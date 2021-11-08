What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Accord? What does it compare to?

The Accord is one of the best-known nameplates among mid-size family sedans, one with a thrifty Hybrid edition. The cars most likely on the same shopping list include the Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Altima, and the Toyota Camry.

Is the 2022 Honda Accord a good car?

It’s easily among our top picks—no matter what. The Accord Hybrid LX in particular strikes a great balance of fuel economy, safety, and style that helps it earn a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda Accord?

Essentially unchanged, the Accord returns this year with a new Sport Hybrid remix with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated front seats, and an 8-speaker sound system.

With its gracious profile and spacious cabin, the 2022 Accord ranks among our favorite family sedans. We’ll admit looks matter: It’s pretty inside and out, with a balanced sense of style that leaves no detail unmanaged.

Balance describes its performance, too. The standard 192-hp, 1.5-liter turbo-4 ships its power to the front wheels through a CVT for buttery-smooth if not overly energetic acceleration. Even the 252-hp, 2.0-liter turbo-4 on the options list tames any rough edges it might have with a slick-shifting 10-speed automatic; Hybrids hit a sweet spot between power and efficiency with a 48-mpg combined EPA rating and a net 212 hp from a 4-cylinder engine, as part of a two-motor hybrid system with batteries tucked under the floor.

Within its fastback shape the Accord snips out enough space for four or five adults, depending on their size and their consent. It’s well-padded, quiet, fitted together in fine fettle, and has a trunk large enough to make driving a better choice than flying. (Not a huge hurdle, in our opinion.)

Every Accord has a suite of advanced safety technology that propels it to near-perfect safety scores; the NHTSA pegs it at five stars in every test, while the IIHS dubs it a Top Safety Pick+.

How much does the 2022 Honda Accord cost?

It’s $26,485 for the swell Accord LX, which gets a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, or $27,685 for the Hybrid LX. We’d select either, though the $32,805 EX-L gains a 450-watt sound system, leather upholstery, and wireless smartphone charging.

Where is the 2022 Honda Accord made?

It’s from Ohio.