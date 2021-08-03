Likes
- Excellent standard equipment
- Great warranty and service bundle
- Twin-turbo V-6 power
- Lovely interior design
- Comfy cruiser
Dislikes
- No hybrid options
- No wireless Apple CarPlay
- Touchscreen submenus take time
- Curious quarter window
Buying tip
The 2022 Genesis GV70 balances the luxury look and feel with excellent standard features for a less-than-luxury price.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Genesis GV70? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Genesis GV70 might be the most impressive Genesis model yet, with its balance of comfort, sport, features, and value. It needs to impress to keep pace with popular luxury compact crossovers ranging from the Acura RDX and Lincoln Nautilus to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and BMW X3.
Is the 2022 Genesis GV70 a good SUV?
Indeed it is. The GV70 earns a high TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10, before we factor in a safety rating that should bump it even higher when federal and independent crash testing is completed. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Genesis GV70?
New for 2022, the fifth model in the growing Genesis lineup slots between the GV80 crossover SUV and the G70 compact sedan. The five-seat crossover shares a rear-wheel-drive platform with the sedan, but has standard all-wheel drive, a longer wheelbase, and more space for people and gear.
From the large mesh grille to the quad headlights and taillights that halo the crossover, the GV70 compacts the design cues of the GV80. The rear end breaks from the fold with an odd quarter window, but the overall shape and features best embody the Genesis design ethos, especially on the inside. Airplane-wing elements take flight on the door panels, vents, and dash, headlined by a standard 14.5-inch touchscreen and underwritten by a mix of soft leather and hard aluminum surfaces.
It's powered by a 300-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 311 lb-ft of torque or an available 375-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 making 391 lb-ft. Power is great but fuel economy peaks at 24 mpg combined in the 2.5T and 21 mpg in the 3.5T.
Our impressions are limited to the latter model, the 3.5T, with an effortless 8-speed automatic and ample power everywhere you poke it even without using the launch control. Riding on a four-wheel independent suspension, the GV70 splits the difference between the billowy GV80 and the buttoned-down G70.
Despite the more sporting characteristics, the GV70 doesn’t sacrifice interior comfort, with seating for five but better for four. The standard seats rival Lincoln and Volvo, and the available 16-way power driver’s seat features massagers and cushions and bolsters that automatically adjust based on drive mode. There’s more head room in back than the larger GV80 and more leg room than the G70, and 40/20/20-split rear seats can recline or fold down to expand cargo room from nearly 29 cubic feet to 57 cubes.
Genesis adds value to the GV70 in its exceptional standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control and others. The options are industry-leading as well, with a radar-based rear occupant alert, blind-spot camera system, and surround-view camera system that can send images of the car remotely to your phone.
How much does the 2022 Genesis GV70 cost?
The 2022 Genesis GV70 luxury crossover SUV costs $42,045, including destination. Sold in 2.5T or 3.5T models in Standard, Select, Advanced, and Sport Prestige trims, all GV70s come with heated power front seats shod in synthetic leather, wireless smartphone charging, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen with navigation, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
The 3.5T Sport Prestige tops the lineup at $63,545, and includes an electronic limited-slip rear differential for more spirited handling while the inside upgrades with carbon fiber trim, heated second-row seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. No matter what you pay, there is no wireless smartphone connectivity.
Where is the 2022 Genesis GV70 made?
In Ulsan, South Korea.
2022 Genesis GV70
Styling
The GV70’s contemporary exterior and gorgeous interior makes its mark.
Is the Genesis GV70 a good-looking car?
Yes, and it gets better on the inside. The pleasing exterior earns it a point, but the striking interior earns two for an 8.
The GV70 adopts the design cues found on the rest of the Genesis lineup with a big crest-shaped grille flanked by quad LED headlights bisected by DRLs. The body line from the DRLs run down over the rear fenders in a way that mirrors the sloping roofline and its integrated roof spoiler. Another line rises up from the rocker panels to squeeze the rear end.
The LED quad taillights pick up the illumination and wrap the rear above twin tailpipes that are more pronounced on Sport models. The 3.5T also gets skid plates and larger side intakes. Up to 21-inch alloy wheels buff the profile, but a curious rear quarter window shaped like a melting triangle of cheese takes away from the curving harmony of the rest of the design. It’s not bad, and it’s certainly better than hunchback crossover coupes but it can’t match the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
Genesis isn’t the first luxury automaker to lean on aeronautical design elements, but the elliptical patterns inspired by aircraft wings look gorgeous inside. The entire dash embodies this principle, separated by thin wraparound vents that mirror the lighting signature out front. The upper dash is crowned with a low, wide touchscreen, but everything from the steering wheel to the climate panel and door handles follow the elliptical pattern.
There’s virtually no high gloss black plastic, and twin aluminum dials in the console as well as hard menu, volume, and tuning buttons make for a lovely synthesis of soft leather, clean metal, and dark interfaces. The mesh pattern on the carbon fiber console and door panels are the only things to distract from the uncluttered cabin.
2022 Genesis GV70
Performance
The GV70’s dynamic nature is powered by robust turbo engines.
Sharing a platform with the G70 compact sedan, the 2022 GV70 can be made sporty with the larger twin-turbo V-6 or can be a cruising crossover comfy for long stretches of road. Its quickness and agility earn it a point each to a 7 here.
Is the Genesis GV70 4WD?
All-wheel drive comes standard but with a ground clearance of 7.3 inches and a body made for knifing through air instead of woods, the Genesis GV70 is meant for pavement. It could handle lighter off-road detail and either engine can tow up to 3,500 lb.
How fast is the Genesis GV70?
The base 300-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 should clock in under seven seconds, but it wasn’t available for testing at the time of publication. We’ll update this space when it is. Instead, our impressions are based on the potent 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 that makes 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque.
Genesis didn’t reveal official 0-60 mph times, but we’re estimating the mid-four second range, especially when using launch control in Sport or Sport+ mode. Without launch control, a slight turbo lag from a stop gives way to all that torque coming on as early as 1,350 rpm. The sharp 8-speed automatic transmission can be overridden with standard paddle shifters, but it does a good job on its own hitting the right gear at the right time, unless the redline calls.
Genesis minimized the body parts for a stiffer structure, and body roll is kept to a minimum but the 3.5T tips the scales at about 4,500 lb. It doesn’t handle as true as a Porsche Macan or other coupe-like performance crossovers, but it’s also not as stiff.
MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link rear suspension cushion the ride, and the five drive modes toggle between this dance of grace and power. Sport drive modes delay shifts and firm up the electric power steering, as well as reduce interference from the stability control. Steering is precise and since it’s more agile than the GV80, it hews to winding country roads in a way that almost crosses over to the rear-wheel-drive sedan it’s based on.
Rear wheels get most of the torque, except when the system detects slip and divides the torque equally between the axles. The available electronic limited slip differential shifts 100% of torque at the rear axle to one wheel.
Riding on 21-inch wheels lets in road noise, even when the engine noise is artificially amplified. All the settings let the driver customize the drive to that of a quiet, comfy cruiser or a high-torque pavement bruiser.
2022 Genesis GV70
Comfort & Quality
Great seats and a good finish make the GV70 a comfy cruiser.
With standard power seats that are heated, a roomy second row that can recline, ample cargo room, and a fit and finish that dampens wind noise, the 2022 Genesis GV70 earns a 9 heret.
Leather seats soothe the hides of most GV70s, while buttery nappa leather is an option on 3.5T models. The black and Sevilla Red combo accentuates all the curves, and the balance of knurled dials, capacitive buttons, and aluminum trim elements look as warm and welcoming as the fit of the seats.
Standard on the 2.5T is a 12-way power driver’s seat with 4-way lumbar support. The passenger doesn’t get lumbar help. The 3.5T has a 16-way power driver’s seat with thigh extender and power side bolsters that change with the drive mode or can be manually overridden. Neither too firm nor too soft, it’s just right, and the Ergo Motion feature acts as a massager that automatically adjusts posture after an hour of driving, or it can be called upon at will. The driver can adjust the passenger seat via two power buttons on the inside bolster. It’s a small, thoughtful touch throughout the lineup that demonstrates the brand’s commitment to detail.
Genesis considers the comfort of rear passengers, as well, with available heated rear seats that recline up to 26 degrees. It’s roomier back there than the G70 sedan, with more than two inches of leg room at 37.2 inches. The curving roofline and odd rear quarter window conspire for 39.1 inches of head room, which is more than the larger GV80’s 38.4 inches.
The 40/20/40-split rear seats let a golf foursome stow their woods between the seats, or when the snow falls, slide in the skis. With the rear seats up, cargo room tops out at 28.9 cubic feet; lay them flat and it opens up to 56.9 cubic feet.
The ride is mostly quiet, thanks to standard laminated front glass. The panoramic sunroof and 21-inch wheels create more noise at higher speeds, but conversation need not rise above inside voices.
2022 Genesis GV70
Safety
A suite of standard safety features should bolster GV70 safety once crash testing is completed.
How safe is the Genesis GV70?
Genesis expects the 2022 GV70 to earn a five-star NHTSA rating and a TSP+ pick from the IIHS, but we won’t assign it a safety rating until those agencies complete crash testing.
In what Genesis claims to be a segment first, one of the eight airbags deploys between the front seats to buffer the front passengers from hitting one another or the console.
Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control down to a stop, parking sensors, and automatic high beams. Most luxury makes bundle many of the safety features in packages that range from $995 to $2,000.
Options include a radar-based rear occupant alert that can detect a pet or child’s chest rising and falling, then send an alert to the driver’s phone as well as activate the horn and flash the lights. A blind-spot camera’s data appears in the cluster when the turning stalk is active, and owners can opt for a surround-view camera system.
2022 Genesis GV70
Features
Genesis loads the GV70 with standard features and a great warranty.
The 2022 GV70 comes with power front seats that are heated and covered with synthetic leather, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 14.5-inch horizontal touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. An industry-leading 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty with 3 years or 36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled service includes a concierge that will swap cars with a loaner to your house.
That standard equipment, warranty, relatively low starting price, luxury options earn it 9, and the infotainment system completes the sweep for a 10, with the caveat that it takes time to learn.
Which Genesis GV70 should I buy?
The GV70 matches features to a price like a slipper to a foot: It feels good in any setting. Still, we’d opt for the quicker slipper in the 3.5T.
The base 3.5T makes the most sense to us but the $50,195 2.5T Advanced is a compelling package with leather seats, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, a blind-spot camera, surround-view camera system, and rear automatic emergency braking.
The Sport Appearance upgrade offered on the $53,795 Prestige comes with 21-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome trim elements, a different bumper and wheel design, as well as a sport steering wheel and carbon-fiber interior trim. At that point it makes more sense to go all in for the 3.5T Sport Prestige.
Equipped with the larger engine, the 3.5T starts with the 2.5T Select’s features at $53,645, and adds the massaging seats. It’s all the luxury we want plus all the power.
How much is a fully loaded Genesis GV70?
At the top of the lineup in both features and performance is the 3.5T Sport Prestige at $63,545. An electronic limited-slip rear differential provides more spirited handling on 21-inch alloy wheels, while the inside comfort upgrades with carbon fiber trim, nappa leather seats, heated second-row seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display.
Infotainment
Genesis equips each GV70 standard with a crystal clear 14.5-inch touchscreen. It can be controlled by touch, redundant steering wheel controls, voice commands, or a concave dial in the center console.
The many submenus in the long and lean touchscreen can be daunting at first and it takes time to learn the submenu logic. Up to eight tiles appear on the main page, with submenus for each. It takes time to learn the submenu logic, but Genesis gives the driver control even of the most strident driver-assist features. For example, lane-control alerts can be set to three sound levels or shut off. The tiles can be reordered but the content cannot be changed; it would have made more sense to change the seat massaging functions to the Seat tile instead of the Setup tile, for instance.
The navigation and map display can stretch the entire plane, or it can be split into a 2:1 display. The big downside is the lack of wireless Apple CarPlay, and when tethered it occupies two-thirds of the split screen display.
2022 Genesis GV70
Fuel Economy
The lack of a hybrid option hinders fuel economy in the GV70.
Is the Genesis GV70 good on gas?
Considering standard all-wheel drive, the GV70 is average when it comes to fuel economy. But the wheels play a dramatic difference. The 2.5T gets an EPA-rated 22 mpg city, 28 highway, 24 combined, earning a 4 on our scale. It’s similar to the Volvo XC60, better than the Acura RDX, but lags the BMW X3.
The available 21-inch wheels lower the rating to 19/26/22 mpg. The 3.5T model gets 19/25/21 mpg on either its standard 19-inch wheels or available 21-inchers.