The 2019 Honda Accord proves that some automakers still save their best and brightest for sedan shoppers.

This year’s version is identical to last year’s model, which was a complete redesign. The new Honda Accord is sharper, lower, more comfortable and spacious than its predecessor and most rivals. It’s not just better than older versions and other sedans, the 2019 Accord is better than it needs to be. We thought so anyway, which is why we named it our Best Car To Buy 2018.

We give the 2019 Accord a 7.0 overall, which reflects our good feelings for its style and value. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the Accord is available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, and Touring trim levels. Its base engine is an acceptable 1.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 192 horsepower, upgradeable to a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 252 hp. An Accord Hybrid adds batteries to a frugal 2.0-liter inline-4 and helps the Accord manage nearly 50 mpg combined.

Unlike some of its contemporaries, Honda offers a 6-speed manual as a no-cost swap on some trims with the 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbo-4 engines, but a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic on top trims or a continuously variable transmission makes the most from its engines and keeps the Accord more efficient.

The Accord’s ace is its interior space that, despite being 2 inches shorter from bumper to bumper, offers rear-seat passengers more than 40 inches of leg room.

Every Accord is equipped with active safety features that can help prevent or mitigate forward crashes and keep the Honda in its lane. Top-tier safety scores from federal and independent testers complement that equipment and optional features such as blind-spot monitors and a head-up display add to the 2019 Accord’s impressive safety resume.

Starting at less than $25,000 for a base version, the Accord’s value proposition is compelling. We think the best features are found in the middle of the pack at the EX trim level where 17-inch wheels, a useful 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, active safety features, heated front seats, two USB power plugs, and a moonroof can be added to the Accord without asking more than $29,000. Leather upholstery and a few more features nudge that price close to $31,000, but the Accord EX-L rivals some luxury cars there.