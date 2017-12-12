The 2018 Honda Clarity lineup includes the Japanese maker’s greenest models, with two of its three versions releasing no tailpipe emissions at all. However, only one of the three mid-size sedan versions will be sold nationwide. That’s the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, which goes on sale early in 2018. The plug-in Clarity comes in standard and Touring trims, while the Fuel Cell and Electric models only offer a single trim level each.

The other two versions—the battery-powered Clarity Electric and the Clarity Fuel Cell version, powered by hydrogen—are distributed in very limited regions of California. Most U.S. drivers will never see one, although all three versions are quite similar in appearance.

We rate the 2018 Honda Clarity line at 6.0 points out of a possible 10. We’re not fans of its awkward styling, but it’s a comfortable, spacious, quiet, and well-equipped sedan with excellent green credentials, even for the high-volume plug-in hybrid version that comes with a tailpipe. Note that we have not rated the Clarity for safety; if the car gets high crash-test ratings, that number could rise. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

We’re not big fans of the Clarity’s styling, while marries a recognizably Honda front end to an awkward, high-tailed rear and rising window line made necessary by the very large cylindrical hydrogen tank behind the rear seat of the Clarity Fuel Cell version. The interior, however, is standard-issue high-end Honda, with nice materials and clear, legible controls.

On the road, none of the Clarity versions can be considered a sport sedan. They are, however, quiet, smooth, and comfortable, not to mention spacious inside and outfitted with good feature content even in the lowest-priced Clarity Plug-In version, which starts around $34,000. The Fuel Cell version is in the mid-50s, though it is offered only as a lease vehicle and Honda has improved the lease terms since it launched more than a year ago.

The excellent 2018 Accord midsize sedan, offering two gasoline engines and a hybrid option, will do far better than the somewhat ungainly Clarity. But for shoppers who want to plug in, Honda offers the only mid-size sedan with a trunk that gives more than 40 miles of range. Californians can also choose the Electric version, with a disappointing 93-mile range, or the Fuel Cell version, which is usable only within range of that state’s network of several dozen hydrogen fueling stations.

The new Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is the most important model in the lineup, however. At least for 2018, it offers a combination of space, comfort, and green powertrain that isn’t matched by any other competitor. We expect it to do well if Honda can figure out how to explain the benefits of plug-in hybrids to its shoppers, a task that bedevils more than one carmaker even today.