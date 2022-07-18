What kind of vehicle is the 2023 GMC Acadia? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Acadia is a crossover SUV with three rows of seats and proportions smaller than the automaker’s Yukon. The Acadia squares off against the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Nissan Pathfinder, among others.

Is the 2023 GMC Acadia a good SUV?

Review continues below

It may be light on excitement, but the 2023 GMC Acadia is a solid overall choice with a comfortable cabin and a wide range of trim levels. It rates a 5.8 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 GMC Acadia?

The Acadia carries over into 2023 with no changes.

This three-row SUV has pleasant styling and is offered in SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali trim levels. A 2.0-liter turbo-4 comes standard, while a smooth 3.6-liter V-6 is optional. On all models, a 9-speed automatic transmission delivers power to either the front or, optionally, all four wheels. The turbo-4 delivers decent power and fuel economy as high as 25 mpg combined, while the stronger V-6 is also thirstier at 21 to 22 mpg combined. On all, a comfortable ride is matched with adept handling. Don’t look for serious off-road ability, even in AT4 guise. That trim is more about style than substance.

Inside, the Acadia has good room for four adults and two kids, but its somewhat trim exterior dimensions mean it is not quite as spacious as some rivals. An 8.0-inch infotainment screen comes standard and includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a head-up display and wireless charging pad are optional.

In what crash tests have been performed so far, the 2023 Acadia has earned good marks. Automatic emergency braking is standard, but adaptive cruise control is a costly option.

How much does the 2023 GMC Acadia cost?

The 2023 Acadia starts at about $38,000 and can climb to well over $50,000 with options. We think the mid-level Acadia SLT is the best overall value, and you can find one with an asking price of around $45,000 if you’re careful with options.

Where is the 2023 GMC Acadia made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.