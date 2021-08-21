Our review of the 2022 GMC Terrain is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 GMC Terrain if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 25 mpg City/30 mpg Hwy
Engine Turbocharged Gas, 1.5L
EPA Class 2WD Sport Utility Vehicle
Style Name FWD SLE
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdriveMore Specs »
News
2022 GMC Terrain sports fresh face, rugged AT4 trim
The 2022 GMC Terrain compact crossover SUV arrives with a fresh face, more standard safety features, and an off-road oriented AT4 trim. Even though the mild refresh was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, GMC didn't reveal many specifics about the...Read More»
New Terrain to climb? Small GMC crossover's price goes up for 2020 in most trims
The 2020 GMC Terrain will feature newly standard active safety features when it goes on sale later this year and a new price for most versions. GMC confirmed to The Car Connection that the 2020 Terrain will cost the same for a base model when it...Read More»
2020 GMC Terrain adds automatic braking, active lane control
The smallest GMC crossover is getting a big safety bump. When it goes on sale this year, the 2020 Terrain will include on every model a suite of active safety features that includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2020
