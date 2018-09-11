The 2019 Honda CR-V is as ubiquitous as it is useful. The roomy five-seat crossover offers a versatile shape and innovative tech—inside and out, and impressive crash-test scores and excellent fuel economy.

It's not particularly stylish or fun to drive, but our overall score of 6.0 reflects that and its superlative value. Even as competitors have inched closer, the CR-V remains highly competitive three years into the current model’s design cycle. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 CR-V is available in base model LX, mainstream EX and EX-L, and feature-laden Touring trims, each available with front- or all-wheel drive.

Base CR-V LX crossovers use a 184-horsepower inline-4 paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), while EX and higher trims feature a turbo-4 rated at 190 hp. That may not look like a big difference on paper, but the turbocharged engine is the one to have for its strong power delivery and more refined nature. With front-wheel drive, the CR-V can tug a bit at the steering wheel under acceleration. All-wheel-drive CR-Vs have a more neutral handling feel, but no configuration is especially rewarding to drive.

Instead, the CR-V shines inside with supportive seats, great cargo space with a low liftover, excellent outward vision, and a good value equation made even better thanks to standard automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control on CR-V EX and higher trims. EX and higher trims also swap the base model’s dated 5.0-inch screen for a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

With all-wheel drive, a CR-V EX checks in well under $30,000—that’s a great value that makes it a must for any crossover SUV shopping list.