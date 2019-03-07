The 2019 Honda Clarity is a plug-in hybrid, electric, or fuel-cell mid-size car that struggles to find its niche.

Most commonly found as a plug-in hybrid, the Clarity is extroverted in its efficiency, apparent by its outward style. It’s the anti-Accord Hybrid, which is less expensive and more efficient with a gallon of gasoline—even though the Accord lacks a plug. (The compact Honda Insight, too, is more efficient with a gallon of gas than the Clarity.)

As an electric car, the Clarity suffers from a comparatively short, 89-mile range due to its small battery. Smaller still is the number of Clarity fuel-cell vehicles, which are limited to Southern California.

Still, the Clarity scores a 6.0 on our overall scale, buoyed by its fuel efficiency and standard features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Clarity plug-in hybrid costs more than $34,000 to start and is offered in two trims: base and Touring. The 2019 versions are identical to the 2018 versions, which are covered in-depth here.

We’ll hit the highlights instead, here. The plug-in hybrid rates at 42 mpg combined when operating as a conventional hybrid and its battery can power the Clarity for more than 40 miles on a full charge. The Clarity drives the front wheels only, and acceleration is adequate in all versions.

Four adults will fit in the Clarity—both Accord and Insight have better space for passengers and cargo.

The Clarity offers standard active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

Every Clarity is equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, 18-inch wheels, and dual-zone climate control. Top trims add leather upholstery and navigation.