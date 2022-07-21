What kind of vehicle is the 2023 GMC Yukon? What does it compare to?

The 2023 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV available in standard and extra-long Yukon XL guise, with a lineup that includes the off-roady AT4 trim and the ritzy Denali edition. The Yukon rivals the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, plus its corporate cousins badged as the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and Cadillac Escalade.

Is the 2023 GMC Yukon a good SUV?

A strong choice overall, the 2023 GMC Yukon serves up impressive refinement, towing capability, and comfort all wrapped up in a luxurious package. It’s a 6.3 on the TCC scale, at least until we know more about its crash-test record. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 GMC Yukon?

A new Denali Ultimate trim level pushes the range-topping version of the Yukon even closer to Escalade levels with its dressier cabin, additional seat adjustment, and available Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance tech.

The Yukon comes in two basic flavors: big and bigger, also known as Yukon XL. All wear roughly the same lines, including a blocky, tall grille surrounded by C-shape headlights with plenty of LEDs. From the side, they’re more conservative than their GMC and Chevy siblings—something we don’t mind.

They’re even better inside— especially in Denali trim, which has its own dash design. All have a 10.2-inch infotainment system that can run a full, desktop-style version of Google Maps.

Less high-tech are the engine options, though they’re plenty smooth. Look for a 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8 in most versions, though a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 and a torque-heavy 3.0-liter turbodiesel 6-cylinder are optional. All versions use a 10-speed automatic transmission and most offer a choice between rear- or four-wheel drive.

A fully independent suspension delivers a plush ride, even in woodsy AT4 guise. That model offers impressive off-road chops, so long as you can find a trail wide enough.

The diesel version provides the best fuel economy at 22 to 23 combined, but V-8s check in around 16 mpg combined. There is currently no Yukon hybrid.

It may not be frugal, but the Yukon is certainly comfortable. Its cabin serves up impressive space for as many as nine adults, though most models leave the Texas factory with room for seven or eight. XL versions have massive second-row leg room and even their third rows can accommodate adults, while the cargo area swallows plenty of luggage. Just measure your garage first; the Yukon XL is nearly 19 feet long.

Automatic emergency braking comes standard, while a wide array of driver-assistance tech is on the options list. Disconcertingly, the Yukon range earns a somewhat unusual four stars from the NHTSA for its crashworthiness.

How much does the 2023 GMC Yukon cost?

The GMC Yukon starts around $55,000 and climbs quickly from there. While the best tech comes on the Denali trim for upward of $75,000, most buyers will find the $64,000 or so Yukon SLT to offer a nice balance.

Where is the 2023 GMC Yukon made?

In Arlington, Texas.