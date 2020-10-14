Likes
- Punchy turbo engines
- Spacious interior
- Stylish bod
- Lots of safety tech
- Thrifty hybrid
Dislikes
- More expensive this year
- Big wheels dent fuel economy—a lot
- Big wheels also ride stiffly
- No more manual gearbox
Buying tip
More tech this year makes the 2021 Honda Accord a compelling buy, but the options can rack up.
What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Honda Accord? What does it compare to?
The 2021 Honda Accord is a mid-size sedan. Cross-shop it against the usual suspects: the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, and Hyundai Sonata.
Is the 2021 Honda Accord a good car?
The 2021 Accord is a highly-rated sedan, easily one of the best on the market. We assign it a TCC score of 7.0 out of 10 on account of its good looks, its spacious cabin, and its ability to do just about everything well. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2021 Honda Accord?
This year the Accord has a mildly revised front end highlighted by a wider grille with more chrome and itsy-bitsy fog lights. LED headlights are standard.
Bigger changes occur inside, including an upsized infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility across the lineup, a rear-seat reminder system, and a revised adaptive cruise control system.
The Accord retains a fastback look that hints at a huge cargo-swallowing trunk (it’s just an illusion, natch), and a clean interior with well-positioned controls and excellent space utilization.
A 1.5-liter turbo-4 tosses 192 horsepower to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is optional and it’s teamed with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Last year’s manual transmission is no more. We’re sad, but we get it. Almost nobody bought an Accord manual last year.
Don’t look for all-wheel drive, but look out for the thrifty Accord hybrid, which ties a 212-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 to two electric motors, for a reasonable 48 mpg combined.
No matter the engine, the Accord is comfortable, spacious, and well thought-out inside. The updated infotainment system doesn’t match the best of the best in terms of user friendliness, but Apple and Android phones work well with it.
Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and traffic sign recognition. The Accord has done well in crash tests, and this year’s new LED headlights should keep it a highly-rated choice.
How much does the 2021 Honda Accord cost?
Honda upped prices considerably this year, though the newly standard CVT accounts for a good bit of that. Plan on at least $25,725 for the Accord LX, including a $955 destination charge.
The Accord Sport has a little more personality for $28,185, though its chunkier wheels dent fuel economy considerably.
Our choice? The base Accord LX now comes with good smartphone tech, or the Accord Hybrid EX-L for $33,645 is equipped like an entry-level luxury car and averages 48 mpg.
Where is the 2021 Honda Accord made?
Honda builds the 2021 Accord in Ohio.
2021 Honda Accord
Styling
Tweaks this year keep the 2021 Honda Accord looking good inside and out.
Is the 2021 Honda Accord a good-looking car?
It breaks little new ground, but the 2021 Honda Accord is a clean, cohesive design with a few new details this year.
We like its elongated profile, which pairs well with a relatively upright front end and taillights almost too pretty for a mainstream sedan. That’s enough for a 7 on our scale.
Inside, it’s ordinary, but well organized. Honda doesn’t offer the warm hues seen in some rivals, so you’ll have to settle for light tan or somber black shades, unfortunately. Sport versions are slightly spicier with fake aluminum trim, but the Accord doesn’t quite feel like Acura Lite.
2021 Honda Accord
Performance
A balanced chassis and willing engines make the Honda Accord a hoot to drive.
Is the Honda Accord 4WD?
No, unlike Subaru and Nissan, Honda does not offer an all-wheel-drive mid-size sedan. The Accord is front-wheel drive only.
How fast is the Honda Accord?
With the base 1.5-liter inline-4 churning 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque toward the front wheels through a CVT, the Accord is more than adequate in normal use. The engine can run out of steam with a full load over mountain passes or hilly terrain, but the gearbox does a good job furnishing quick response.
In our eyes, the Accord lineup rates a 5 out of 10, a figure we’d ratchet up to a 6 for the more powerful engine.
The Accord Sport and Touring come with a 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 273 lb-ft and is linked to a 10-speed automatic. This is a gem of a powertrain setup, though these cars will likely be hard to find on dealer lots.
Four Hybrid trim levels swap in a non-turbo inline-4 tied to twin electric motors, good for 212 total system horsepower and 232 total system torque. Response is excellent—the Hybrid feels slightly more fleet of foot than the base car, even though it weighs a bit more.
Delightful steering, a firm but not punishing ride, and crisp responses make the Accord an exceptionally balanced sedan. Sport and Touring versions trade 17-inch wheels for 19s that ride on the brittle side, and they add road noise.
2021 Honda Accord
Comfort & Quality
The 2021 Honda Accord treats passengers and cargo well, even if it doesn’t feel all that special inside.
Front- and rear-seat passengers are treated to good space inside the 2021 Honda Accord, and its trunk can swallow a reasonable amount of luggage. We rate the 2021 Accord at 8 out of 10 on account of its good space, convenient design, and nice materials.
Cloth upholstery comes standard on most versions of the Accord, while leather thrones are equipped on EX-L and Touring trims. No matter the seat covering, look for all-day comfort up front and upward of 40 inches of rear-seat leg room.
Caveat: the sunroof standard on higher trims slices into head room for taller riders.
The Accord may look like it has a big hatchback, but it doesn’t. Still, 17 cubic feet of cargo space is good enough for a few sets of golf clubs.
2021 Honda Accord
Safety
The 2021 Honda Accord comes standard with all the collision-avoidance tech we could ask for.
How safe is the Honda Accord?
We expect last year’s good crash-test scores to carry over for the 2021 Honda Accord, which earned a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS and a five-star NHTSA rating. Last year’s so-so headlights have been reworked, so the IIHS may have even nicer things to say. It's a 9.
No matter the Accord, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and traffic sign recognition come standard.
2021 Honda Accord
Features
A slew of trims means there’s probably an Accord for just about every need.
Which Honda Accord should I buy?
Honda makes it simple—pick your trim and then pick your color. Unlike some rivals, there are no options when it comes to the 2021 Accord. Overall, the lineup scores a 7 out of 10 thanks to its safety and convenience items, including a large 8.0-inch touchscreen.
The lineup starts with the Accord LX, which laughs in the face of basic transportation with its active safety features, 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and dual-zone climate control. At $25,725, it is not inexpensive, but it is a good value.
Accord Sports toss in larger wheels, more speakers, and power adjustment for the driver’s seat. They also include wireless smartphone integration.
Hybrids mostly mirror their like-named Accord siblings.
Our money would be on the base Accord LX if you’re after a medium-thrills commuter. Want a few dressier features? Pop for the $32,045 EX-L with its leather upholstery, 450-watt audio system with 10 speakers and a subwoofer, wireless smartphone compatibility, and wireless charging pad.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Honda Accord?
The most expensive Accord is the Touring at $37,655. Interestingly, the Accord Hybrid Touring is about $450 less.
2021 Honda Accord
Fuel Economy
The 2021 Honda Accord is a miserly choice, as long as you shop carefully.
Is the 2021 Honda Accord good on gas?
Yes, but not in every configuration. Look closely at those dressy, oversized 19-inch alloy wheels on Accord Sport and Touring trims; they can sap fuel economy considerably.
The base Accord LX and the well-equipped EX-L are EPA-rated at a green 30 mpg city, 38 highway, 33 combined. Sports come in at 29/35/32 mpg. Those models rate a 6 out of 10 on our scale.
The 2.0-liter turbo-4 predictably uses more fuel: 22/32/26 mpg is a big drop, but may be worth it if you value impressive performance.
Predictably, the Accord Hybrid is the miser of the fleet. All but the Touring are rated at 48 mpg no matter how you drive them. The big wheels on the Touring add unsprung weight and increase rolling resistance to the tune of a 10-percent mpg drop: 44/41/43 mpg.