What kind of car is the 2021 GMC Terrain? What does it compare to?

The 2020 GMC Terrain is a five-seat crossover SUV that slots below the Acadia in the brand’s lineup. It’s styled and positioned as a family wagon, not an off-road specialist, but can be fitted with all-wheel drive. It compares with vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester, and Honda CR-V.

Is the 2021 GMC Terrain a good car?

It’s solidly above average. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 GMC Terrain?

The Terrain adds standard blind-spot monitors for the 2021 model year. Otherwise it carries over in SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali editions. A promised AT4 edition hasn’t been added yet, officially.

The Terrain distances itself from more traditional SUVs with a sleek, contemporary look. The big grille and squared-off headlights may suggest utility, but the wagon body tapers in a handsome, up to date fashion. It’s adopted a blacked-out pillar that appears to “float” the roof, a visual trick employed by Lexus and Nissan and other brands. Inside, a large touchscreen and push-toggle transmission controls dominate the look, which gains woodgrain trim and leather in the Terrain Denali.

GMC installs either a 170-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-4 with 203 pound-feet of torque, or a 252-hp turbo-4 in the Terrain. Acceleration’s moderate with the former, strong and steady with the latter. Both pair with a smooth 9-speed automatic. Front-drive versions can be upgraded to all-wheel drive; it’s a simple system but it requires the driver switch a knob to engage the rear wheels for traction. Handling is crisp and the Terrain’s road manners are clearly tuned for street driving, not for even moderate trail blazing.

The Terrain carves out room for four adults; a fifth will fit, just not happily. Fold-down rear seats expand cargo space to 63.3 cubic feet behind an available power tailgate, but those second-row seats don’t fold quite flat.

Crash-test scores have been good, and the Terrain has standard automatic emergency braking, with options for adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2021 GMC Terrain cost?

Prices range from about $27,000 in base trim to more than $40,000 for the Denali. The base Terrain sports power features, 17-inch wheels, keyless ignition, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Denalis get leather upholstery, a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen, LED headlights, navigation, and 19-inch wheels.

Where is the GMC Terrain made?

In Mexico.