The 2019 Honda Civic injects more personality into the driving experience than we’re used to with most compact cars. For 2019, the Civic also adds standard active safety gear to the equation.

It’s hard to make a great car even better, but with the 2019 Civic, Honda has done so. We rate the entire Civic range at 6.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Civic lineup includes coupes, sedans, and hatchbacks, and starts in LX trim, with EX, Sport, EX-L, EX-T, and Touring taking the range from simple to luxurious. The manual transmission-only Civic Si and Type R high-performance variants make up for what they lack in subtlety with a thrilling driving experience. Honda hasn’t yet said what changes will come to the sportier Civics for 2019, so our evaluations here are based on the 2018.

Review continues below

This year, the Civic lineup gains updated styling outside, expanded availability of the Sport trim level, and standard automatic emergency braking.

Base Civic LX, Sport, and EX sedans and coupes use a 158-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4, while hatchbacks as well as sedan and coupe EX-T and Touring trims feature a zippier 174-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4.

The Civic Si subs in a 205-hp version of the turbo-4 and an adaptive suspension. The hatchback-only Civic Type R tacks on love-it-or-hate-it aero styling bits and love-it-or-you’re-crazy 306-hp, 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired to excellent suspension tuning. The Civic Si may lack the all-wheel drive of some rivals, but it’s hard to beat for its balance of fun, refinement, and frugality. We could say that about a Civic LX, too.

Most non-Si and Type R Civics on dealer lots feature a docile continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), but Honda is unusual among compact-car builders in that a 6-speed manual transmission enjoys wide availability.

Chief among the Civic’s assets are its fluid handling and comfortable ride. Inside, its interior is roomy in sedan guise. The hatchback offers better cargo utility and would be our choice. A 5.0-inch infotainment screen comes on the base Civic LX, but all other models use a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.