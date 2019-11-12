Likes
- Streamlined powertrain lineup
- Comfortable ride…
- ..and a comfortable interior
- Affordable base trims
- Intuitive and easy to use
Dislikes
- Group-study looks
- Base infotainment is lacking
- Others go off road better
Buying tip
The 2020 Honda CR-V hits right at the heart of many buyers’ needs: comfortable, spacious, quiet, and efficient.
Inattention didn’t kill the family sedan, compact crossovers like the 2020 Honda CR-V did.
Our jury returns a favorable verdict to the CR-V and its cohort; they’re comfortable, spacious, and in the case of the popular Honda, relatively fuel efficient too.
The 2020 CR-V is updated this year—just a fluff and buff, at least until the CR-V Hybrid joins the family early in 2020. The base engine is gone, replaced for now by a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that we preferred anyway. It’s a 6.5 on our overall scale, which is buoyed further by good crash-test scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
This year the CR-V is available in LX, EX, EX-L, and Touring trims. The base 2020 CR-V LX costs $26,145 while fully loaded versions run up the tab to more than $36,000. All-wheel drive is a $1,500 option on all trims.
What the CR-V lacks in extroverted attitude it makes up for in practicality. The interior is spacious and comfortable for up to five adults, with more than 40 inches of rear seat leg room.
Under the hood is a small turbo engine that delivers up to 30 mpg combined, according to the EPA. Rather than outright power, the CR-V’s best attribute is a composed ride that isn’t harshened by tall wheels in some trims.
In back with all the seats up, the CR-V carries nearly 40 cubic feet of cargo; with the seats down, it grows to more than 75 cubes with a low load floor and wide hatch. Pickups can’t say the same.
The IIHS called the CR-V a Top Safety Pick and federal testers had good things to say, too. All CR-Vs get life-saving active safety equipment including automatic emergency braking.
Base CR-Vs make do with a 5.0-inch display for audio that’s out of fashion already and one (1!) USB port. Our pick is the EX trim, with or without leather. It includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 18-inch wheels, blind-spot monitors, keyless ignition, power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, uprated audio and faster USB charging ports—more than one.
2020 Honda CR-V
Styling
The restyled 2020 CR-V favors mass appeal over outward style.
Not many people will notice this year’s styling changes over last year’s version. The lower front bumper was very lightly changed and the rear bumper changed even less.
For better or worse, the CR-V’s exterior represents a conservative, group-studied and non-offensive look. The interior’s nicer, but we can’t hang our hat on much there either.
We give the CR-V a 4 for style.
This year’s CR-V goes lighter on the chrome in front, which gives us mixed feels. The lower front is cleaner and less adorned; same goes for the rear above the exhaust tips.
From the side, the CR-V gives its best look but it’s far more reserved compared to the Toyota RAV4 and even the Mazda CX-5. The Honda has a nice character line that swoops up and plays into a line on the rear hatch with good effect. Big 18-inch wheels in most trims fill up the available space in the wheel arches, and Touring trims add new 19s that look positively premium.
Inside, the CR-V prefers a pragmatic approach that favors controls up higher on the dash, like the Odyssey minivan. Down low there’s plenty of room for storage, although that’s hardly flashy.
The dash convenes in the middle in a wide V-shape like most of their cars, unspoiled by cheap materials where we can see them.
2020 Honda CR-V
Performance
Addition by subtraction this year for the 2020 CR-V; the lone engine option for now is the best.
The 2020 CR-V’s streamlined powertrain menu (for now) makes rating it a breeze.
The base 1.5-liter turbo-4 has good power but its gift is fuel efficiency. A CR-V Hybrid, due next year, will have even better fuel efficiency but we haven’t yet driven it.
For now, the CR-V is a 5 for performance. No demerits here.
The powertrain (for now) is a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque that shifts through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to power the front or all four wheels, when optionally equipped. The available power comes on quick, low in the rev range, which helps around-town jaunts. The CVT does its best to keep the CR-V efficient and it works well, most models manage about 30 mpg combined. The turbo-4 is rated to tow up to 1,500 pounds, when properly equipped.
The CR-V’s 7.8 inches of ground clearance will suit nearly any all-weather situation—snow storms and torrential rains look out. We’d stop short of taking the CR-V to the boulder field, but the small Honda crossover is far more capable than many buyers will ever ask it to be.
Light steering has a generously sized on-center spot, which helps the CR-V stay calmer in straight lines and especially at highway speeds.
Bully for the CR-V’s ride, too. Even on the 18- and 19-inch wheels, the CR-V absorbs rutted pavement well and the small crossover gives us confidence behind the wheel that we wouldn’t necessarily find in other cars that cost less than $30,000.
2020 Honda CR-V
Comfort & Quality
The 2020 CR-V excels in hauling people and cargo.
The 2020 Honda CR-V aces cargo and people. Not many vehicles carry cargo and up to five adults as comfortably; those that do are usually called “luxury cars.”
The CR-V gets points above average for its front and rear seats, people-carrying abilities, and another for cargo space. It’s an 8 for comfort.
The front seats are excellent and feature 12-way power adjustment in EX models and higher. The view from the front seats is relatively unfettered and clean, thin roof pillars intrude far less than in-laws. Similarly, the low dashboard, high seating position, and tall ride height are especially useful in cities.
CR-V LX and EX versions wear hard-wearing cloth, EX-L and Touring trims get sturdy leather. All models get a deep center console and copious cupholders, all of which come in handy every time we visit a convenience store.
The second row is no sin bin either. The seats are easily accessible to sore knees with wide door cutouts; once aboard rear passengers get more than 40 inches of leg room. Three abreast are welcome too, just check the broadest shoulders at the door please.
Behind the second row is 39.2 cubic feet of cargo room with a wide and relatively low load floor. With the rear seats folded down, that space grows to 75.8 cubic feet, and a carpeted floor panel pulls up for hidden-item storage.
Every CR-V is built with high-quality plastics and soft-touch materials, which feel appropriate for its price. Touring trims fall temptingly short of luxury-car grade, but we wouldn’t begrudge the pick against premium-car competitors such as Buick or Volvo.
2020 Honda CR-V
Safety
Great crash-test scores are complemented by exceptional outward vision in the 2020 Honda CR-V.
The 2020 Honda CR-V pairs good crash-test scores with great standard active safety features. Name a more iconic duo.
It gets a 9 on our safety scale thanks to both.
Federal testers gave the CR-V a five-star overall score, including five stars in front- and side-crash safety. The IIHS called the CR-V a Top Safety Pick last year thanks to top “Good” scores in all its crash tests, and a “Superior” score for its front-crash prevention. In its newest test, the IIHS also rated the CR-V’s ability to prevent a forward crash with a pedestrian as “Superior.” The system is standard on all models for 2020. Blind-spot monitors are equipped on EX trims and higher.
The CR-V’s headlights only rank as “Acceptable” in Touring trims, or “Marginal” everywhere else, which is not as good as some of its competitors.
In addition to good scores and standard equipment, the CR-V’s outward vision is exceptional. The low window line and narrow roof pillars make looking out of the Honda crossover easier than competitors such as the Toyota RAV4.
2020 Honda CR-V
Features
There’s not a bad pick in the 2020 CR-V lineup.
We appreciate the ease of the 2020 Honda CR-V’s lineup: any pick is a good pick.
With a newly standard turbo engine, good base features, and standard active safety features across the board, any 2020 CR-V is a good deal.
With that kind of freedom to find a good deal comes opportunity—an opportunity to pick a good color. The 2020 CR-V is a 7 on our features scale.
Like last year, the CR-V is available in LX, EX, EX-L, and Touring trims. Front-wheel drive comes standard and all-wheel drive adds $1,500 to the cost of all trims. The 2020 CR-V LX costs $26,145, including destination, and an all-wheel-drive 2020 CR-V Touring closes in on $36,000, before options.
The base CR-V LX is well-equipped, but lacks a touchscreen that other trim levels make standard. The 2020 CR-V LX includes 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, power features, a 5.0-inch display for infotainment, one USB port, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Our pick for value and everyday usability is the EX trim level that adds a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 18-inch wheels, blind-spot monitors, keyless ignition, power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, uprated audio and faster USB charging ports. The EX trim level costs $28,655 for a front-wheel-drive version, including destination.
The Touring trim gets upgraded headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charger, premium audio, and 19-inch wheels. At nearly $36,000, it’s pricier than we’d like for a compact crossover—the EX-L, which adds leather to the EX trim level, is likely a better deal.
2020 Honda CR-V
Fuel Economy
The 2020 CR-V is efficient among rivals, a hybrid version is on the way that should be even better.
For now, just one engine is offered in the 2020 Honda CR-V down from a choice between two last year.
This year, the sole engine is a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that is very frugal. In front-drive configuration, the CR-V is rated by the EPA at 28 mpg city, 34 highway, 30 combined. That’s a 5 on our scale—nearly a 6.
With all-wheel drive, the CR-V is rated at 27/33/29 mpg by the EPA, which is a short penalty for all-weather traction.
A hybrid CR-V is coming, and promises better fuel economy than its rivals. Those figures aren’t yet available, but we’re eagerly awaiting to see what those are.
Compared to its rivals, the CR-V fares well for efficiency. The Toyota RAV4 rated identically—30 mpg combined in front-wheel drive, 29 mpg with all-wheel drive. The 2020 Ford Escape manages similar numbers to the two, and the Chevy Equinox isn’t far behind with combined ratings of 27 mpg combined in most configurations.
Ford and Toyota offer hybrid versions of their crossovers that net 40 mpg combined, according to the EPA. Honda will in 2020, and they say their CR-V Hybrid will manage ratings better than both. Stay tuned.