What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Genesis GV80? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the first crossover SUV from Hyundai’s luxury brand. The handsome five-seat mid-size SUV with an optional third row competes with the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q8, and Jaguar F-Pace.

Is the 2021 Genesis GV80 a good SUV?

Review continues below

Yes. The gorgeous design, wealth of standard comfort and safety features, sumptuous seats, and choice of two capable turbo engines earns a high TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Genesis GV80?

Everything. The crossover SUV takes the best of the brand’s burgeoning design language to distinguish it with both muscle and sophistication. Inside it features all the luxury trimmings, and many of them are standard.

It feels as good as it looks, with plush heated front seats with at least 12-way adjustability. Synthetic leather on the base trim gets replaced with the real deal, and rear passengers aren’t forgotten with wide and roomy seats that can be heated and cooled. The middle seat is best used as an armrest. Cargo room is ample and the 40/20/40-split rear seats fold down for even more room.

Built for comfort more than speed, the GV80 offers a choice of two turbo engines in rear-wheel drive with available all-wheel drive. The turbo-4 provides enough pep to coax the heavy SUV into spirited action, while the twin-turbo V-6 accelerates as quick as a sedan once you get past the initial turbo lag. It doesn’t adhere to the contours of the road as well as its rivals, with handling and ride quality that tends to the quiet and comfy side, especially in Prestige trims.

The GV80 lacks official crash test results but the bounty of standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors help it avoid or mitigate crashes.

Standard comfort features range from heated front seats to ambient lighting and 19-inch wheels. Peace of mind also comes standard with an exceptional warranty that includes complimentary scheduled service. Step up to nappa leather, heated and cooled seats front and rear, a stunning 21-speaker sound system, up to 22-inch wheels, a suede headliner and other options for the best in the Genesis goodie bin.

How much does the 2021 Genesis GV80 cost?

With only three trims, two powertrains, and few options, the GV80 starts under $50,000 in base Standard trim with a 300-horsepower 2.5-liter turbo-4 (2.5T) and rear-wheel drive. It tops out just over $70,000 in top Prestige trim with a 375-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 (3.5T) that comes standard with all-wheel drive. It lacks a hybrid or performance model, and gets just average fuel economy.

All-wheel drive is available on the 2.5T but adds a bunch of features. So if you were to get the 2.5T in Standard trim but opted for all-wheel drive, you’d get many of the features on the Advanced trim. We’d take the 2.5T AWD Advanced for $60,025 but if all-wheel drive isn’t necessary then we’d opt for the loaded 2.5T Prestige.

A 3.5T Advanced+ trim adds a third row that we’d skip.

Where is the 2021 Genesis GV80 made?

The GV80 is manufactured in Ulsan, South Korea.