The 2020 Honda Accord rises high on our list of four-doors—crossovers, sedans, trucks, anything really—thanks to its attractive mix of style, practicality, space, and of course, price.

This year, the Accord carries on without change, our TCC Rating doesn’t either. It’s 7.0 thanks to its space and features—and superlative safety scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the Accord is available in LX, Sport, EX, and Touring trim levels. A 1.5-liter turbo-4 is standard on all trims except Touring, where an uprated 2.0-liter turbo-4 is standard. The 2.0-liter is also available on Sport and EX trims. An Accord Hybrid returns as well and is available in base, EX, and Touring trim levels. Base cars cost less than $25,000, while Touring versions of the Accord can cost more than $37,000.

Thankfully, the Accord doesn’t look better with more money. Every trim is gifted with the newest Accord’s good looks, underscored by a fastback roofline that’s back and looks better than other trends we seem to revisit—ahem, mom jeans.

Base engines make 192 horsepower, but also return more than 30 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 is the quickest Accord—our informal stopwatches clock it at about six seconds to 60 mph—and available with either a 10-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.

The Accord Hybrid returns up to 48 mpg combined, according to the EPA, thanks to a proprietary two-motor system that Honda uses that rarely clutches in the gas engine.

All Accords, regardless of what’s under the hood, are spacious and comfortable for four adults—five, if necessary. There are more than 40 inches of leg room in the back, which is as much as the CR-V. Every Accord gets nearly 17 cubic feet of cargo room, including a large cutout that makes loading bulky items easy.

Federal and independent testers have good things to say about the Accord’s crashworthiness, including a Top Safety Pick and five-star overall rating.

Automatic emergency braking is standard on all Accords, as are active lane control and adaptive cruise control.

Base Accords get those active safety features, a 7.0-inch display for audio, cloth upholstery, 16-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, one USB port, and a low price.

Top trims offer leather, wood interior accents, up to 19-inch wheels, wireless smartphone charger, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and multiple high-speed USB chargers.

We see value in the EX trim, which offers most of the above—short of the 19-inch wheels, which can slightly spoil the ride—for less than $29,000 with the base engine, $30,300 with the hybrid powertrain, or $33,200 with the higher output 2.0-liter turbo-4 and leather.