The 2019 GMC Acadia seats up to seven passengers and is a solid, straight-shooting crossover SUV with families in mind.

Though not a standout, the 2019 Acadia lineup is very good at a wide range of SUV activities, and as such, we’ve rated it at 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Those familiar with the previous generation Acadia should note that the 2019 model is significantly smaller than the 2016 and earlier versions. If you’re looking for something as big as the old Acadia without opting for a truck-based SUV, check out the Chevrolet Traverse.

For the 2019 model year, the Acadia sees minor updates, including the Black Edition appearance package. Available on the SLT trim, it includes 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with black accents, black grille, headlamp and taillamp details, mirror caps, roof rails, and more. The Acadia All Terrain also gets new 17-inch wheels, and the 2019 Acadia features four new exterior colors: Dark Sky Metallic, Pepperdust Metallic, Red Quartz Metallic, and Smokey Quartz Metallic.

The Acadia is available in SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali trims, with the All Terrain package an option on SLE and SLT vehicles. A 2.5-liter four cylinder is standard on most trims, but we recommend opting for the optional 3.6-liter V-6, which packs much more power and capability. Acadias come in either front- or all-wheel drive, though don’t expect rock-crawling off-road chops with the latter, as it’s more geared for inclement weather situations.

While hardly engaging, the Acadia rides and handles like you’d want a competent family SUV to do, meaning it’s comfortable, composed, and bordering on spry.

A standout of the Acadia experience is its interior, which has good room for four adults and can fit up to seven passengers in a pinch despite its somewhat narrow footprint. The available third row won’t be suitable for most adults, but kids should find themselves plenty comfortable.

One area the Acadia could stand to improve in is safety technology, as customers must opt for the SLT or Denali trims to even have automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. While other manufacturers start to make these features standard equipment on all of their vehicles—namely big competitors like Toyota and Nissan—it would benefit GMC to play along too.

Fuel economy is middle of the pack as well, scoring 20 mpg combined with the optional V-6 equipped with all-wheel drive.