2022 GMC Acadia

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Angular Front Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Angular Front Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Angular Front Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Angular Rear Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Angular Rear Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Rear Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Front Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Side Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Side Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Front Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Rear Exterior View
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Trunk
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Trunk
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Open Doors
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Temperature Controls
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Front Seats
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Tail Light
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Front Seats
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Rear Seats
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Mirror
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Rear Seats
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Open Doors
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Steering Wheel
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Gear Shift
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Gear Shift
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Engine
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Instrument Panel
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Dashboard
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Instrument Cluster
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Steering Wheel
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Instrument Panel
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Engine
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Dashboard
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Instrument Cluster
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Temperature Controls
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Audio System
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Grille
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Audio System
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Grille
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Headlight
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Door Controls
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Air Vents
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Air Vents
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Headlight
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Mirror
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Door Handle
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Wheel Cap
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Door Handle
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Wheel Cap
2022 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Tail Light
2022 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Door Controls
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Angular Front Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Angular Front Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Angular Front Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Rear Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Side Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Side Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Front Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Rear Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Side Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Front Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Front Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Rear Exterior View
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Trunk
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Front Seats
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Trunk
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Trunk
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Front Seats
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Open Doors
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Front Seats
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Rear Seats
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Open Doors
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Rear Seats
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Rear Seats
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Open Doors
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Gear Shift
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Gear Shift
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Steering Wheel
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Instrument Panel
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Dashboard
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Instrument Panel
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Instrument Panel
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Steering Wheel
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Instrument Cluster
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Gear Shift
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Engine
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Instrument Cluster
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Engine
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Dashboard
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Dashboard
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Engine
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Steering Wheel
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Instrument Cluster
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Temperature Controls
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Grille
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Grille
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Audio System
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Audio System
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Grille
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Audio System
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Temperature Controls
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Temperature Controls
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Wheel Cap
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Door Handle
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Headlight
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Air Vents
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Headlight
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Door Controls
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Door Controls
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Tail Light
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Door Controls
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Air Vents
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Tail Light
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Air Vents
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Wheel Cap
2021 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Mirror
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Door Handle
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Tail Light
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door Denali Mirror
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Mirror
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Wheel Cap
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Headlight
2021 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Door Handle
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2021 GMC Acadia AT4
2020 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Angular Front Exterior View
2020 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Angular Front Exterior View
2020 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 GMC Acadia FWD 4-door SLE Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 GMC Acadia AT4
2020 GMC Acadia Denali
2020 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Rear Exterior View
2020 GMC Acadia AWD 4-door AT4 Side Exterior View
Shopping for a new GMC Acadia?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
September 11, 2021

Buying tip

The 2022 GMC Acadia is at its best in SLT trim, though the AT4’s rugged looks may tempt.

features & specs

AWD 4-Door AT4
AWD 4-Door Denali
AWD 4-Door SLE
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
MSRP
$41,400
MSRP
$48,600
MSRP
$37,100
See Full 2022 GMC Acadia Specs »

The 2022 GMC Acadia makes a good all-rounder for those seeking a comfy, well-equipped 3-row SUV.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 GMC Acadia? What does it compare to?

The GMC Acadia mid-size SUV seats up to seven passengers and compares to other three-row crossovers such as the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, Kia Telluride, and Nissan Pathfinder. 

Is the 2022 GMC Acadia a good SUV?

Review continues below

Overall, the Acadia strikes a good balance between comfort, style, and value. Some fresher rivals have more fun, but the Acadia is a solid choice with a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 GMC Acadia?

This year, GMC dropped the previously standard SL trim level to focus on those it actually stocked in dealers—SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali versions. GMC finally equipped all Acadias with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams. 

All share the same relatively boxy and conservative lines that have aged well. AT4 versions toss in some rugged-looking bits but won’t match a Jeep Grand Cherokee off-road, while the dressier Denali lags the Lincoln Aviator in terms of panache (and price). 

Underhood, a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is standard, with a 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6 on the options list. A 9-speed automatic gearbox can shift power forward or, optionally, to all four wheels. 

The turbo-4 is more than adequate, and in practice it can feel nearly as fleet of foot as the thirstier V-6. Don’t look for fuel economy ratings above the mid-20-mpg range, though. 

Inside, the Acadia trades imaginative design for decent space utilization and a good feature set. Its infotainment system is particularly good, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard. Adaptive cruise control is a pricey extra, though. 

In crash testing, the Acadia has held up well. 

How much does the 2022 GMC Acadia cost?

The 2022 Acadia starts at about $36,000 in base SLE trim, but we would budget for at least $45,000 for a mid-level SLT with a few nice options. 

Where is the 2022 GMC Acadia made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.

6

2022 GMC Acadia

Styling

The 2022 GMC Acadia boasts quasi-rugged looks.

Is the 2022 GMC Acadia a good-looking car?

Though not as chiseled as its Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade competitors, the GMC Acadia has a well-wrought look that earns it a 6 out of 10 on our scale. If only its interior offered more thrills.

Base SLE versions can look a little dowdy, but the Acadia dresses up nicely the more you spend. We’re partial to the rugged-looking AT4 and the slick Denali. Watch the options, though, as extra-cost paint colors come at a premium.

Inside, the Acadia has a cohesive design that ultimately comes across as boring against fresher, more innovative material choice in competitors.

Review continues below

7

2022 GMC Acadia

Performance

Decent turbocharged punch and grippy all-wheel drive define the GMC Acadia.

The Acadia can be had with two engines in front or all-wheel drive. A controlled ride and ample acceleration earn it a point each here for a 7.

Is the GMC Acadia 4WD?

For $2,000 more, the Acadia can be had with slick road-ready all-wheel drive, which includes various drive modes for differing road conditions. 

How fast is the GMC Acadia?

GMC thankfully jettisoned the underwhelming base 4-cylinder, so this lineup now starts with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that puts out a healthy 228 hp, hustled to the front wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. An optional 3.6-liter V-6 delivers a smooth 310 hp, which is a bit pricey but worth it for those who want to make use of the 4,000-pound tow rating.

The automatic gearbox fires out smooth, quick shifts, though its pushbutton shifter is needlessly cumbersome to operate. 

Acadias with standard 18-inch wheels have a smooth, composed ride. The optional 20-inchers add a bit of chop and road rumble, so try before buying. Good steering heft and sharp responses make the Acadia feel smaller than it is, too. 

The chunky Acadia AT4 is more about style than substance, though its light-duty all-terrain tires may add some dirt road grip.

Review continues below
7

2022 GMC Acadia

Comfort & Quality

The GMC Acadia is on the small side for a seven-seat SUV.

For many drivers, the 2022 GMC Acadia offers right-sized seating for four or five, plus the ability to lug two more on occasion. 

We rate the Acadia at 7 out of 10 for its terrific cargo space and its comfy front seats. 

Base Acadia SLE models are draped in cloth and their front seats lack power adjustment, which is an odd omission at this price point. Higher end models wear leather, feature power adjustment, and offer heating plus occasionally cooling. 

Row two is easy to access and leg room is decent, though shoulder room can be a tad tight for three across. The optional second-row bucket seats are a good choice for many, especially those who want easy kid-friendly access to the tight third row.

Cargo space stands at a maximum of 79 cubic feet, with nearly 42 cubes of that behind row two. With the third row up, the Acadia offers an adequate 12.8 cubic feet.

The Acadia isn’t especially swanky inside, even in high-buck Denali trim.

Review continues below

6

2022 GMC Acadia

Safety

The GMC Acadia offers good crash test scores and standard crash-avoidance tech.

How safe is the GMC Acadia?

The 2022 GMC Acadia has held up well in crash tests, with a few caveats that earn it a 7 out of 10 on our scale.

The NHTSA rates it at five stars overall, while the IIHS says it earns “Good” scores in every instrumented crash test. However, subpar headlights rated “Marginal” prevent it from earning a Top Safety Pick award.

Automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors are newly standard, but adaptive cruise control is weirdly restricted to the Denali where it’s part of a $1,795 option package that also includes an upgraded automatic emergency braking system.

Review continues below

7

2022 GMC Acadia

Features

The GMC Acadia comes in several well-equipped trim levels, though it can get pricey.

GMC consolidated the 2022 Acadia lineup to four basic configurations this year, each with a series of option packages. Overall, the lineup scores 7 out of 10 for an above-average infotainment system and a decent value in most variants. 

It also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, LED headlights, and keyless start. All Acadias have a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Which GMC Acadia should I buy?

The base Acadia SLE starts at around $36,000, plus another $2,000 or so for all-wheel drive.  Most shoppers will probably pile on a $1,750 package with a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a roof rack. 

We’d save up for the SLT, which runs $4,000 more but adds that package plus leather upholstery, a power passenger’s seat, navigation, and Bose audio. Cooled front and heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a few other niceties are reasonably priced at $995.

How much is a fully loaded 2022 GMC Acadia?

In Denali guise, a loaded-up Acadia can tickle $60,000.

Review continues below

4

2022 GMC Acadia

Fuel Economy

The 2022 Acadia delivers acceptable fuel economy.

Is the 2022 GMC Acadia good on gas?

While a hybrid version that sips fuel like the Toyota Highlander would be a nice addition to the Acadia lineup, the turbocharged version of the GMC Acadia is reasonably frugal. The EPA rates it at 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 mpg combined, or AWD dials those figures back to 22/27/24 mpg.

The V-6 rates at 19/27/22 mpg, or just 16/26/21 mpg with all-wheel drive.

Review continues below

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$34,800
MSRP based on FWD 4-Door SLE
Change Style
See Your Price
6.2
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 6
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 7
Safety 6
Features 7
Fuel Economy 4
Compare the 2022 GMC Acadia against the competition
  • 2022 Kia Telluride

    2022 Kia Telluride

    7.5
    Compare Cars
  • 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

    2022 Nissan Pathfinder

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline

    2021 Ford Explorer

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

    2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE

    2021 Toyota Highlander

    7.2
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the GMC Acadia?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2022 GMC Acadia Pricing Insights

  • 2022 Acadia arriving; 2021 selection looks good
  • Lease: From $319 for 36 months
  • Rebates: Up to $4,250 off 2021s; $2,750 off 2022s
  • Finance: From 0% for 72 months
See Your Price