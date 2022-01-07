What kind of vehicle is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD? What does it compare to?

The 2022 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty lives up to its billing with serious capability for those who need it the most. Shop it against the nearly identical Chevrolet Silverado HD as well as the Ford Super Duty, Ram Heavy Duty, and perhaps the Sierra 1500.

Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD a good truck?

With the inherent balance between capability and everyday usability in mind, we rate the Sierra 2500HD at 7.0 out of 10. Two caveats are worth noting, though: trucks this big are not tested by the feds for either their safety or their fuel economy, so we don’t score them in those categories. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

The 2022 Sierra HD lineup sees few changes aside from some paint color tweaks. The base version is renamed Pro but retains the same specifications as last year’s model.

Regular, extended-, and crew-cab versions of the 2022 Sierra 2500HD and heavier-duty 3500 are offered, with various different bed lengths as well as the option for dual rear wheels.

A standard 6.6-liter V-8 pushes 401 hp to the rear or all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. Those who really need this truck’s hauling ability should consider saving up for the spendy 6.6-liter turbodiesel for its 910 lb-ft of torque rating.

Towing varies greatly by trim, body, options, and underhood muscle, so shop carefully. The top 35,500-lb rating is for a specific variant–but few users are likely to need anywhere near that ability.

Inside, these trucks have good space in the most popular crew-cab configurations, with a busy but well-equipped dash. A trick tailgate on many trims can be configured into steps or a workspace, but flopping it down when deployed can result in a big dent if the trailer hitch is in use.

How much does the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD cost?

This lineup stretches from about $39,000 to well over $80,000 in popular Denali guise. Go a bit easier on the options and a well-equipped Sierra 2500HD HD SLE with the turbodiesel and four-wheel drive can be had for around $55,000.

Where is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD made?

In Roanoke, Indiana.