2018 Honda Accord Sedan Review

#1 in Mid-Size Cars
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2018 Honda Accord
Shopping for a new Honda Accord Sedan?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2018
The Car Connection
2018
The Car Connection
Best Car to Buy Winner

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
January 3, 2018

The 2018 Honda Accord sedan should be at the top of any four-door shoppers’ lists—sedan or otherwise. It’s well-crafted, comfortable, and affordable.

The 2018 Honda Accord has been a long time coming.

From behind the wheel, it couldn’t get here soon enough.

The way Honda talks about development for its 10th-generation mid-size sedan, it’s an attempt to right the wrongs from the previous two generations.

Review continues below

Five years ago, we might have griped about the wait.This year, we can say we’re happy it’s here. The 2018 Honda Accord earns a 7.8 on our overall scale—for now. We anticipate that score will rise once fuel economy and safety data are figured into the equation. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

In many trims, the 2018 Honda Accord could have just as easily have come from a luxury automaker. The new sedan boasts a bevy of upscale features including a 10-speed automatic, soft leathers, wood dash accents, interior noise cancellation, LED headlights, advanced safety features, and an elegant 8.0-inch touchscreen. Yeah, we know.

But even in base trim, the Honda Accord maintains its remarkable value. Starting at $24,445 for an Accord LX, the sedan is equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5-liter turbo-4, a continuously variable automatic transmission, a quiet interior, generous rear leg room, and a composed ride.

Stepping up to Accord EX or Accord EX-L trim adds relative comfort including upgraded upholstery, bigger wheels, and better audio.

Accord Touring sedans have no business being called commuter sedans—they’re low-level luxury cars.

We only question the Accord’s dominance in a few respects. While Honda has swapped out a V-6 for a very powerful 2.0-liter that makes 252 horsepower, a 6-speed manual is available across the board—and without the perk of being cheaper than an automatic. It’s a no-cost option this time around.

We also wonder aloud why Sport versions, sandwiched between LX and EX, boast bigger wheels, but skip the adaptive suspension setup on Touring models that makes for a crisper ride.

Quibbles aside, the Accord will be joined early next year by an Accord Hybrid that should be the efficiency champ. It pairs a 2.0-liter inline-4 with an electric motor and more compact batteries shifted underneath the rear seat.

All in, the 2018 Accord is a sharp sedan that’s far better than it needed to be.

In other words: worth the wait.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$23,570
MSRP based on LX CVT
 
See Your Price
7.8
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 8
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 8
Safety N/A
Features 8
Fuel Economy 8
Best in Mid-Size Cars
Compare the 2018 Honda Accord Sedan against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Honda Accord Sedan?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2018 Honda Accord Sedan Pricing Insights

  • 2018 Accord 2.0T should arrive soon
  • Unadvertised incentives remain on 2017s
  • Lease: From $189 for 36 mo. (2017 LX Sedan or Coupe)
  • Finance: From 0.9% APR for 60 mo. w/ bonus cash
See Your Price
 