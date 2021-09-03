What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda CR-V? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Honda CR-V compact crossover seats five passengers in comfort, and is roomier than rivals such as the Mazda CX-5, Nissan Rogue, and Toyota RAV4. Like the RAV4, Ford Escape, and Hyundai Tucson, it can be had as a hybrid.

Is the 2022 Honda CR-V a good SUV?

A spacious cabin, excellent safety ratings, and above average efficiency reward the 2022 Honda CR-V with a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda CR-V?

Honda didn’t invest too much in the fifth-generation CR-V before its expected redesign for 2023. The top Touring trim comes standard with all-wheel drive, but it remains optional on LX, SE, EX, and EX-L trims.

Neither flashy nor dull, the 2022 CR-V soldiers on as a pleasantly plain crossover that prefers to blend in more than stand out. Tasteful chrome and black cladding frame the compact that rolls on available 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior is equally understated, with function over form befitting a vehicle in this class.

The 1.5-liter turbo-4 carries over, as does its output of 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. A CVT sends power to the 17-inch front wheels, and the CR-V puts efficiency over power with an EPA-rated 28 mpg city, 34 highway, 30 combined. Available on EX, EX-L, and Touring trims, the Hybrid with standard all-wheel drive uses a pair of electric motors and a 2.0-liter inline-4 to make 212 hp; the Hybrid rides smoother with a bit more punch than the gas model. Its biggest virtue is an EPA-rated 40/35/38 combined mpg.

The biggest virtue of the CR-V is its ability to sit five passengers in comfort, thanks in part to more than 40 inches of rear leg room and a cargo hold that can carry nearly 40 cubic feet of gear. The front seats are all-day comfy, and space is optimized throughout; like other Hondas, the CR-V feels bigger and roomier than its footprint.

Even though Honda skimps on features on the base LX model, all CR-Vs come with excellent driver-assist features and top crash ratings from the NHTSA and the IIHS.

How much does the 2022 Honda CR-V cost?

The base LX might get shoppers into the showroom for $26,975, including destination but its dinky 5.0-inch display screen should steer them to better-equipped trims such as our recommended pick, the SE.

The Hybrid costs about $1,200 more on similarly-equipped AWD models, with the Touring Hybrid topping the price chart at $37,975. It’s loaded with leather seats, wireless smartphone charging, and a 9-speaker sound system.

Where is the 2022 Honda CR-V made?

In Greensburg, Indiana.