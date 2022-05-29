Likes
- Classic truck style
- Big beds
- Big cabs
- Big engines
- Lots of capability
Dislikes
- No hybrid
- Poor crash record
- Prices continue to rise
The 2022 GMC Sierra boasts some innovative technology and high-end models that offer luxury and capability but not value.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500? What does it compare to?
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 full-size truck climbs upscale to distinguish itself from the related Chevy Silverado. GM’s twins square off against the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan.
Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 a good truck?
GMC has updated all but the base model Sierra for 2022. Improvements for 2022 contribute to a higher TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500?
GMC updates the 2022 Sierra inside and out, adding more torque to its smallest engine, updating the infotainment system, and introducing two new premium trims at the top of the lineup.
The Sierra 1500 is sold in Pro, SLE, Elevation, ATX, Denali, and the new ATX4 and Denali Ultimate trims. The ATX4 improves upon the off-road capability of the ATX and adds more amenities. The Denali Ultimate goes beyond the luxury of the already high-end Denali. The Sierra comes with rear- or four-wheel drive; regular, extended cab, or crew cabs; and short, standard, or long beds.
GMC outfits the ATX4 with spool-valve dampers, front and rear electronic locking differentials, springs that allow more suspension travel, and a Terrain mode for 4Lo that allows one-pedal driving when rock crawling. Inside, it gets leather upholstery with white piping and red stitching, dark wood trim, a synthetic suede headliner, 16-way power massaging seats, and a 15.0-inch head-up display.
The Denali Ultimate has the head-up display, massaging seats, and headliner from the ATX4, plus extended leather upholstery, etched topographical maps of Mount Denali on the dash and seats, and GM’s Super Cruise driver-assist system that allows hands-free driving, even while towing. It also comes with GM’s Carbon Pro carbon-fiber bedliner.
All trucks above the base Pro grade get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a choice of viewing themes and a new infotainment system with a 13.4-inch touchscreen that incorporates Google Assistant, the Google Play Store, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. They also feature GM’s 6-way power tailgate.
GMC increases the towing capacity of two of its four engines. That starts with the base engine, a 2.7-liter turbo-4 that improves from 383 lb-ft of torque to 430 lb-ft while the 310-hp figure remains unchanged. That helps improve max towing capacity from 9,100 to 9,400 lb with rear-wheel drive. The 285-hp 4.3-liter V-6 that was the base engine doesn’t return.
The optional 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel stands pat at 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. GMC makes it compatible with its max towing package this year, which raises its towing capacity from 9,200 to 13,200 lb with the extended cab. The diesel gets 30 mpg on the highway.
GMC also offers a 5.3-liter V-8 that makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, and a 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. The 6.2 comes standard in the new ATX4 model, while the Denali Ultimate gets the 6.2 or the diesel. An 8-speed automatic transmission teams with the 2.7-liter turbo-4, while the other engines run their power through a 10-speed automatic that adds shift paddles this year.
Styling is tweaked for 2022 as well. The square wheel arches and squared off lines remain but the blocky grille is wider, the clamp-shaped headlights are thinner, and the front bumper and fascia are slightly revised. The Sierra’s square cuts enhance its bold stance. Inside, the new larger touchscreen better fits with the large truck proportions, and GMC improves the materials of the SLE, Elevation, and SLT trims.
Safety equipment also improves on the 2022 Sierra; it now comes standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.
How much does the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 cost?
The 2022 GMC Sierra starts at $37,145 for a base Pro model and tops out at $85,490 for the Denali Ultimate with the 6.2-liter V-8.
Where is the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 made?
In Indiana, Michigan, and Mexico.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Styling
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 cuts a large, blocky shape that illustrates its capability.
Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 a good-looking truck?
Squared off, bold, and blocky, the GMC Sierra 1500 looks the part of a work truck, while the luxury mission of high-end models shows in bits of chrome or dark chrome trim, big wheels, painted bumpers, and power running boards. We rate its design a 6 for the assertive exterior.
A tall stance, squared-off wheel arches, and blunt front and rear ends give the Sierra all the aerodynamic efficiency of a brick but the authority that truck buyers want. With its 17-inch steel wheels, and unpainted bumpers, the base Pro looks like it belongs on a worksite, but the big wheels of high-end models and shiny bits on high-end models make them look right at home for a night out on the town. A third category is the off-roaders. With large-diameter knobby tires, and extra ground clearance, they’re outfitted for the trail.
Inside, the Sierra ramps up the technology and design this year. The center screen grows by 5.4 inches to 13.4 inches on all but the base model. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster provides the driving information, and a 15.0-inch head-up display adds key information in the driver’s line of sight without obscuring the view ahead.
A step up in materials quality improves the look of most cabins as well. More soft-touch surfaces, perforated leather seats, and an available suede headliner and contrast stitching add luxury to top models. Large controls for gloved hands and a deep center console also make it useful as a work truck in any trim.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Performance
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 provides power with any engine, a smooth ride, and, in the right model, lots of off-road capability.
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 gets a new and improved base engine, a pair of V-8s, and a turbodiesel inline-6, all paired with responsive 8- or 10-speed automatic transmissions. The most popular engines, the V-8s, earn it a point, as does the towing and hauling capability, but the bouncy truck ride costs it one for a total of 6 here.
Is the Sierra 1500 4WD?
It gets standard rear-wheel drive, or available full-time four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case. The AT4, AT4X, and Denali Ultimate models come standard with 4WD.
How fast is the Sierra 1500?
For 2022, it’s faster and stronger in its base form. The old 4.3-liter V-6 that was the base engine is dropped in favor of a 2.7-liter turbo-4 that stands pat at 310 hp but increases torque to 430 lb-ft. The 6-speed automatic transmission is dropped, leaving just the 8-speed or 10-speed.
On the road, the turbo-4 doesn’t have the deep tone of a V-6 or V-8, but its turbo kicks in quickly to give the pickup strong power, especially in the 0-30 mph sprint and even when passing on the highway. The extra torque should improve towing performance, where the last version fell flat, but we haven’t tested that yet. It’s a decent engine, but it’s not much more efficient than the base V-8 because the turbo has to kick in so often. It tops out at a 9,100-lb towing capacity.
GM’s reliable 5.3-liter V-8 churns out 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. It has good grunt, feels strong in any scenario, and has the deep, rich sound that’s expected in a pickup. It can tow up to 11,200 lb.
GM’s step-up 6.2-liter V-8 makes 420 hp and 460-lb-ft of torque. It sounds even better and louder, provides hard launches and easy passing power, comes only with the 10-speed automatic and 4WD, and ups the towing limit to 13,000 lb.
The 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 continues with 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, but other improvements increase its towing capacity from 9,300 lb to 13,200 lb, making it the lineup’s towing champ. The improvement comes via a stronger chassis, a larger rear differential, and additional powertrain cooling. The diesel doesn’t rev high, serves up its best power at low revs, and stands out for its highway efficiency. At about $800 more than the 5.3-liter V-8, the diesel is likely to pay buyers back in fuel savings over their run of ownership.
GM’s 10-speed automatic shifts smoothly in most situations, though it can sometimes cycle through several gears and feel confused when trailering or switching from downshift to upshift scenarios.
Handling and ride quality
While they ride smoothly, even on the available 22-inch wheels, all Sierras are big and cumbersome and most suffer from the bounding motions typical of unladen pickups with leaf-spring rear suspensions. Three models have solutions for the latter issue. Both Denali models use adaptive dampers that better quell up-and-down motions while also providing more body control through corners. The new AT4X has advanced spool-valve dampers that offer even greater control and help cushion off-road blows. They team with thick sidewall off-road tires to make the AT4X the smoothest riding Sierra.
The purpose-built AT4X off-roader has other features to give it lots of off-road prowess. It has front and rear locking differentials, a transfer case skid plate, and 32-inch Goodyear Duratrac all-terrain tires. GMC also modifies the suspension for 9.8 inches of front and 10.6 inches of rear suspension travel, and.increases the ride height to 11.1 inches, which improves the approach, breakover, and departure angles. The 2-speed transfer provides low-range gearing for crawling in the AT4X, as well as the Denali and AT4.
While that all works to make the AT4X GMC’s best off-roader, it can’t quite match its sibling, the Chevy Silverado 1500 ZR2, or the Ford F-150 Raptor for ultimate capability. It has fewer skid plates to protect the underbody, can’t accommodate 33- or 35-inch tires, and its tires aren’t as knobby for off-road traction.
The Sierra’s electric-assist steering provides good feedback without the vague feel many trucks exhibit. Its weight can be adjusted via the drive mode settings, which also adjust throttle and transmission response, among other vehicle systems for the type of driving to fit the situation. Big brakes haul all of these trucks down from speed with a predictable pedal feel.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 aims for luxury in many forms and has great space for people and cargo.
The Sierra’s spacious crew cab, comfortable seats, and large and useful beds earn it an 8 here.
The 2022 Sierra takes a step up in interior quality for every model above the base Pro, and the top models ramp up to true luxury. GMC pads the dash top and other areas drivers are likely to touch, though its mix of materials doesn’t entirely mesh. Still, the GMC now approaches the Ram 1500 for interior quality.
The vast majority of pickup buyers choose crew cabs, and the Sierra 1500’s has lots of space for passengers and small-items storage. The truck’s large proportions make five adults comfortable in crew cabs without a worry about head room or leg room, and the extended cab with fit five adults as well, though without as much leg room. Smart storage solutions include rear underseat storage, a deep center console, a flat area on the center console for phones and keys, a dual glove box, and compartmentalized door pockets.
GM’s pickup beds are large and well thought out. They have in-bed LED lighting, up to 12 movable tie-downs, and a 120-volt outlet for power tools. Deeper and larger than most, they come in 8-foot-2, 6-foot-6, and 5-foot-8 sizes. Only the base trim lacks GM’s power tailgate with six configurations for various uses, including a work surface. Standard bed steps and a configuration of the tailgate ease getting in and out of the bed.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Safety
The 2022 GMC Sierra finally gets the safety features it has needed.
How safe is the GMC Sierra 1500?
The 2022 GMC Sierra finally adds some important standard safety features, but it lacks complete crash-test results. We don’t rate vehicles without crash ratings.
For 2022, GMC makes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams standard. It’s about time. Buyers can also get front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitors that take trailers into account, and rear cross-traffic detection with braking.
So far, only NHTSA has crash tested the 2022 Sierra. It earns a rating of four out of five stars like most full-size trucks, with four stars for frontal crashes and rollover prevention.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Features
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 offers a model or option for every budget and taste.
Better, larger infotainment combines with many models and options to earn the Sierra 1500 a 7 here.
The base Pro model is a basic, stripped-down work truck, which is typical for full-size pickups. It’s outfitted with a rubber flooring, manually adjustable cloth seats, a urethane steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a pair of USB ports, LED headlights and taillights, power windows and locks, and 17-inch steel wheels. With the regular cab and standard 6-foot-6-inch bed, it costs $37,145, more than $6,000 more than last year. The 8-foot-2-inch bed adds $200. The crew cab version with the 5-foot-8-inch short box runs $45,040, about $9,000 more than last year. Somebody is taking advantage of inflation for the Pro model, which isn’t even updated. Four-wheel drive costs a whopping $4,600.
The rest of the lineup is updated, and the prices range upward from there.
Which Sierra 1500 should I buy?
Buyers often move to GMC for the high-end Denali models, but they are quite expensive. We recommend the mid-level Elevation trim, which adds air conditioning, cruise control, heated front seats and steering wheel, a locking rear differential, a 13.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, GM’s 6-way adjustable tailgate, a wi-fi hotspot, remote start, a trailering package, a black grille, and available 20-inch black wheels. It runs $57,790 with recommended 4WD, and we’d also choose the 5.3-liter V-8 for another $1,500. That’s at least $8,000 more than last year.
If off-roading is part of your routine, the $66,090 AT4 or $80,090 AT4X models have the features to help.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 GMC Sierra 1500?
The new Denali Ultimate model costs $82,085 with the diesel engine or $85,490 with the 6.2-liter V-8, about $18,000-$21,000 more than the top Denali model last year. It gets standard 4WD, adaptive dampers, GM’s Super Cruise limited hands-free driving system, 22-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a 16-way power front seats with massage, heated rear outboard seats, cooled front seats, Bose audio with 12 speakers, a head-up display, wireless smartphone charging, a power-sliding rear window, power running boards, power deploying steps for the tailgate, a tailgate audio system, and a carbon-fiber bed.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Fuel Economy
The Sierra’s powerful engines drink a lot, and GMC offers no hybrid to lessen the blow.
Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 good on gas?
Pickup trucks are still the domain of big V-8s, and the Sierra’s most popular engine is the 5.3-liter V-8. It earns EPA ratings of 16 mpg city, 20 highway, 17 combined with 4WD, and rear drive improves those ratings to 16/21/18 mpg. That qualifies as a 3 on our scale.
The base 2.7-liter turbo-4 isn’t much more efficient. It gets 17/22/18 with 4WD and 19/22/20 with rear drive.
Stepping up to the 6.2-liter V-8 brings ratings of 15/20/17 mpg. It’s only offered with 4WD and some versions get slightly worse fuel economy, especially those with off-road tires.
Those who want to save at the pump can go with the 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6, which gets 22/26/24 mpg with 4WD and 23/30/26 mpg with rear drive. The gap between the gas engines and the diesel should be enough to pay for its roughly $800 premium.