What kind of car is the 2021 GMC Acadia?

The 2021 GMC Acadia is a mid-size crossover SUV that can seat from five to seven people. It’s offered with a choice of three engines and with front-or all-wheel drive.

Is the 2021 GMC Acadia a good SUV?

Review continues below

It has good infotainment, a well-tuned ride, and good acceleration from its turbo-4 and V-6 engines. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 GMC Acadia?

GMC’s added wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility this year, and made automatic emergency braking standard on the mid-range Acadia SLT and optional on the SLE.

No styling points have changed, and the 2021 Acadia still presents a more boxy, bluff look than the similar Chevy Blazer. With its big grille and LED headlights, it has a distinctive presence. The cabin lacks some of the refinement of its biggest rivals, though a large 8.0-inch touchscreen with a smooth interface wins it points.

GMC fits a 193-horsepower inline-4 to the base Acadia SL; we’ll pass in favor of a strong 230-hp turbo-4 that’s offered on most mid-range models and comes with a 9-speed automatic and available all-wheel drive. It’s relatively quiet and has strong low-end pull, so much so that it makes the 310-hp V-6 on the Denali edition (and optional elsewhere) seem like overkill. In either case, the Acadia is a pleasantly quick crossover SUV, one with above-average road manners.

At about 194 inches long, the Acadia can be fitted with three rows of seats. The third-row fold-away bench isn’t very large, though the Acadia’s front four or five seats are comfortable and surrounded by lots of head and leg room. The SUV’s slightly narrow, though, and three adults across the middle bench will be a squeeze. Cargo space flexes up to 79.0 cubic feet behind the front seats, too, and many models have a standard power tailgate.

How much does the 2021 GMC Acadia cost?

The base Acadia costs about $31,000 and can’t be ordered with all-wheel drive, a bigger engine, or automatic emergency braking. We’d skip ahead to the SLE or SLT models, which get those features as options or as standard equipment. All Acadias have a slick infotainment system with an 8.0-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Pricey models also get wireless smartphone charging, Bose audio, and perforated leather upholstery.

Where is the 2021 GMC Acadia made?

In Spring Hill, Tennessee.