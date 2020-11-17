2022 Honda Civic

The Car Connection Expert Review

November 17, 2020

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan goes on sale in late spring 2021 and will be followed by the hatchback, sporty Si, and performance Type R models.

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic comes in sedan or hatchback form, with performance variants of both.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Civic? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Honda Civic is a compact car that will be in sedan and hatchback body styles. The sedan will be available as a sportier Si model and the hatchback will offer a high-performance Type R. The 11th-generation Civic will not come as a coupe. Other compacts that come as a sedan or hatchback include the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, and Subaru Impreza. 

Is the 2022 Honda Civic a good car?

With only a prototype to go on, it’s hard to say. Historically, the Civic ranks at the top of our compact car ratings. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda Civic?

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic promises to be all new, but all we have to go on for now is a prototype unveiled on Twitch, a live streaming platform for gamers. 

The prototype sedan appears to dip lower in the front and be more boxed off in the rear, not unlike some luxury sport sedans or four-door muscle cars on a smaller scale. The windshield and A-pillars look pushed back, with the long hood belying the likely probability that this Civic is front-wheel drive only, like its predecessor. 

The lower mesh grille stretches wider and taller, and protrudes from under the familiar upper grille. The hood dips lower than the outgoing 10th generation, and the daytime running lights move from the bottom to the top of the headlight housings. 

Down the side, the low belt line tapers to meet a character line that rises through the rocker panels to meet at the rear wheels. That continues to the lower rear bumper, where twin exhaust pipes emphasize the sporty pretense of the new design. The large C-shaped taillights are replaced with a more subtle design that looks like a soccer goal post interrupted at the middle by the Honda badge. 

The lone teaser image of the interior shows a 9.0-inch touchscreen mounted high on the dash, and a clean unbroken mesh panel concealing the vents that separate the upper and lower parts. Climate control dials sit above a smartphone charging area, and a knob on the touchscreen should be for volume. Honda says the instrument cluster goes all digital in the 2022 Civic.

The Civic typically ranks high in our system because of the excellent use of interior space, good standard features for the value, and good crash-test ratings and standard safety features. Honda usually pairs a small turbo engine or two with a competent continuously variable automatic transmission. 2021 models come with a 158-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4, a 174-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4, or a 306-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the Type R that puts the hoot in hot hatch. We doubt the 6-speed manual will make its way into anything other than the Type R. It might have something to do with Twitch. 

How much does the 2022 Honda Civic cost?

Pricing will be announced closer to the spring 2021 launch date.  

Where is the 2022 Honda Civic made?

The Civic sedan is manufactured in Greensburg, Indiana, and Alliston, Ontario, Canada.


