sharp or perky. 

Between the two models, the Fuel Cell is the best-driving in the lineup; it’s quiet and responsive, and its 174-hp electric motor system delivers an electric-car punch from low speeds and a swoosh of impressive passing power at higher speeds. 

Review continues below
5

2021 Honda Clarity

Comfort & Quality

The 2021 Honda Clarity shows that efficiency and clean air don’t require giving up cabin comfort.

The Clarity juggles a lot of priorities. It’s configured the way that it is to yield great aerodynamics and to allow the flexible space for a range of advanced powertrains. So it’s quite surprising that both the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and the Clarity Fuel Cell manage to provide so much good passenger and cargo space. 

Both versions have a very spacious cabin feel, with seating for five in what feels like a mid-size sedan cabin at first look. Back-seat space isn’t quite Accord-like, but it’s close. The Fuel Cell has less cargo space—because of the cylindrical hydrogen tanks that are stored under the back seat and the fore area of the cargo floor—and there’s not even a pass-through for long items. 

The Clarity Fuel Cell has the most settled ride of the two and has a somewhat more plush-feeling interior in the trims and materials; it feels like it could bear Honda’s Acura luxury badge. Either way, these are tight, comfortable, quiet sedans that don’t ride like they’re aiming to be hypermile champs.

Review continues below

2021 Honda Clarity

Safety

There are no official crash-test results for the 2021 Clarity lineup, but it eases concerns with a robust feature list.

How safe is the Honda Clarity?

What you won’t find for the Clarity lineup are any official crash-test results from either of the U.S. testing programs.

But you will find a robust list of safety features, all standard. Automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control are all included, as are a pedestrian warning system and adaptive cruise control. The Clarity also includes LaneWatch, which flips a wide camera view of the side of the vehicle on the center screen when you use the turn signal, and the Clarity Fuel Cell adds a head-up display. 

Review continues below
7

2021 Honda Clarity

Features

The 2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid comes better-equipped than other affordable hybrids.

There are essentially two trim levels of the Clarity lineup. Clarity Plug-In Hybrid models are offered in base and Touring levels, while the Clarity Fuel Cell is offered in a single model that parallels the Touring level. 

Power seats, leather upholstery, and navigation are the big feature adds for Touring models, and all models in the lineup include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility plus satellite radio, HD radio, and built-in Pandora compatibility. Dual-zone climate control and heated front seats are also included across the model line.

Which Honda Clarity should I buy?

The base 2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid costs $34,355 (including $955 destination), and it qualifies buyers for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit. At that effective price, it offers a strong value in a very well-equipped, luxurious-feeling model that pairs long-distance hybrid flexibility with enough electric range for most commutes.  

How much is a fully loaded 2021 Honda Clarity?

The top model in the lineup is the Clarity Fuel Cell, at $59,445. But Honda primarily leases this model, under an arrangement that includes fuel, making it a great deal if you’re near a hydrogen station.

Review continues below
9

2021 Honda Clarity

Fuel Economy

Both versions of the 2021 Honda Clarity are highly efficient and cut tailpipe emissions.

The 2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid has some of the advantages of an electric car and a hybrid, together. It’s rated for 48 miles of all-electric range on a charge, and then 42 mpg combined in its hybrid mode, after using up any plug-in charge. Because the fuel tank is only 7.0 gallons, that leaves you with a 340-mile range, by the EPA’s tally, if you start out with a full charge. 

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$58,490
MSRP based on Sedan
Change Style
See Your Price
6.0
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 4
Performance 5
Comfort & Quality 5
Safety N/A
Features 7
Fuel Economy 9
Compare the 2021 Honda Clarity against the competition
  • 2021 Honda Insight

    2021 Honda Insight

    6.5
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

    2021 Honda Accord

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    2021 Hyundai Ioniq

    6.6
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition

    2021 Toyota Prius

    5.5
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Honda Clarity?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area

2021 Honda Clarity Pricing Insights

  • 2021 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid on sale now
  • Lease: No promotional offers
  • Rebate: Up to $15,000 off (CA only)
  • Finance: From 0.9% APR + cash
See Your Price