Likes
- Serious lugging ability
- Spectacular turbodiesel
- Slick 10-speed automatic
- Trick trailering tech
- Comfortable cabin
Dislikes
- So-so interior
- Lacks some luxury touches
- Can get expensive
- Terrible maneuverability
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 GMC Sierra HD offers immense capability with looks to match.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD? What does it compare to?
The 2022 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty lives up to its billing with serious capability for those who need it the most. Shop it against the nearly identical Chevrolet Silverado HD as well as the Ford Super Duty, Ram Heavy Duty, and perhaps the Sierra 1500.
Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD a good truck?
With the inherent balance between capability and everyday usability in mind, we rate the Sierra 2500HD at 7.0 out of 10. Two caveats are worth noting, though: trucks this big are not tested by the feds for either their safety or their fuel economy, so we don’t score them in those categories. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD?
The 2022 Sierra HD lineup sees few changes aside from some paint color tweaks. The base version is renamed Pro but retains the same specifications as last year’s model.
Regular, extended-, and crew-cab versions of the 2022 Sierra 2500HD and heavier-duty 3500 are offered, with various different bed lengths as well as the option for dual rear wheels.
A standard 6.6-liter V-8 pushes 401 hp to the rear or all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. Those who really need this truck’s hauling ability should consider saving up for the spendy 6.6-liter turbodiesel for its 910 lb-ft of torque rating.
Towing varies greatly by trim, body, options, and underhood muscle, so shop carefully. The top 35,500-lb rating is for a specific variant–but few users are likely to need anywhere near that ability.
Inside, these trucks have good space in the most popular crew-cab configurations, with a busy but well-equipped dash. A trick tailgate on many trims can be configured into steps or a workspace, but flopping it down when deployed can result in a big dent if the trailer hitch is in use.
How much does the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD cost?
This lineup stretches from about $39,000 to well over $80,000 in popular Denali guise. Go a bit easier on the options and a well-equipped Sierra 2500HD HD SLE with the turbodiesel and four-wheel drive can be had for around $55,000.
Where is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD made?
In Roanoke, Indiana.
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Styling
The 2022 GMC Sierra HD pairs a bold exterior with a convoluted interior.
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD a good-looking truck?
The biggest Sierra has its exterior game down pat, but we don’t love its interior. It rates 6 out of 10 on the TCC scale. Big-rig looks outside work well in any trim thanks to a huge grille, big fender flares, and plenty of angles that help it stand out from rivals. Denalis are glitzy with their chrome bits, while AT4 versions go a bit over the top with off-roady charm.
Inside, the Sierra HD is busy, busy, busy, with all too many lines, curves, and materials—not all of which match its price point. We hear an update may be on the way.
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Performance
A pair of V-8 engines deliver serious lugging performance for the 2022 GMC Sierra HD.
We give the Sierra 2500HD a 6 for performance. It drops a point for its beastly road manners, but picks up two for its extraordinary towing and for its powertrains.
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD 4WD?
It certainly can be.
How fast is the GMC Sierra 2500HD?
Speed isn’t the priority here. The base 6.6-liter gasoline V-8 puts out 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque, and it’s fine for heavy payload use, but the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 with its 445-hp and 910 lb-ft ratings is probably worthwhile.
The base gas engine uses a dated 6-speed automatic, while the turbodiesel’s 10-speed is a clear upgrade.
Hauling ability varies greatly by configuration, so shop carefully. There’s no light-duty version here, though. Maximum utility tops out at over 7,400 lb for payload and 35,500 lb for trailering ability with a fifth wheel attached.
These trucks ride on stiff springs and shocks that beg to be exercised with a trailer. In-town driving will be tough for even an experienced trucker. If you commute from the ‘burbs to a downtown high-rise, consider a smaller vehicle for day-to-day use. If you’re putting your truck to work on a daily basis, however, the Sierra HD is for you.
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Comfort & Quality
There’s not much the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD can’t handle. 9
The 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a huge pickup with a spacious cabin, a massive bed, and plenty of nifty touches. We rate it 9 out of 10 for comfort and quality, even though it lacks some of the polish found in Ford and Ram offerings.
Regular-, double-, and crew-cab bodies are available, with most shoppers tending toward four-door configurations. Bed lengths vary by cab size, but there’s no light-duty version here. An especially nice feature is the somewhat complicated configurable tailgate that can do duty as a workspace or a useful step. The beds themselves have various tie-downs and can be fitted with a 120-volt power outlet.
Interior space is spectacular in crew-cab form, with plenty of cubbies and bins waiting to swallow up pens, papers, phones, and candy bars. Materials inside are a cut below rivals, even in glitzy Denali trim.
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Safety
The 2022 GMC Sierra HD has not been crash tested.
How safe is the GMC Sierra 2500HD?
These big GMCs have mass on their side, but they have not been crashed by either federal or independent testers.
Airbags and stability control are standard, but GMC makes buyers spend up for automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. The latter is especially appealing for drivers who spend hours and hours on the road every day.
The standard rearview camera can be augmented by as many as 15 different views that make hitching up a trailer an easy one-person job.
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Features
The 2022 GMC Sierra HD is available in many configurations.
This broad lineup stretches from work-oriented Sierra HD Pro to fairly luxurious Denali grade. Overall, the lineup scores a 7 out of 10 with points for its options and its infotainment.
Which GMC Sierra 2500HD should I buy?
That depends on what you need out of your truck, and what body, bed, drivetrain, and wheel count works best for you.
The sub-$40,000 Sierra HD Pro comes with the basics, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with good software and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. SLE and SLT trims add more features that will make long days on the road feel shorter, plus they open up the ability to add appealing features such as adaptive cruise control and a total of eight cameras for easy trailer hitching.
The Sierra HD AT4 comes with plenty of off-roady bits that may be useful on muddy construction sites, though the X31 package includes useful skid plates and Rancho shocks for a much more reasonable price tag.
How much is a fully loaded GMC Sierra 2500HD?
The Denali trim tops this lineup at about $78,000 to start, but a bevvy of pricey extras can nudge its price tag above $85,000 in either 2500 or 3500 guise.
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Fuel Economy
The 2022 GMC Sierra HD will guzzle gasoline or diesel.
Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD good on gas?
Big trucks such as the Sierra HD are too heavy to be tested by the EPA, so we don’t have fuel economy estimates for these models.
Don’t look for light fuel consumption, however. Without a trailer or cargo in its bed, the Sierra HD may tickle upper-teen mpg on the highway, but that’s not using one of these big bruisers to its full potential. Hitch up a trailer and you may see closer to 10 or 12 mpg, though at least big fuel tanks are available to stretch out pitstops.