With the 2019 Sierra, GMC has a truck that falls shy of maximum capability, but looks to cameras and software to optimize the truck experience.

It also counts on a unique, versatile six-way tailgate and a carbon-fiber bed to score tech and utility points away from its stablemate, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

This year’s Sierra scores well in utility and features, but fuel economy hasn’t really improved in the versions that go on sale by late 2018.

We rate it at 5.6 out of 10, slightly above average. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Sierra sticks with styling that's more conservative than the new Silverado, by a slim margin. The conventional shape wears a supersized grille and headlights and taillights, like every other full-size pickup on the road today. The interior’s dominated by a shield-shaped stack of controls, with lots of brightwork on Denali models, which also wear discreet panels of open-pore wood and metallic trim for a discreet high-end look.

The Sierra carries over two engines for the new generation. Eventually, the lineup will include gas and turbodiesel 6-cylinders and a new turbo-4, but for now the Sierra draws power from an amply muscular 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V-8 or a 6.2-liter V-8 with a terrific 420 hp. With 8- and 10-speed automatic to handle shifting invisibly, the Sierra’s straight-line performance crackles with capability. Its ride and handling strike a better balance than the bobbly ride of an F-150, but shod with its biggest 22-inch wheels, the Sierra gets mildly jittery despite a set of adaptive shocks.

In its most capable forms, the Sierra can carry 2,240 pounds in its bed and can tow up to 12,200 pounds. The former number’s up, the latter’s lower this year. GMC says anyone that wants max towing can opt into its heavy-duty trucks—but Ford might sway them instead with a 13,200-pound-rated F-150, too.

The new Sierra has a much more accommodating rear seat, thanks to nearly 3 additional inches of interior space. It also offers two unique touches that can’t be found anywhere else. A new carbon-fiber bed will be an option, and GMC says it’s tougher and lighter than the beds in some rivals but it hasn’t priced it or said when it will go on sale. More useful and standard on top Sierra trims is a new two-piece tailgate that can swing and fold in two sections for easier loading, to hold in longer payload, even to turn itself into a tailgater’s dream bench seat.

Safety data isn’t in, but the new Sierra does offer touches like blind-spot monitors and a rear mirror camera. Automatic emergency braking, a key new safety feature, only can be ordered as an option on the most expensive Sierras, though. Base trucks get power windows and Bluetooth and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility; the plushest Denali has cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a trailer camera display that provides drivers with virtual eyeballs on payload and trailer hitching, Bose audio, and the ability to broadcast its own wi-fi network.