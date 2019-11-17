You’d be forgiven for not recognizing the 2020 Honda Civic.

While the name “Civic” may return images of economy-sized penalty boxes, today’s Civic has more in common with the Accord than it does with yesteryear’s sin bins.

The 2020 Civic’s a budget car hiding in plain sight, dressed up as a mid-sizer in some cases.

Our TCC rating of 6.5 is based on the sedan and reflects the Civic’s good standing on our feature and style scale. The related Honda Insight does better—it’s equipped with better headlights and a subtler style, and gets better fuel economy—and we highly suggest that mid- or top-level Civic shoppers look at the Insight too. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the Civic is available in LX, Sport, EX, and Touring trim levels spread among sedan, coupe, and hatchback body styles. (The hatchback offers a Sport Touring trim that’s a mashup of the two.) The Civic Si is available as a coupe or sedan, the Civic Type R is hatchback only.

The sedan is more popular with buyers and we recommend it for commuter detail. Compared to the coupe and hatchback, the sedan is more reserved in its style and more comfortable in the rear. The interiors of all three are upscale and high-quality, more than its $20,680 entry price would indicate.

A base 2.0-liter inline-4 is standard in the sedan and coupe and makes 158 horsepower. It can team to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or 6-speed manual in some cases. A 1.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 174 hp normally is a spend-up option, and it's more efficient according to the EPA’s calculators. We recommend it. The Civic Si draws power from the same engine with the turbos screwed in tighter, it makes more than 200 hp. The wild Type R makes more than 300 hp, and it’s a serious track performer—it was our colleagues at Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2018.

All Civics get automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control to complement very good crash-test scores. Poorly rated headlights let the side down, although the Insight’s a Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS—and one of the most affordable ones available.

Every Civic nails the basics—Bluetooth connectivity, power features, and active safety equipment—but the Civic EX is a good value at $24,630 as a sedan, $24,430 as a coupe, or $25,080 as a hatchback, and includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a higher-speed USB port, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch wheels, and a passenger-side camera system that displays the passenger-side blind spot on the infotainment screen.

The EPA says most Civics will manage 30 mpg combined or better, according to their tests.