The 2019 GMC Sierra is a tailored suit over a denim shirt. Based on the Chevrolet Silverado HD, the Sierra HD similarly comes in 2500 and heavier-duty 3500 flavors but with more emphasis on style and features. Top-tier Denali models are as close as you can get to a Cadillac pickup, and with a powerful gas or diesel V-8, there’s not much the Sierra HD can’t do. We give it 6.3 out of 10 overall, a strong rating for a model that’s set to be replaced for 2020. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the Sierra HD adds an additional paint color ahead of a redesign.

Though now a generation old, the Sierra HD is one of the classiest-looking heavy duty trucks, with just the right amount of boxy styling, chrome trim, and LED accents to look more business than casual. Inside, the cabin emphasizes function over form, but for a utility-oriented vehicle, that’s just fine by us.

Power is supplied by your choice of V-8: either a 360-horsepower, gas-fed 6.0-liter beast or a massive 6.6-liter turbodiesel with 910 pound-feet of torque. The latter can tow up to 23,100 pounds in top spec, and with 6,000 pounds of maximum payload capacity, the Sierra HD is toward the top of its segment in capability.

Offered in rear- or four-wheel drive, regular, extended, and crew cab, and with either an 8-foot or 6.5-foot bed you can have a Sierra HD in almost any configuration, including with a dual rear axle. Trims run the gamut from humble work truck to downright luxury vehicle, and ascend from base through SLE, SLT, culminating with the chrome-laden Denali. With every option, a Sierra Denali is more costly than some high-end luxury cars, although it’s nearly as plush inside.

As they aren’t considered “light duty” vehicles, heavy-duty pickup trucks are not required to disclose fuel economy information and they’re not crash tested.