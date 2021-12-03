What kind of vehicle is the 2022 GMC Yukon? What does it compare to?

With the Yukon, GMC has a full-size SUV in two different lengths: long and longer. With seating for up to nine people and a luxe Denali edition, the Yukon rivals SUVs like the Lincoln Navigator, Ford Expedition, and the related Chevy Tahoe/Suburban and Cadillac Escalade.

What's new for the 2022 GMC Yukon?

This year GMC makes its 420-hp V-8 an option on the AT4 edition, and updates infotainment firmware to a new Google platform.

Is the 2022 GMC Yukon a good car?

It’s powerful, plush, exceptionally spacious, and rides very well, but safety scores aren’t complete. We give the Yukon a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Yukon looks ready to tackle remote terrain, just as the name implies. It’s blessed with chalk-snapped lines, C-clamp lighting, and a proud and massive grille that looks ready to try out for an SEC school’s secondary. Bluff and tall, the Yukon goes subtle and soft inside, with big digital displays, a handsomely shaped dash, and a tony Denali edition with wood and leather that’s downplayed to the right level.

GMC fits a 355-hp, 5.3-liter V-8 in most Yukons, but makes a 277-hp turbodiesel and a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 available. The base engine’s strong for acceleration and for exhaust bark, and connects with the 10-speed automatic for smart gear changes. Four-wheel drive and an available electronic limited-slip differential manage power down to the wheels, which range from 18 inches to 22 inches. Keep it simple for the better value, but we’re impressed with the mechanically complex and utterly capable adaptive dampers and air springs on the priciest Yukons; they help knit its mechanical gear together for a comforting ride, well-tuned steering, and seamless power, though fuel economy still registers a sad-face emoji.

With up to nine seats and enough cargo space for an apartment’s worth of flat-pack furniture, the Yukon has excellent seat comfort in front and second-row captain’s chairs, with lots of head and leg room and available leather upholstery, heating, and cooling. Even in row three, tall adults will fit; just ignore the cracking-knee noises, thanks.

Crash-test scores from the NHTSA raise concerns, but the IIHS hasn’t checked in yet. All Yukons come with automatic emergency braking, while GMC also offers adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, and a host of camera views that come in handy when towing.

How much does the 2022 GMC Yukon cost?

It’s $53,745 for the standard Yukon SLE, with its power features, 18-inch wheels, cloth interior, and 10.2-inch touchscreen with Google infotainment interface and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For $5,700 more, we like the Yukon XL SLT with its 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, 9-speaker Bose audio, and cooled and heated front seats. Still, it’d be hard to pass up the $70,095 Yukon Denali, with its wood trim, multi-camera safety systems, and air spring/adaptive damping suspension.

Where is the GMC Yukon made?

In Arlington, Texas.