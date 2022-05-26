What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Genesis GV80? What does it compare to?

The GV80 is Genesis’ bigger crossover; it was its first, followed last year by the smaller GV70. With seating for up to seven people, the GV80 rivals vehicles like the Audi Q7 and Q8, the BMW X5, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Is the 2022 Genesis GV80 a good SUV?

Review continues below

It’s gorgeous, spacious, strong and silent, with a sumptuous interior and a stellar warranty. It’s nice, in other words. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Genesis GV80?

This year the GV80 adds a Prestige Signature version with 6-way power bucket seats in the second row, as well as new paint colors.

The GV80 marks the high point in the luxury brand’s very short history. It’s a handsome machine that hits the styling mark squarely, without looking overly squared-off or pointlessly rugged. What the GV80 does, cunningly, is capture some Bentley energy without the overstated Bentayga look: Genesis knits together banded LED headlights, muscular fenders, and a tapered roofline in a classic and balanced way. It saves the star power for the interior, where sublime wood trim marries with elegantly stitched leather and brightwork to render its massive 14.5-inch touchscreen a side show.

The base GV80 can shuttle to 60 mph in about six seconds, thanks to its 300-hp turbo-4 and rear- or all-wheel-drive setup. The 375-hp twin-turbo V-6 version trims a half-second or more from that time, but it’s heavy and has some turbo lag to spoil the launch party.

Ride rates more highly than handling in the GV80. Even with its adaptive suspension, its massive wheels can translate small bumps into the cabin, while its heft contributes to lean in corners. It’s quiet and comfortable, in the classic luxury-car mode.

So’s the interior, which wears synthetic leather in base spec over its front heated power seats. Upgraded versions can have heating and cooling, nappa leather, 16-way adjustment with side bolsters that puff up when the car’s set to Sport mode, and even a vestigial third-row seat, for those who think they really need one. The selling point here isn’t space, though it’s very good at that: it’s top-drawer fit and finish that could easily swap in for the drab cabins we’ve occupied in more pricey SUVs.

Both the IIHS and NHTSA think highly of the GV80, by the way, and all versions have automatic emergency braking, active lane control that tends to wander between the lines, and blind-spot monitors.

How much does the 2022 Genesis GV80 cost?

At least $51,295 for a GV80 with the turbo-4, rear-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We like the twin-turbo V-6 version in $69,095 Advanced spec, with its cooled front seats and wood trim; the over-the-top Prestige Signature edition will set you back $78,295 but comes with 21-speaker Lexicon audio, nappa leather seats, and twin second-row buckets.

Where is the 2022 Genesis GV80 made?

In Ulsan, South Korea.