The 2018 Honda Accord has been a long time coming.

From behind the wheel, it couldn’t get here soon enough.

The way Honda talks about development for its 10th-generation mid-size sedan, it’s an attempt to right the wrongs from the previous two generations.

Five years ago, we might have griped about the wait.This year, we can say we’re happy it’s here. The 2018 Honda Accord earns a 7.8 on our overall scale—for now. We anticipate that score will rise once fuel economy and safety data are figured into the equation. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

In many trims, the 2018 Honda Accord could have just as easily have come from a luxury automaker. The new sedan boasts a bevy of upscale features including a 10-speed automatic, soft leathers, wood dash accents, interior noise cancellation, LED headlights, advanced safety features, and an elegant 8.0-inch touchscreen. Yeah, we know.

But even in base trim, the Honda Accord maintains its remarkable value. Starting at $24,445 for an Accord LX, the sedan is equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5-liter turbo-4, a continuously variable automatic transmission, a quiet interior, generous rear leg room, and a composed ride.

Stepping up to Accord EX or Accord EX-L trim adds relative comfort including upgraded upholstery, bigger wheels, and better audio.

Accord Touring sedans have no business being called commuter sedans—they’re low-level luxury cars.

We only question the Accord’s dominance in a few respects. While Honda has swapped out a V-6 for a very powerful 2.0-liter that makes 252 horsepower, a 6-speed manual is available across the board—and without the perk of being cheaper than an automatic. It’s a no-cost option this time around.

We also wonder aloud why Sport versions, sandwiched between LX and EX, boast bigger wheels, but skip the adaptive suspension setup on Touring models that makes for a crisper ride.

Quibbles aside, the Accord will be joined early next year by an Accord Hybrid that should be the efficiency champ. It pairs a 2.0-liter inline-4 with an electric motor and more compact batteries shifted underneath the rear seat.

All in, the 2018 Accord is a sharp sedan that’s far better than it needed to be.

In other words: worth the wait.