We’ll remember crossovers for how they kept our attention. The last Terrain never met a right angle it didn’t like, but the new 2019 GMC Terrain crucially forgets standard life-saving technology.

It earns a 6.0 overall on our scale thanks to its handsome looks and calm ride. Expensive, optional active safety dings it more than a point or two in a few places, which pushes it behind competitors that make it standard. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the 2019 GMC Terrain is available in SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali trim levels that feature increasing creature comforts. Like other crossovers, GMC offers a trio of turbocharged engines are available (except in base and Denali trims) including a relatively rare optional turbodiesel. Skip the diesel, we say.

Regardless of engine, the Terrain’s good looks inside and out and a standard 9-speed automatic help it distinguish the GMC from the mechanically related Chevy Equinox.

Like the Equinox, the GMC gets a 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter gas-powered turbo-4, or a 1.6-liter turbodiesel. The gas engines pair to a 9-speed automatic exclusively, and the turbodiesel gets a 6-speed automatic. The bigger 2.0-liter turbo-4 has impressive power, and can tow up to 3,500 pounds, but returns fuel economy in the low-20s combined and requires premium gas.

Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available but has a frustrating knob to engage the part-time system.

The Terrain comfortably seats four adults, with room in back for gear, but flat-bottomed rear cushions incentivize calling “shotgun” early and often.

Thankfully, no Terrain is sparsely equipped. Even base versions get 17-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Bluetooth streaming, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and active noise cancellation.

In our eyes, the smart money is on SLT versions that add leather, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, 18-inch wheels, and heated seats for a few thousand less than the Denali version that offers standard leather, 19-inch wheels, soft-touch materials, and an ornate exterior.

The bad news? Even our value pick costs more than a CR-V, and still lacks standard active safety features that are becoming commonplace on many competitors now.