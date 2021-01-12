What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Honda Clarity? What does it compare to?

The Clarity is an efficiency-focused vehicle that aims to provide several options for environmentally conscious car shoppers. The lineup currently includes the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and the hydrogen-powered Clarity Fuel Cell, while the Clarity Electric has been discontinued.

Is the 2021 Honda Clarity a good car?

Review continues below

Although not everyone will appreciate the look, or find the Clarity models to be as engaging as they might want, both the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid are well-designed sedans that have inviting, spacious cabins, a refined ride, and an impressive list of features. We give the Clarity lineup a 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Honda Clarity?

The Clarity carries over to 2021 with no changes.

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid comes with a 1.5-liter inline-4 and a version of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system, making 171 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque altogether. With it, electric motor torque powers the front wheels the vast majority of the time, but it can clutch in the engine in some cruising conditions for better efficiency.

Charging the Plug-In Hybrid takes just 2.2 hours on a Level 2 (240V) charge point.

The other model, the Clarity Fuel Cell, is powered by a 174-hp electric motor system, fed by a 103-kw hydrogen fuel-cell stack, with a 1.7-kwh battery buffer between the two.

How much does the 2021 Honda Clarity cost?

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid starts at $34,355 (including $955 destination), while the top model in the lineup is the Clarity Fuel Cell, at $59,445 (although Honda normally leases this model). An 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is included on all versions, as are dual-zone climate control and keyless ignition. Top Touring trims add leather upholstery, power seats, and navigation.

There’s a significant asterisk. The Clarity Fuel Cell is only offered through a limited number of California dealerships that are close enough to roughly 40 hydrogen fuel-cell fueling stations—mostly in the LA region, the San Francisco Bay area, and Sacramento. And while the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is only stocked by dealerships in California, it’s for order in all 50 states.

Where is the 2021 Honda Clarity made?

In Takanezawa, Japan.