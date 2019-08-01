The 2020 GMC Yukon pairs truck-like capability and performance with SUV versatility in a business casual package. With more options than some luxury sedans, but a look that’s getting long in the tooth, we give it 6.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more abouthow we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Yukon gets no changes minus the addition of a new color, Carbon Black Metallic. A new model is due next year.

Think of the Yukon as the Chevrolet Tahoe in a blazer and slacks: the GMC-badged version has a slightly more upscale look and features list than the Chevy, especially in near-luxury Denali guise complete with fine leather and wood-effect accents.

Sitting on a ladder frame and solid rear axle, the Yukon is a truck underneath, and comes with a truck powertrain and trucklike driving dynamics. Buyers have the option of either a 5.3-liter 355-horsepower V-8, or a 6.2-liter V-8 with 420 hp. A 6-speed automatic comes standard with the smaller engine, while the bigger engine gets a 10-speed automatic to help with fuel economy. Maximum towing capacity is an impressive 8,500 pounds and four-wheel drive is available, making the Yukon far more capable than any crossover at hauling a boat or camper or heading off-road.

Inside, the Yukon’s sweeping dashboard and high-quality materials make for a pleasant cabin, but at a base price of over $50,000 you should expect nothing less. A bench seat comes standard up front on fleet-oriented models, but otherwise, two front bucket seats are separated by a large center console that can be had with a wireless charging pad.

The Yukon can accommodate up to six rear passengers, though space gets significantly tighter as you move back in the rows. With the third-row seat in place, the Yukon’s cargo capacity all but disappears, so opt for the larger Yukon XL if you need space for more than five and cargo. A high load floor hampers passenger and cargo space too, and many crossovers are better at hauling people and stuff for less money and less real estate on the road. All Yukons get an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, as well as the option for GM’s excellent 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi system.

Though SLT and Denali models offer adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking among other active safety features as an option, the Yukon leaves something to be desired in the safety department, with only four stars overall from the federal government’s crash tests.

With 5,500 pounds to haul around, the V-8 Yukon is no fuel-sipper, but a cylinder deactivation feature helps slightly, bringing mileage for most models to 18 mpg combined (17 mpg for four-wheel-drive models).