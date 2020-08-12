The 2021 Honda CR-V looks innocuous enough. You’d be hard-pressed to tell that it’s one of the reasons so many sedans have dried up and blown away.

With the CR-V, Honda does well in all facets of family-wagon performance, so long as the acceleration bar’s not set too high. Some competitors have longer warranties and more extravagant style, but almost none of them have the interior room and comfort of the big-for-its-size CR-V. We give it a 6.5 out of 10, buoyed by excellent crash-test scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Honda sells the CR-V in LX, EX, EX-L, and Touring editions, but as of last year there’s a twist: a CR-V Hybrid that brings gas-electric power to the party. The celebrations are muted on the styling front, where the CR-V’s conservative duds inside and out bear none of the brashness of the Toyota RAV4, and few of the come-on curves of a Mazda CX-5. The CR-V knows there’s more to pretty than skin.

Review continues below

Performance is moderate if not entirely apolitical. It’s 2020, after all, and the CR-V takes a green stand now with the new Hybrid that spins out a net 212 hp and earns EPA ratings of up to 38 mpg combined thanks to a small inline-4 engine, motors, and batteries. It’s a fairly low-cost upgrade in hardware from the stock CR-V, which still earns a 30-mpg combined rating in front-drive form. You’ll notice we’re going with gas mileage first on this front: The CR-V’s acceleration in either form isn’t a major headline, and its safe and stewardly steering only underscores that point.

The CR-V’s personality comes into crisp focus in comfort, quality, and safety. Honda finds ways to stretch interior space further than most, and the small-car footprint of this crossover SUV has enough room for five adults. It’s legitimately a family vehicle even if you’ve raised a bumper crop. Cargo space excels, seat comfort rises to the occasion, and it’s all backed by top safety scores from both the IIHS and the NHTSA, though the insurance industry favors models with nicer LED headlights.

Honda could learn something about standard features from other made-in-America crossovers from import brands; the 2021 CR-V has a teensy 5.0-inch display on base models that doesn’t come with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility. It’s not a stretch to add those in the form of a well-equipped CR-V EX, along with a power driver seat, keyless start, blind-spot monitors, and heated front seats—but Honda doesn’t have an answer for the longer warranties and free maintenance that come standard on some Hyundais, for example.