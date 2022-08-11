What kind of vehicle is the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD? What does it compare to?

The 2023 GMC Sierra HD is a full-size, heavy-duty pickup that compares well with the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, Ram 2500, and Ford F-Series Super Duty.

Is the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD a good truck?

Review continues below

Capable, comfortable, and somewhat stylish, the GMC Sierra 2500HD and 3500HD are a solid choice among heavy duty pickups. We’d like to see a more sophisticated cabin, but otherwise these trucks rate a reasonable 7.0 out of 10, with the caveat that we don’t score them for safety or fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

The GMC Sierra HD lineup largely stands pat this year. GMC offers 2500 and 3500 versions in regular, extended, and crew-cab bodies that span a huge range of trim levels. For the purpose of this review, we’ll largely focus on the more consumer-oriented 2500 trucks.

Outside, these trucks have imposing lines with huge, angular wheel openings and big beds with plenty of steps for relatively easy access. Trim levels run the gamut, from Pro work trucks all the way up to glitzy Denali versions.

None impresses as much inside, unless you like space—and lots of it. These are huge trucks with massive cabins.

Underhood, the base V-8 is suitable for lighter duties, but the optional turbodiesel—with 910 lb-ft of torque—is the reason you’re looking for a heavy-duty truck, isn’t it? Properly equipped, the Sierra 3500HD can lug upward of 35,000 lb. That’ll require a special driver’s license in most locations, but suffice to say that these trucks will barely notice a car trailer or a camper. Their fuel gauges will take note, though, as they plummet toward empty.

They haul in comfort, with plush seats and tremendous room that help distract from the dull dash design. At least the 8.0-inch touchscreen has a simple interface and works with wireless smartphone compatibility.

Not standard is automatic emergency braking, a feature worth adding to the higher trim levels that offer it. Unfortunately, these trucks are too big to be rated for either fuel economy or safety by either the government or the insurance industry.

How much does the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD cost?

GMC hasn’t announced pricing for the 2023 model, but it should not stray far from last year’s roughly $44,000 price of entry.

That money buys a pretty basic Pro truck with rear-wheel drive, so figure upward of $65,000 for a crew cab model in SLE guise with four-wheel drive and the turbodiesel. That money buys cloth seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a few other niceties, plus tons of towing tricks.

Where is the 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD made?

In Roanoke, Indiana.