The new Terrain vaults into the present day, ditching its V-6 and naturally aspirated 4-cylinder for an all-turbo lineup. It’s more energetic to drive in gas form, a miser in turbodiesel trim, and entertaining in a grown-up, economy-car way.

We give it extra points for its powertrains and one for a well-tuned ride, for a 7 here. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Terrain introduces a new base engine to GMC. It’s a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that powers either the front or all four wheels on select models. With 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque. Down on horsepower versus its old inline-4 but up on torque, the 1.5-liter puts its power into action much lower in the rev range, with peak torque arriving down near 2,000 rpm. It’s gutsy at lower engine speeds, refined and relatively quiet, and pushes the 3,449-pound base Terrain around with reasonable authority.

While the similar Chevy Equinox pairs this engine with a 6-speed automatic, GMC gets a fancy 9-speed with lots of gears. The juddery shifts of other brands’ 9-speeds isn’t really obvious here. What’s obvious and annoying is the lack of manual control. The Terrain’s transmissions are actuated by console-mounted switches, even its low-gear mode. Where shift paddles would normally live, GMC places paddles for volume and seek. It’s a silly omission that compounds into a flaw when the Terrain hits interesting roads. To engage or hold lower gears, you have to toggle switches almost out of reach.

The same 9-speed pairs brilliantly with the new 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4. Strong down low, the bigger turbo-4 feels capable of 0-60 mph runs in the mid-7-second range, and gets especially strong marks when hustling the Terrain through tight Appalachian passes. With 260 lb-ft. of torque, this Terrain spools out a steady stream of usable power and a whistly turbo note as it clips off gears. You’ll have to use the right pedal as the sole cue to downshift here too; if GMC had paddle shift controls, we’d be talking about its zesty performance in the league of the 2.0-liter turbo-4 Ford Escape, still the benchmark for thrust and eagerness.

While the 2.0-liter turbo-4 can tow up to 3,500 pounds, the new 137-hp 1.6-liter turbodiesel-4 posts only a 1,500-pound tow rating, just like the base 1.5-liter turbo-4. What sounds like an intriguing drivetrain option thus cancels out one of the big reasons you’d associate with a turbodiesel. It has to come down to heft: an AWD turbodiesel Terrain checks in at 3,815 pounds at minimum, almost 60 pounds heavier than the stronger gas turbo-4. It does post much higher fuel economy scores, but it’s not quiet, vibrates the pedals and the rearview mirror at low engine speeds, and steps off more slowly than either gas engine. It comes only with a 6-speed automatic, cannot be ordered in hefty Denali trim, and carries a substantial price boost over gas models. We remain unconvinced of its merits, unless long uninterrupted highway drives hold some inordinate appeal.

The Terrain’s available all-wheel-drive system is a part-time unit. It must be switched into all-wheel drive by rotating a knob on the console through different traction modes. It’s an even more fuel-efficient way to deliver better traction, though it’s not immediately engaged when wheels slip, as is more common. It’s mechanically simpler than a system that decouples a pair of wheels to conserve fuel when traction is otherwise good. From one perspective, it’s rudimentary; from another, it requires more driver attention to driving conditions.

The Terrain keeps the same struts up front and four-link rear suspension setup, but swaps out the hydraulic rack-and-pinion steering setup from the last generation for an electric power assist rack in all cars this time around. In base trim with 17-inch tires, the Terrain has the composed, predictable, unenthusiastic grip of a mid-grade economy car. With Denali-specific suspension tuning for better ride comfort–offset perhaps by big 19-inch wheels wrapped in higher-performance all-season tires–the Terrain doesn’t offer a lot of steering feedback, but it weights up enough to track cleanly on interstates.

The Terrain’s bias is toward poise. It’s composed even when hustled through quick avoidance maneuvers–six deer and two washed-out roads to its credit. Ride comfort only reveals its small-car nature when confronted with abrupt, sheer-faced bumps, which smack against its big wheels and send a jolt through the front end. With its additional sound deadening and active noise cancellation, the Terrain sounds happier than the Chevy Equinox, even when it’s cooking along at above the posted limits.

