What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Honda Accord? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Honda Accord is a mid-size sedan. Cross-shop it against the usual suspects: the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, and Hyundai Sonata.

Is the 2021 Honda Accord a good car?

The 2021 Accord is a highly-rated sedan, easily one of the best on the market. We assign it a TCC score of 7.0 out of 10 on account of its good looks, its spacious cabin, and its ability to do just about everything well. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Honda Accord?

This year the Accord has a mildly revised front end highlighted by a wider grille with more chrome and itsy-bitsy fog lights. LED headlights are standard.

Bigger changes occur inside, including an upsized infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility across the lineup, a rear-seat reminder system, and a revised adaptive cruise control system.

The Accord retains a fastback look that hints at a huge cargo-swallowing trunk (it’s just an illusion, natch), and a clean interior with well-positioned controls and excellent space utilization.

A 1.5-liter turbo-4 tosses 192 horsepower to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is optional and it’s teamed with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Last year’s manual transmission is no more. We’re sad, but we get it. Almost nobody bought an Accord manual last year.

Don’t look for all-wheel drive, but look out for the thrifty Accord hybrid, which ties a 212-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 to two electric motors, for a reasonable 48 mpg combined.

No matter the engine, the Accord is comfortable, spacious, and well thought-out inside. The updated infotainment system doesn’t match the best of the best in terms of user friendliness, but Apple and Android phones work well with it.

Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and traffic sign recognition. The Accord has done well in crash tests, and this year’s new LED headlights should keep it a highly-rated choice.

How much does the 2021 Honda Accord cost?

Honda upped prices considerably this year, though the newly standard CVT accounts for a good bit of that. Plan on at least $25,725 for the Accord LX, including a $955 destination charge.

The Accord Sport has a little more personality for $28,185, though its chunkier wheels dent fuel economy considerably.

Our choice? The base Accord LX now comes with good smartphone tech, or the Accord Hybrid EX-L for $33,645 is equipped like an entry-level luxury car and averages 48 mpg.

Where is the 2021 Honda Accord made?

Honda builds the 2021 Accord in Ohio.