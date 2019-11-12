Inattention didn’t kill the family sedan, compact crossovers like the 2020 Honda CR-V did.

Our jury returns a favorable verdict to the CR-V and its cohort; they’re comfortable, spacious, and in the case of the popular Honda, relatively fuel efficient too.

The 2020 CR-V is updated this year—just a fluff and buff, at least until the CR-V Hybrid joins the family early in 2020. The base engine is gone, replaced for now by a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that we preferred anyway. It’s a 6.5 on our overall scale, which is buoyed further by good crash-test scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year the CR-V is available in LX, EX, EX-L, and Touring trims. The base 2020 CR-V LX costs $26,145 while fully loaded versions run up the tab to more than $36,000. All-wheel drive is a $1,500 option on all trims.

What the CR-V lacks in extroverted attitude it makes up for in practicality. The interior is spacious and comfortable for up to five adults, with more than 40 inches of rear seat leg room.

Under the hood is a small turbo engine that delivers up to 30 mpg combined, according to the EPA. Rather than outright power, the CR-V’s best attribute is a composed ride that isn’t harshened by tall wheels in some trims.

In back with all the seats up, the CR-V carries nearly 40 cubic feet of cargo; with the seats down, it grows to more than 75 cubes with a low load floor and wide hatch. Pickups can’t say the same.

The IIHS called the CR-V a Top Safety Pick and federal testers had good things to say, too. All CR-Vs get life-saving active safety equipment including automatic emergency braking.

Base CR-Vs make do with a 5.0-inch display for audio that’s out of fashion already and one (1!) USB port. Our pick is the EX trim, with or without leather. It includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 18-inch wheels, blind-spot monitors, keyless ignition, power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, uprated audio and faster USB charging ports—more than one.