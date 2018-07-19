The 2019 GMC Canyon is a mid-size pickup with hints of upscale flair, enough for a 5.2 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like its platform mate, the Chevrolet Colorado, the 2019 Canyon can’t quite stack up to its full-size companions, but at nearly 19 feet from end to end, it’s no small fry. The Canyon comes in several trim levels, SL, Canyon, SLE, All Terrain, SLT, and Denali, ranging from utilitarian to near-luxury. Those who opt for the All Terrain trim will get a helping of off-road styling details, but this is no rock climber like the Colorado ZR2.

For 2019, the Canyon got a mild refresh, including a new infotainment system with cloud-connected navigation and automatic software updates. There’s also the option for parking sensors, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat on several trims, a new 17-inch SLE wheel design, and four new colors: Dark Sky Metallic, Smokey Quartz Metallic, Blue Emerald Metallic, and Sedona Metallic.

The Canyon comes in a variety of sizes, including extended- or crew-cab bodies with a short 5-foot-2 bed or long 6-foot-2 bed, with the long bed the only option on the extended cab version. Engine options include a 2.5-liter inline-4, 3.6-liter V-6, or turbodiesel 2.8-liter inline-4. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard on some inline-4 models, and a 6-speed automatic is optional for the gas and diesel 4-cylinder engines, while the V-6 can be had with an 8-speed automatic. The Canyon comes in either rear- or four-wheel drive like most pickups.

Though it’s no athlete, the Canyon is quiet and agreeable on road, and with the diesel can deliver up to 30 mpg on the highway. The mighty diesel also tows up to 7,700 pounds, meeting the usual needs for many pickup buyers.

While they share engines, platforms, and more, the Canyon and Colorado differ greatly in their trim levels and intended buyers. Where the Colorado ZR2 off-road bruiser represents the best Colorado money can buy, GMC’s Canyon Denali piles on chrome trim and luxury features for those looking for a posher pickup experience.