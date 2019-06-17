The 2020 GMC Canyon is a no-nonsense mid-size pickup truck that remains a good choice even against its stiff competition. It’s more comfortable and luxurious than other options in its class especially in top trims, though safety is a concern, so we’ve awarded it 4.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Canyon sees minimal changes when it could have used a bigger refresh alongside the redesigned Sierra. New features include an optional power-locking tailgate, a tire fill alert that honks the horn when a tire is at optimal pressure, and an updated 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation as an option on higher trims.

From fleet-oriented SL to the opulent Denali, the Canyon takes on a wide range of personalities. There’s even an All Terrain trim that dials up off-road looks and capability, but it’s not quite on the level of its sibling, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. Available with either an extended- or crew-cab body, two different bed lengths, two- or four-wheel drive, two gasoline engines and a turbodiesel, the Canyon is one of the most versatile pickups regardless of size.

A 2.5-liter inline-4 is the base engine and makes 200 horsepower, but the optional 3.6-liter V-6 adds 108 more ponies and is by far the better and more popular engine. A costly 2.8-liter turbodiesel makes gobs of torque and increases towing capacity to a maximum 7,700 pounds. For most users, the gas-fueled V-6 will be just fine. A manual transmission is standard, but a largely docile 8-speed automatic is far more common.

The Canyon is composed and quiet on-road, especially in more luxurious upper trims, and offers impressive standard features as well as useful options, including an excellent infotainment system. No automatic emergency braking system is available, however, an oversight that makes it hard for us to recommend the Canyon.

In the face of stiffer competition than ever, the Canyon represents a strong option, but fails to set itself apart in terms of looks or extreme off-road capability.