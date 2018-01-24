The 2018 GMC Sierra HD is Western wear with starch. It’s based on the Silverado HD, but the GMC heads for the hills in terms of price and luxury appointments, based on its buyers’ preferences. Most models are four-door crew cabs with room for adults. Most of those are Denali models with luxury appointments you might expect from imported sedans. And most of those are fitted with a powerful diesel engine that can tow thousands upon thousands of pounds.

Its 7.5 overall score on our scale reflects two things. First, the GMC Sierra HD is a very well-equipped truck with plenty of capability and comfort in top models. Second, all heavy-duty trucks aren’t required to certify their fuel consumption with federal regulators and official crash data is sparse; fewer scores favor the big truck. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the GMC Sierra HD stands pat after a redesign last year. Base Sierra HD models get a standard rearview camera and a 7.0-inch touchscreen, while top-trim Denali models get a new grille.

The entire range is available as a 2500 three-quarter ton pickup, or as a 3500 one-ton version with single- or dual-rear wheel setups.

The powerplants are a pair of V-8s powered by fermented dinosaurs, with the level of refinement the only difference. A 6.0-liter V-8 gas model makes 360 horsepower and is the payload champ at more than 3,500 pounds in some configurations. A 6.6-liter turbodiesel makes 910 pound-feet of twist and can tow up to 18,000 pounds, if that’s what you’re into.

The Sierra HD is offered in base Sierra, SLE, SLT, and Denali trims, with regular, extended, and crew cab models available. An 8-foot box is available with all cab configurations, while a 6-foot-6 bed is available on extended- or crew-cab models.