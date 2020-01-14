2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Angular Front Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Angular Front Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Side Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Rear Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Side Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Rear Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Front Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Front Exterior View
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Open Doors
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Front Seats
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Rear Seats
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Front Seats
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Open Doors
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Trunk
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Trunk
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Rear Seats
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Steering Wheel
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Instrument Cluster
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Engine
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Gear Shift
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Dashboard
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Instrument Panel
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Gear Shift
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Steering Wheel
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Instrument Cluster
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Engine
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Instrument Panel
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Dashboard
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Temperature Controls
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Temperature Controls
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Grille
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Audio System
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Audio System
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Grille
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Wheel Cap
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Tail Light
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Door Handle
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Door Controls
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Headlight
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Door Controls
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Mirror
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Air Vents
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Wheel Cap
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Air Vents
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Tail Light
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Door Handle
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Mirror
2020 GMC Yukon 2WD 4-door SLT Headlight
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020
The Car Connection
2020
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
January 14, 2020

Buying tip

The 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL go on sale in summer 2020.

Coming to an upper-middle-class neighborhood near you: The 2021 GMC Yukon is richer and bigger, with details and a price tag to match.

The 2021 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV from the truckmaker and its biggest to date. It’s new for the 2021 model year and its changes represent the largest shift for the brute ‘ute in more than a decade. 

Like the outgoing model, the 2021 Yukon is available in standard or long-wheelbase configuration, the latter is called Yukon XL. The Yukon is mechanically related to the new 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, which are covered elsewhere. 

With the Yukon, GMC has another high-dollar hauler to add to its arsenal and one with more trims than before. 

Review continues below

GMC hasn’t said how much the Yukon will cost when it goes on sale in summer 2020, but it’s likely to crest the $51,895 starting price of the outgoing 2020 version. GMC will offer the 2021 Yukon in SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali trim levels. 

Styling and performance

The 2021 Yukon draws heavily from the Sierra 1500 from which it's based and stubs a bigger grille into the truck’s snout—depending on trim level. 

So far, GMC has only detailed the luxury Denali and off-road-adjacent AT4 trim levels, each with their respective looks. The Denali goes all-in on chrome up front with a big, honeycomb chrome grille up front, surrounded by chrome above and below. C-shaped LED lights frame the badge, which floats toward the top in the ocean of chrome.

More chrome? Sure. The fog lights have chrome surrounds, and the body sides have chrome too. 

The AT4 version subs in black and matte black in place of the Denali’s chrome and adds accents such as red tow hooks and visible skid plating to boost its macho resume. 

Inside, the Yukons have a low dash with a 10.0-inch touchscreen planted on top of the dash. A push- and pull-button gear selector—similar to the GMC Terrain, except vertically oriented—sits on the driver’s side, next to touchscreen and climate controls perched low in the center stack. 

Yukon Denalis get their own dashboard that’s more upright and covered in real wood trim. The 10.0-inch touchscreen is integrated into the dash for a better look, although the center console and storage are the same throughout. 

GMC relies on one of two V-8 or a 3.0-liter turbodiesel to power the Yukon. A 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8 is standard on most trims and a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 is optional, except on the Denali version, where it’s standard equipment. A 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 is available on the Denali and other trims and all engines pair to a standard 10-speed automatic. 

Rear-wheel drive is standard on most trims and automatic four-wheel drive is available on every trim except AT4, where it’s standard. 

For the first time, the Yukon rides on a four-wheel independent suspension that can be upgraded with adaptive dampers and an air suspension that can raise or lower the Yukon by 4 inches for better ground clearance or cruising. 

An electronic limited-slip differential is available on most models equipped with four-wheel drive to find better grip—should any Yukons dare to leave the road. 

GMC said the Yukon AT4 will be equipped with chunky Goodyear all-terrain tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels, while Denali version will strut on 22s when they arrive. 

Comfort, safety, and features

The 2021 Yukon is longer than its predecessor by nearly six inches (210 inches from bumper to bumper) with a wheelbase that stretches 120.9 inches, almost five inches longer than before. 

The biggest change inside is for wayback riders in the third row, which gets nearly 35 inches of leg room, up more than 10 inches on the 2020 version. The Yukon’s cargo capacity has grown too. With all three rows of seats in place the Yukon holds 25.5 cubic feet of gear or 122.9 cubic feet with the second and third rows stowed. 

The Yukon XL measures 225.2 inches from end to end (up about one inch from last year) and rides a wheelbase that’s 134.1 inches long. Third-row riders get 36.7 inches of leg room. With rows two and three in place, the Yukon XL holds 41.1 cubic feet of cargo, or 144.7 cubes with the rows out of the way.

GMC didn’t detail many of the 2021 Yukon’s safety features, but automatic emergency braking is standard on all models and a surround-view camera system is available. The Yukon offers up to nine cameras for better outward vision and towing assistance and the Yukon likely features adaptive cruise control and active lane control available or standard on most models. 

GMC also didn’t say how each trim would be fitted nor how much the Yukon would cost when it goes on sale in summer 2020. 

Stay tuned.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
See Your Price For 2020
Compare the 2021 GMC Yukon against the competition
  • 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

    2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Cadillac Escalade

    2020 Cadillac Escalade

    6.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    2020 Ford Expedition

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited

    2020 INFINITI QX80

    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Lincoln Navigator

    2020 Lincoln Navigator

    7.4
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the GMC Yukon?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area