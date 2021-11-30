What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Civic? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Honda Civic is one of the bestselling and best-known compact cars on the planet. Emerging now in sedan and hatchback body styles, it’s offered as a Civic LX, Sport, EX, or Touring. The hatchback swaps the EX trim for EX-L, and the Touring for Sport Touring. The Si model bridges the performance gap until the Type R arrives, but no coupe will return. Other compacts that come as a sedan or hatchback include the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, and Subaru Impreza.

Is the 2022 Honda Civic a good car?

With softened style, a jazzy interior, and fine ride and handling, the 2022 Civic earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, before safety is factored into its score. That puts it within reach of the top-scoring compacts in our rankings. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda Civic?

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic arrives with sleeker and less wildly detailed styling, paired with a new higher-quality interior.

The sedan now dips lower in the front and is more boxed off in the rear. The windshield and A-pillars have been pushed back by about two inches, leaving a long hood that makes the Civic look more stretched than it actually is. It has only grown by 1.4 inches in length, but looks like a mid-size car from a distance. The hatchback is 4.9 inches shorter than the sedan, with all of that length being chopped off at the rear.

Inside, a 7.0-inch touchscreen is standard, but a 9.0-inch touchscreen fits in Touring and Sport Touring models, which also get a 10.2-inch digital gauge display. Materials on the lower trim levels are impressive, with metal accents on many of the switches and a fingerprint-resistant material on the center console. A clean unbroken mesh panel concealing the vents separates the upper and lower parts. It’s pretty and distinctive.

The engine options carry over from the 2021 models, with a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 on LX and Sport trims and a 180-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 in EX/EX-L and Touring/Sport Touring trims. A CVT sends power to the front wheels for most models, but the hatchback offers a 6-speed manual as a no-cost option for the Sport and Sport Touring. Turbos have good urgency, but the CVT saps some of the fun. The manual transmission puts it right back, however, and is the only transmission on the Si and its satisfying 200-hp turbo-4. The Civic’s ride and handling have a sophisticated vibe, and even Sport and Touring/Sport Touring cars with 18-inch wheels soak up the streets. Gas mileage is a strong point, too, at up to 36 mpg combined.

Interior space provides room for four large passengers, with a fifth possible in the back seat. The Civic’s front seats could use more lumbar padding, but otherwise feel plush, above its price range—and the view out is expansive. Trunk space and rear-seat room peg the usefulness meter, too.

Every 2022 Civic comes with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and active lane control. Blind-spot monitors and parking sensors come with the more expensive models.

How much does the 2022 Honda Civic cost?

Sedan models start with the Civic LX for $22,695. It has power features, 16-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The $25,695 Civic EX hits the sweet spot with its 17-inch wheels, heated front seats, and blind-spot monitors—but the $29,295 Civic Touring gets a serious look with its 9.0-inch touchscreen, Bose 12-speaker audio, leather upholstery, and wireless smartphone charging.

The hatchback LX starts at $23,915, followed by the Sport at $25,115. The EX-L at $27,615 is $1,920 more than its EX counterpart and topping things off is the $30,415 Sport Touring.

A good sports car deal, the 2022 Civic Si costs $28,315; get the set of summer tires for only $200 more.

Where is the 2022 Honda Civic made?

Sedans come from Alliston, Ontario, Canada; Honda builds the hatchback in Greensburg, Indiana.