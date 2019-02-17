A newly optional engine, upgraded infotainment, and revised styling mark the 2020 GMC Acadia.

The three-row crossover SUV goes on sale this fall with a new 2.0-liter turbo-4 sandwiched between carryover base 2.5-liter inline-4 and optional 3.6-liter V-6 engines. The new turbo-4’s 230-horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque rating puts it between the 193-hp base engine and the 310-hp V-6.

The turbo-4 is standard on 2020 Acadia SLT and Denali trim levels, while the base inline-4 comes on the Acadia SL and SLE and the V-6 is included with the new off-road-oriented Acadia AT4 trim level. The new turbo-4 can shut down two of its four cylinders in low-load situations to conserve fuel, too.

Regardless of what’s underhood, the 2020 GMC Acadia’s engines put power to the wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission instead of last year’s standard 6-speed. The new transmission and a standard stop/start system could improve fuel economy on all Acadias, but the refreshed Acadia has not been tested by the EPA.

GMC did not say how much the new turbo-4 will be rated to tow. The automaker said that suspension tweaks will improve ride and handling on its crossover SUV.

Outside, the updated Acadia has new LED headlights and a revised grille design that give it a boxier look than last year’s model. Stretching about 194 inches from bumper to bumper, the three-row Acadia slots in above the automaker’s five-seat Terrain and below its trucky Yukon.

The new Acadia AT4 features dark exterior trim and all-terrain tires wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels, although 20-inch wheels are optional.

All Acadias feature new exterior mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, and the power liftgate on SLT, AT4, and Denali trims projects the GMC logo onto the ground at night.

Inside, new infotainment software is complemented by a redesigned center console that discards last year’s conventional shift lever for a button setup like that used in the Terrain.

The Acadia Denali has a new interior color scheme that includes a blue-hued dashboard and now comes with open-pore wood trim rather than the faux wood trim in last year’s model.

2019 GMC Acadia technology and safety

An 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment replaces last year’s standard 7.0-inch unit. For 2020, the Acadia’s key fobs are linked to the infotainment software and can automatically reset certain preferences such as audio presets, climate settings, and favorite destinations for the optional navigation system.

GMC added two USB Type-C ports to the Acadia’s center console, bringing its total count of USB inputs to five. An upgraded 15-watt wireless charging pad and a head-up display system have also been added to the options list.

A new high-resolution rearview camera is optional on SLE and standard on SLT and higher trim levels. On the Acadia Denali, a rearview mirror that doubles as a display for a high-resolution camera is newly optional.

Surprisingly, automatic emergency braking is standard only on the Acadia Denali. It’s optional on the Acadia SLT and the AT4 but not available on the SL and SLE trims.