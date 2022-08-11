Likes
- Godzilla torque
- Godzilla towing capacity
- Godzilla payload
- Godzilla style
Dislikes
- Blah cabin
- Behind the times tech
- Chunky ride, unladen
- Unwieldy outside open range
Buying tip
For those who need its serious ability, the 2500 GMC Sierra is a solid, if slightly dated, choice.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD? What does it compare to?
The 2023 GMC Sierra HD is a full-size, heavy-duty pickup that compares well with the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, Ram 2500, and Ford F-Series Super Duty.
Is the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD a good truck?
Capable, comfortable, and somewhat stylish, the GMC Sierra 2500HD and 3500HD are a solid choice among heavy duty pickups. We’d like to see a more sophisticated cabin, but otherwise these trucks rate a reasonable 7.0 out of 10, with the caveat that we don’t score them for safety or fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD?
The GMC Sierra HD lineup largely stands pat this year. GMC offers 2500 and 3500 versions in regular, extended, and crew-cab bodies that span a huge range of trim levels. For the purpose of this review, we’ll largely focus on the more consumer-oriented 2500 trucks.
Outside, these trucks have imposing lines with huge, angular wheel openings and big beds with plenty of steps for relatively easy access. Trim levels run the gamut, from Pro work trucks all the way up to glitzy Denali versions.
None impresses as much inside, unless you like space—and lots of it. These are huge trucks with massive cabins.
Underhood, the base V-8 is suitable for lighter duties, but the optional turbodiesel—with 910 lb-ft of torque—is the reason you’re looking for a heavy-duty truck, isn’t it? Properly equipped, the Sierra 3500HD can lug upward of 35,000 lb. That’ll require a special driver’s license in most locations, but suffice to say that these trucks will barely notice a car trailer or a camper. Their fuel gauges will take note, though, as they plummet toward empty.
They haul in comfort, with plush seats and tremendous room that help distract from the dull dash design. At least the 8.0-inch touchscreen has a simple interface and works with wireless smartphone compatibility.
Not standard is automatic emergency braking, a feature worth adding to the higher trim levels that offer it. Unfortunately, these trucks are too big to be rated for either fuel economy or safety by either the government or the insurance industry.
How much does the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD cost?
GMC hasn’t announced pricing for the 2023 model, but it should not stray far from last year’s roughly $44,000 price of entry.
That money buys a pretty basic Pro truck with rear-wheel drive, so figure upward of $65,000 for a crew cab model in SLE guise with four-wheel drive and the turbodiesel. That money buys cloth seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a few other niceties, plus tons of towing tricks.
Where is the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD made?
In Roanoke, Indiana.
2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Styling
The 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD has brash exterior styling, but its soft cabin shows its age.
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD a good-looking truck?
If you like macho lines, it sure is. We dig the high grille and chunky looks well enough to award it a point above average for exterior styling, but we can’t say the same about the dull cabin. The 2023 Sierra 2500HD rates 6 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
These aren’t bad looking trucks, once you account for their sheer mass. An enormous grille rises above traffic, and it’s flanked by complex headlights. From the side, the angular wheel openings look more like Craftsman sockets than anything else. Wheel sizes start at 17-inch steelies and climb from there, depending on the trim. Denalis are awash in chrome, while AT4 versions go for a pseudo-rugged look that just seems odd to us.
Inside, the 8.0-inch touchscreen is perched high on the dash, but that’s where our praise stops. Controls can be tricky to find at a quick glance. Overall, the cabin lacks all of the pizazz found in high-end versions of the Sierra 1500. We hope that model’s flashy dash makes it to these big trucks soon.
2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Performance
The 2023 GMC Sierra HD makes a fantastic tow rig, but it’s not a great daily driver.
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD 4WD?
Four-wheel drive is optional, rear-wheel drive standard. The AT4 version boasts the best off-road chops, but you’d better be making use of these big trucks on wide trails.
How fast is the GMC Sierra 2500HD?
The 2023 GMC Sierra HD can be surprisingly fleet of foot, but its towing capacity is what makes it a champ good enough to earn a 6 out of 10 on the TCC scale
Even the base 6.6-liter V-8’s 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque are nothing to sneeze at, but heavy haulers will want to spend up for the turbodiesel for its 445 hp and—get this—910 lb-ft. Turbodiesels also step up from a 6-speed automatic to one with 10 forward gears.
Hauling ability varies by configuration, with payload topping out at 7,400 lb and the trailer-tow rating topping 35,000 lb with the optional fifth-wheel setup on duallys.
That kind of towing capacity makes for a stiff ride unladen, so these trucks make poor daily drivers. They’re remarkably nimble for what they are, but even the optional digital variable steering assistance system that makes for single-finger turning at parking lot speeds can’t mask their sheer size. Commuters would do well to stick with the Sierra 1500.
2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a masterful cargo hauler.
These trucks are huge inside, but the competition offers more compelling designs. Still, we award the 2023 Sierra HD a 9 out of 10 thanks to its huge interior with comfortable seats and its expansive, well-utilized bed.GMC offers regular and extended-cab versions, but most buyers end up with crew cabs with their four full-size doors. Those doors open to reveal big, padded seats in vinyl, cloth, or several grades of leather. Even base Pro trucks are suitable for long behind-the-wheel stints. Rear-seat riders have an almost comical amount of leg room.
GMC also offers plenty of small storage spaces and myriad power outlets.
What’s lacking is design flair. Even Denali versions are light on upscale trim, something the lighter-duty Sierra 1500 corrected recently with its gorgeous dash option.
Most trucks now include a six-way power tailgate that folds into a workstation or can become a step useful for climbing up into the bed. Plenty of extra steps on the bed sides ensure easy access, even though these trucks sit so high off the ground.
The bed comes in 6’9 and 8’ lengths, depending on cab configuration.
2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Safety
Mass is on the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD’s side, but it is light on crash-avoidance tech.
How safe is the GMC Sierra 2500HD?
These big trucks should perform well in crash testing, but we don’t know for certain. They haven’t been tested by either the NHTSA or the IIHS, so we can’t assign a score here.
Unfortunately, automatic emergency braking requires adding two packages to most trim levels. It’s not even standard on the range-topping Denali. Moreover, the base Sierra Pro isn’t even available with automatic emergency braking.
On the flip side, GMC offers more than a dozen camera views that make parking this beast relatively easy.
2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Features
GMC offers a dizzying array of Sierra HD configurations.
A huge lineup of trim levels starting with reasonable equipment from the get-go and a decent infotainment system with a big screen are 2023 GMC Sierra HD assets. No model comes standard with automatic emergency braking, so you’ll have to pay extra for crash-avoidance tech we consider especially essential on a big truck like this. As a result, we wind up at a 7 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
The Sierra HD may be a costly truck, but it’s covered by the same 3-year/36,000-mile warranty as the rest of the GMC lineup.
The range starts in Sierra Pro guise for around $43,000. That money buys the basics, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power features, and vinyl upholstery.
Which GMC Sierra 2500HD should I buy?
What do you want out of your Sierra HD?
Most shoppers not looking for a fleet truck will step up to the SLE for around $5,500 more. It adds GMC’s trick tailgate that folds into either steps or a workspace, plus cloth seats and cruise control and the ability to add a few other niceties.
SLT versions add a few more upgrades such as leather seats with power adjustment up front, a heated steering wheel, and the ability to toss on 20-inch wheels, an HD backup camera, additional cameras for side and trailer views, and Bose audio.
How much is a fully loaded GMC Sierra 2500HD?
Boss Hogg will want the Denali, though, which starts in the mid-$80,000 range with the available turbodiesel and climbs toward $90,000 with options.
2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Fuel Economy
The 2023 GMC Sierra HD is a thirsty beast.
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD good on gas?
Do you have to ask? The 2023 Sierra HD is too big for EPA testing, so it doesn’t carry a federal fuel economy estimate. As a result, we can’t rate them for their greenness.
These are definitely thirsty machines, that’s for sure. With a trailer attached, you’ll be hard-pressed to top 10 mpg even with the turbodiesel.