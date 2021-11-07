What kind of vehicle is the 2021 GMC Canyon? What does it compare to?

The 2022 GMC Canyon mid-size pickup truck shares its bones with the Chevy Colorado, but the two are more indistinguishable than in years past. They compete with the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier.

Is the 2022 GMC Canyon a good truck?

With good powertrain options and more configurations than most trucks this size, the 2022 GMC Canyon looks every part the modern pickup truck. But its eighth year shows its age in an unflattering light due to its lack of safety and convenience tech standard on many rivals. It also fares poorly in withstanding crashes. It gets a below-average TCC Rating of 4.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 GMC Canyon?

Nothing, except for a Denali Black Edition with 20-inch gloss black wheels, black side steps, black exhaust tips, and all-weather floor liners.

The lineup rises in features and price from Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4, then Denali.

The Canyon’s basic cloth seats, plastic interior, and cramped extended cab diminish its reputation as a more luxurious take on the Chevy Colorado. The AT4 off-road adjacent trim distinguishes the Canyon and the GMC brand, and Denali exalts it with wood, aluminum, and standard premium features such as heated and cooled seats.

The base 2.5-liter inline-4 makes 200 hp, while the 186-hp 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4 generates 369 lb-ft of torque. That gives the Canyon an impressive towing capacity of 7,700 lb and an EPA-rated 30 mpg highway, but the diesel upcharge is less impressive, and ranges from $4,000 to $6,500. The 3.6-liter V-6 with an 8-speed automatic transmission best balances capability and price.

The rear seats of the extended cab suit dogs or storage better than passengers, but the roomy crew cab can be paired with either a 74-inch long bed or 62-inch short box that, along with the Colorado, make for the longest mid-size pickup beds in the segment, by a hair. The extended cab only comes with the long bed.

With a reputation as the premium battalion of GM’s army, the GMC Canyon appears in retreat when it comes to features. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard, but even leather seats cost extra on the top Denali. Unlike rivals, GMC doesn’t even offer automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, and it costs just as much if not more than competitors.

How much does the 2022 GMC Canyon cost?

The Canyon Elevation Standard with rear-wheel drive, an extended cab, and a long bed costs $27,995, including $1,195 destination. That’s about $1,000 more than the Chevy Colorado WT. The top Denali trim fitted with a crew cab, a long bed, four-wheel drive, and powered by a diesel engine costs $50,145. We’d take the AT4 for about $40,000.

Where is the 2022 GMC Canyon made?

In Wentzville, Missouri.