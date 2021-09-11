Likes
- Chunky looks
- Comfy ride
- Decent performance
- Standard safety features
Dislikes
- Blah interior
- Senseless shifter
- A hybrid would be nice
- Some pricey options
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 GMC Acadia makes a good all-rounder for those seeking a comfy, well-equipped 3-row SUV.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 GMC Acadia? What does it compare to?
The GMC Acadia mid-size SUV seats up to seven passengers and compares to other three-row crossovers such as the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, Kia Telluride, and Nissan Pathfinder.
Is the 2022 GMC Acadia a good SUV?
Overall, the Acadia strikes a good balance between comfort, style, and value. Some fresher rivals have more fun, but the Acadia is a solid choice with a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 GMC Acadia?
This year, GMC dropped the previously standard SL trim level to focus on those it actually stocked in dealers—SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali versions. GMC finally equipped all Acadias with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.
All share the same relatively boxy and conservative lines that have aged well. AT4 versions toss in some rugged-looking bits but won’t match a Jeep Grand Cherokee off-road, while the dressier Denali lags the Lincoln Aviator in terms of panache (and price).
Underhood, a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is standard, with a 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6 on the options list. A 9-speed automatic gearbox can shift power forward or, optionally, to all four wheels.
The turbo-4 is more than adequate, and in practice it can feel nearly as fleet of foot as the thirstier V-6. Don’t look for fuel economy ratings above the mid-20-mpg range, though.
Inside, the Acadia trades imaginative design for decent space utilization and a good feature set. Its infotainment system is particularly good, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard. Adaptive cruise control is a pricey extra, though.
In crash testing, the Acadia has held up well.
How much does the 2022 GMC Acadia cost?
The 2022 Acadia starts at about $36,000 in base SLE trim, but we would budget for at least $45,000 for a mid-level SLT with a few nice options.
Where is the 2022 GMC Acadia made?
In Spring Hill, Tennessee.
2022 GMC Acadia
Styling
The 2022 GMC Acadia boasts quasi-rugged looks.
Is the 2022 GMC Acadia a good-looking car?
Though not as chiseled as its Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade competitors, the GMC Acadia has a well-wrought look that earns it a 6 out of 10 on our scale. If only its interior offered more thrills.
Base SLE versions can look a little dowdy, but the Acadia dresses up nicely the more you spend. We’re partial to the rugged-looking AT4 and the slick Denali. Watch the options, though, as extra-cost paint colors come at a premium.
Inside, the Acadia has a cohesive design that ultimately comes across as boring against fresher, more innovative material choice in competitors.
2022 GMC Acadia
Performance
Decent turbocharged punch and grippy all-wheel drive define the GMC Acadia.
The Acadia can be had with two engines in front or all-wheel drive. A controlled ride and ample acceleration earn it a point each here for a 7.
Is the GMC Acadia 4WD?
For $2,000 more, the Acadia can be had with slick road-ready all-wheel drive, which includes various drive modes for differing road conditions.
How fast is the GMC Acadia?
GMC thankfully jettisoned the underwhelming base 4-cylinder, so this lineup now starts with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that puts out a healthy 228 hp, hustled to the front wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. An optional 3.6-liter V-6 delivers a smooth 310 hp, which is a bit pricey but worth it for those who want to make use of the 4,000-pound tow rating.
The automatic gearbox fires out smooth, quick shifts, though its pushbutton shifter is needlessly cumbersome to operate.
Acadias with standard 18-inch wheels have a smooth, composed ride. The optional 20-inchers add a bit of chop and road rumble, so try before buying. Good steering heft and sharp responses make the Acadia feel smaller than it is, too.
The chunky Acadia AT4 is more about style than substance, though its light-duty all-terrain tires may add some dirt road grip.
2022 GMC Acadia
Comfort & Quality
The GMC Acadia is on the small side for a seven-seat SUV.
For many drivers, the 2022 GMC Acadia offers right-sized seating for four or five, plus the ability to lug two more on occasion.
We rate the Acadia at 7 out of 10 for its terrific cargo space and its comfy front seats.
Base Acadia SLE models are draped in cloth and their front seats lack power adjustment, which is an odd omission at this price point. Higher end models wear leather, feature power adjustment, and offer heating plus occasionally cooling.
Row two is easy to access and leg room is decent, though shoulder room can be a tad tight for three across. The optional second-row bucket seats are a good choice for many, especially those who want easy kid-friendly access to the tight third row.
Cargo space stands at a maximum of 79 cubic feet, with nearly 42 cubes of that behind row two. With the third row up, the Acadia offers an adequate 12.8 cubic feet.
The Acadia isn’t especially swanky inside, even in high-buck Denali trim.
2022 GMC Acadia
Safety
The GMC Acadia offers good crash test scores and standard crash-avoidance tech.
How safe is the GMC Acadia?
The 2022 GMC Acadia has held up well in crash tests, with a few caveats that earn it a 7 out of 10 on our scale.
The NHTSA rates it at five stars overall, while the IIHS says it earns “Good” scores in every instrumented crash test. However, subpar headlights rated “Marginal” prevent it from earning a Top Safety Pick award.
Automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors are newly standard, but adaptive cruise control is weirdly restricted to the Denali where it’s part of a $1,795 option package that also includes an upgraded automatic emergency braking system.
2022 GMC Acadia
Features
The GMC Acadia comes in several well-equipped trim levels, though it can get pricey.
GMC consolidated the 2022 Acadia lineup to four basic configurations this year, each with a series of option packages. Overall, the lineup scores 7 out of 10 for an above-average infotainment system and a decent value in most variants.
It also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, LED headlights, and keyless start. All Acadias have a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.
Which GMC Acadia should I buy?
The base Acadia SLE starts at around $36,000, plus another $2,000 or so for all-wheel drive. Most shoppers will probably pile on a $1,750 package with a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a roof rack.
We’d save up for the SLT, which runs $4,000 more but adds that package plus leather upholstery, a power passenger’s seat, navigation, and Bose audio. Cooled front and heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a few other niceties are reasonably priced at $995.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 GMC Acadia?
In Denali guise, a loaded-up Acadia can tickle $60,000.
2022 GMC Acadia
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Acadia delivers acceptable fuel economy.
Is the 2022 GMC Acadia good on gas?
While a hybrid version that sips fuel like the Toyota Highlander would be a nice addition to the Acadia lineup, the turbocharged version of the GMC Acadia is reasonably frugal. The EPA rates it at 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 mpg combined, or AWD dials those figures back to 22/27/24 mpg.
The V-6 rates at 19/27/22 mpg, or just 16/26/21 mpg with all-wheel drive.