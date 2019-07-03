The 2020 GMC Terrain is a five-seat crossover SUV that delivers on style, comfort, and standard equipment, but it can be costly when fitted with active safety tech. We give it 5.8 out of 10 overall. More standard safety tech would push it over 6. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

GMC kept changes to the 2020 Terrain minimal, adding only one additional paint color and a premium option package for the Terrain Denali. Trim levels include the Terrain SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali featuring increasing levels of creature comforts.

Sleek looks inside and out and a standard 9-speed automatic transmission help set the Terrain apart from its Chevrolet Equinox sibling, but the engine choices are identical. The GMC gets a 1.5- or 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 or a 1.6-liter turbodiesel (with a 6-speed automatic transmission). Naturally, the 2.0-liter offers the most power and 3,500 pounds of towing capacity, but fuel economy suffers. The diesel engine offers more pull and better mileage, but it’s not our favorite engine of the bunch due to its gruff nature and high price. Front-wheel-drive is standard and all-wheel-drive is optional on most versions.

Review continues below

With room for four adults and plenty of cargo, the Terrain is practical in a pinch, but flat-bottomed rear seats will have occupants wishing they called “shotgun.”

Every Terrain is well-equipped with 17-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and active noise cancellation as standard, but top-tier Denali models could almost pass for luxury vehicles thanks to chrome, leather, and every feature in the order book.

Unfortunately, the Terrain is pricier than popular rivals from Toyota and Honda and fails to include standard active safety technology like many other competitors are coming around to. That makes it hard to recommend over others with better fuel economy, better value, and better safety records.