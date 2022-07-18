Buying tip
features & specs
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 GMC Acadia? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Acadia is a crossover SUV with three rows of seats and proportions smaller than the automaker’s Yukon. The Acadia squares off against the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Nissan Pathfinder, among others.
Is the 2023 GMC Acadia a good SUV?
It may be light on excitement, but the 2023 GMC Acadia is a solid overall choice with a comfortable cabin and a wide range of trim levels. It rates a 5.8 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 GMC Acadia?
The Acadia carries over into 2023 with no changes.
This three-row SUV has pleasant styling and is offered in SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali trim levels. A 2.0-liter turbo-4 comes standard, while a smooth 3.6-liter V-6 is optional. On all models, a 9-speed automatic transmission delivers power to either the front or, optionally, all four wheels. The turbo-4 delivers decent power and fuel economy as high as 25 mpg combined, while the stronger V-6 is also thirstier at 21 to 22 mpg combined. On all, a comfortable ride is matched with adept handling. Don’t look for serious off-road ability, even in AT4 guise. That trim is more about style than substance.
Inside, the Acadia has good room for four adults and two kids, but its somewhat trim exterior dimensions mean it is not quite as spacious as some rivals. An 8.0-inch infotainment screen comes standard and includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a head-up display and wireless charging pad are optional.
In what crash tests have been performed so far, the 2023 Acadia has earned good marks. Automatic emergency braking is standard, but adaptive cruise control is a costly option.
How much does the 2023 GMC Acadia cost?
The 2023 Acadia starts at about $38,000 and can climb to well over $50,000 with options. We think the mid-level Acadia SLT is the best overall value, and you can find one with an asking price of around $45,000 if you’re careful with options.
Where is the 2023 GMC Acadia made?
In Spring Hill, Tennessee.
2023 GMC Acadia
Styling
With its chunky styling, the 2023 GMC Acadia is a pleasant choice.
Is the GMC Acadia a good-looking SUV?
Some competitors have more styling personality, but the 2023 GMC Acadia emerges as a likable choice—especially in AT4 trim.
We score it at 6 out of 10 with an extra point above average for its exterior.
The Acadia’s well-proportioned SUV body wears a wide grille with a wide GMC logo, and slimmer headlights that pin it all to a bluff, tall front end. The rear fenders swell where the Acadia’s roof pillars kick upward, for an interesting departure from an otherwise spare shape. A wide band of metallic trim finishes off the semi-formal outfit. Base versions don’t impress with a lot of extra details, but the SLT has a roof rack and a few other features that help toughen up its exterior. Better yet is the AT4 with its blacked-out trim, which we like more than the chromed-up Denali.
Inside, the Acadia has convenient controls and plenty of storage. Its cabin is duller than that of the bold Kia Telluride and the funky Toyota Highlander, but its neatly organized dash puts infotainment and climate control into a metallic-trimmed nacelle, which matches the trim around its vents and on its steering wheel. Slim bands of woodgrain underscore its near-luxury aims, but only in Denali trim does the Acadia get truly luxurious, with greige leather and cloth and a panoramic glass roof that renders the cockpit more airy and open.
2023 GMC Acadia
Performance
The 2023 GMC Acadia has good acceleration and a supple ride.
Is the GMC Acadia 4WD?
All-wheel drive is optional across most of the lineup for between $2,000 and $2,300, depending on the trim level. The Acadia AT4 comes only with all-wheel drive. Somewhat annoyingly, these SUVs include a two-wheel-drive mode that may save a little fuel but could also leave you scrambling when snow flies.
No Acadia matches the Jeep Grand Cherokee when it comes to four-wheeling ability, though. The AT4 trim level is more about looks than actual capability.
How fast is the GMC Acadia?
The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 is rated at a reasonable 228 hp, which goes forward or to all four wheels via a slick-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission. Optional on SLT and Denali—and standard on AT4—is a strong 310-hp V-6, which offers improved punch in just about any driving situation. With the V-6, the Acadia can tow as much as 4,000 lb.
The only downside here is the silly pushbutton transmission lever situated below the climate controls, which can take some time to sort out.
The Acadia rides on a front strut and rear multi-link independent suspension. Standard 18-inch wheels provide the best ride quality, though even the optional 20-inchers are comfy enough. The Acadia’s steering has nice heft. It combines with limited body lean to make this crossover SUV an adept corner carver, at least for something that can weigh upward of 4,600 lb. On the Denali, a set of adaptive dampers filters off the worst road imperfections, generating an even better controlled ride, but with a considerable uptick in price.
Overall, the Acadia scores 7 out of 10 on account of its strong optional powertrain (it’s the better seller) and its good ride.
2023 GMC Acadia
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 GMC Acadia is smaller than some competitors, which makes for a somewhat cramped cabin.
If maximum interior volume is your goal, the 2023 GMC Acadia may come up short. The flip side is that this SUV’s size lends itself to fitting in more garages and parking spaces than longer competitors.
On our scale, it’s a 7 out of 10 thanks to good front seats and great cargo space.
The Acadia sits on a 112.5-inch wheelbase, and is 193.4 inches long overall. That’s a big footprint, and GMC extracts room for five from it, with some caveats.
Power-adjustable front seats come on all versions except the base SLE. They’re comfortable enough for all-day use. Row two has 39.7 inches of leg room and benefits from wide-opening doors. Shoppers can pick between a three-seat bench or twin captain’s chairs with a small pass-through. The third row is best for kids, though.
The Acadia’s cargo capacity ranges from 12.8 cubic feet with the third row upright to a maximum of 79.0 cubes with just two passengers aboard.
In base Acadia SLE guise, the cloth seats and lack of power adjustment up front can seem a little downmarket for the money. Step up to the SLT and you’ll gain leather and seat heaters up front.
2023 GMC Acadia
Safety
The GMC Acadia comes with a decent array of crash-avoidance tech.
How safe is the GMC Acadia?
We’re still waiting on some crash-test data for the 2023 GMC Acadia, but for now this model rates 6 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to good standard tech.
The IIHS rated the 2022 Acadia “Good” in nearly every evaluation, though “Marginal” headlights hold it back from an award. The NHTSA has not looked at the Acadia recently enough for us to factor any star rating into our score.
All Acadia models come with automatic emergency braking and active lane control, while adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors are optional.
2023 GMC Acadia
Features
Go light on options and the 2023 GMC Acadia can be a good value.
Starting at around $38,000, the 2023 GMC Acadia offers decent value for the money. The base Acadia SLE comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, cloth seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and automatic emergency braking.
GMC provides a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on the 2023 Acadia.
Overall, we rate the lineup at 7 out of 10 thanks to decent standard features and a great infotainment system.
Which GMC Acadia should I buy?
The one thing that holds the Acadia SLE back is its lack of power adjustment for the front seats, something corrected by the SLT that costs $4,300 more. That model also adds leather seats, Bose audio, navigation, and heated front seats, making it a pretty good overall value.
How much is a fully loaded GMC Acadia?
Keep going through off-road-ish AT4 and dressy-ish Denali trims and you may face a $60,000 bill.
2023 GMC Acadia
Fuel Economy
The 2023 GMC Acadia isn’t tops when it comes to fuel economy.
Is the GMC Acadia good on gas?
The GMC Acadia is rated at 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 combined with the base turbo-4, though all-wheel-drive models rate 22/27/24 mpg. We give it a 2 based on those scores blended with those of the V-6.
With the V-6, the Acadia scores 19/27/22 mpg, or 16/26/21 mpg with all-wheel drive.
Those figures are decent for a vehicle of this size, though they can’t match the mid-30s offered by the Toyota Highlander thanks to its hybrid powertrain.