What kind of truck is the 2022 GMC Hummer EV? What does it compare to?

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV, sometimes called the Hummer EV SUT, is a fully electric pickup truck—intended not so much to rival other EVs, but to be a proof point and flagship for GM’s efforts to shift its vehicles away from gas and diesel. Somewhat less hulking EV alternatives include the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, while the Jeep Gladiator captures some of the same basic, rugged, tactical charm in a smaller but gasoline-powered package.

Is the 2022 GMC Hummer EV a good truck?

Far better than the previous trucks that bore the badge. The Hummer EV has a head-turning heritage design paired with futuristic “moonshot” details, a cohesive off-road-focused tech toolkit, more than 300 miles of range, and three motors that make it among the quickest trucks of any kind. It achieves a TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV?

Essentially everything’s new here. The Hummer EV was built using GM’s expertise with body-on-frame trucks and unibody vehicles, with an approach that combines them, sandwiching the battery within layers and inside the frame rails, making it a core piece of the vehicle structure.

The 2022 Hummer EV borrows from the heritage of GM’s now-defunct Hummer brand—and by extension, military Humvees going back nearly 40 years. Yet it’s fully electric and unrelated to the Hummers of the past, or to GM’s current full-size trucks.

The result is the biggest, heaviest electric vehicle ever intended for personal use. The Hummer EV packs well over 200 kwh of energy in a nearly 3,000-pound battery pack, and delivers 1,000 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque through its three motors (one front, two rear), giving it the goods to catapult this more-the-9,000-pound heavyweight to 60 mph in about three seconds. As such, the Hummer EV earns an EPA-cycle 329 miles of range—although that’s not truly official as the Hummer EV isn’t a light truck the test is intended for.

That acceleration is enabled from the cockpit through something called WTF mode (that’s “Watts To Freedom”), which is part of a gamified interface—think Marvel universe meets Moon-landing nostalgia, which GM sees as an overt nod to this “moonshot” project. On the whole, looking at its modes such as Terrain, Off-Road, and Extract, if the knobby 305/70R18 MT tires weren’t enough of an indicator, it’s quickly obvious that while WTF will wow on the road, the focus of the Hummer EV is off-road. Its air suspension will lift the Hummer EV up to 5.8 inches above normal when needed; front and rear lockers (mechanical and virtual, respectively) and rear-wheel steering add to the ability set for tough trails and beyond.

With its five-foot bed, the Hummer EV is in the same territory for size as a full-size Crew Cab truck. The removable Transparent Sky Panel roof setup is kind of like T-tops all over again, only this is far, far better. Each one of the four is easy to remove yourself, and the frunk was designed to accommodate all four, stacked neatly (and tightly) for open-air driving, wherever you’re going.

How much does the 2022 Hummer EV cost?

The GMC Hummer EV costs $110,295, including the $1,595 destination charge. That’s for the only model offered for 2022, the Edition 1, which is already sold out. That’s the top-trim launch version and includes many things, like the roof panels, the adaptive air suspension, rear-wheel steering, and an Extreme Off-Road Package that sets this truck up for boulder-worthy weekend trekking. That will be extra-cost on the Hummer EV models with smaller battery packs, shorter range, dual-motor layouts, and a slimmed-down feature set that are on the way for 2023 and beyond.

Where is the 2022 GMC Hummer EV made?

In Michigan, at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant recently rebranded Factory Zero.