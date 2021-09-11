What kind of vehicle is the 2022 GMC Acadia? What does it compare to?

The GMC Acadia mid-size SUV seats up to seven passengers and compares to other three-row crossovers such as the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, Kia Telluride, and Nissan Pathfinder.

Is the 2022 GMC Acadia a good SUV?

Overall, the Acadia strikes a good balance between comfort, style, and value. Some fresher rivals have more fun, but the Acadia is a solid choice with a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 GMC Acadia?

This year, GMC dropped the previously standard SL trim level to focus on those it actually stocked in dealers—SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali versions. GMC finally equipped all Acadias with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.

All share the same relatively boxy and conservative lines that have aged well. AT4 versions toss in some rugged-looking bits but won’t match a Jeep Grand Cherokee off-road, while the dressier Denali lags the Lincoln Aviator in terms of panache (and price).

Underhood, a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is standard, with a 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6 on the options list. A 9-speed automatic gearbox can shift power forward or, optionally, to all four wheels.

The turbo-4 is more than adequate, and in practice it can feel nearly as fleet of foot as the thirstier V-6. Don’t look for fuel economy ratings above the mid-20-mpg range, though.

Inside, the Acadia trades imaginative design for decent space utilization and a good feature set. Its infotainment system is particularly good, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard. Adaptive cruise control is a pricey extra, though.

In crash testing, the Acadia has held up well.

How much does the 2022 GMC Acadia cost?

The 2022 Acadia starts at about $36,000 in base SLE trim, but we would budget for at least $45,000 for a mid-level SLT with a few nice options.

Where is the 2022 GMC Acadia made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.