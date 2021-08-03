What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Genesis GV70? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Genesis GV70 might be the most impressive Genesis model yet, with its balance of comfort, sport, features, and value. It needs to impress to keep pace with popular luxury compact crossovers ranging from the Acura RDX and Lincoln Nautilus to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and BMW X3.

Is the 2022 Genesis GV70 a good SUV?

Review continues below

Indeed it is. The GV70 earns a high TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10, before we factor in a safety rating that should bump it even higher when federal and independent crash testing is completed. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Genesis GV70?

New for 2022, the fifth model in the growing Genesis lineup slots between the GV80 crossover SUV and the G70 compact sedan. The five-seat crossover shares a rear-wheel-drive platform with the sedan, but has standard all-wheel drive, a longer wheelbase, and more space for people and gear.

From the large mesh grille to the quad headlights and taillights that halo the crossover, the GV70 compacts the design cues of the GV80. The rear end breaks from the fold with an odd quarter window, but the overall shape and features best embody the Genesis design ethos, especially on the inside. Airplane-wing elements take flight on the door panels, vents, and dash, headlined by a standard 14.5-inch touchscreen and underwritten by a mix of soft leather and hard aluminum surfaces.

It's powered by a 300-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 311 lb-ft of torque or an available 375-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 making 391 lb-ft. Power is great but fuel economy peaks at 24 mpg combined in the 2.5T and 21 mpg in the 3.5T.

Our impressions are limited to the latter model, the 3.5T, with an effortless 8-speed automatic and ample power everywhere you poke it even without using the launch control. Riding on a four-wheel independent suspension, the GV70 splits the difference between the billowy GV80 and the buttoned-down G70.

Despite the more sporting characteristics, the GV70 doesn’t sacrifice interior comfort, with seating for five but better for four. The standard seats rival Lincoln and Volvo, and the available 16-way power driver’s seat features massagers and cushions and bolsters that automatically adjust based on drive mode. There’s more head room in back than the larger GV80 and more leg room than the G70, and 40/20/20-split rear seats can recline or fold down to expand cargo room from nearly 29 cubic feet to 57 cubes.

Genesis adds value to the GV70 in its exceptional standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control and others. The options are industry-leading as well, with a radar-based rear occupant alert, blind-spot camera system, and surround-view camera system that can send images of the car remotely to your phone.

How much does the 2022 Genesis GV70 cost?

The 2022 Genesis GV70 luxury crossover SUV costs $42,045, including destination. Sold in 2.5T or 3.5T models in Standard, Select, Advanced, and Sport Prestige trims, all GV70s come with heated power front seats shod in synthetic leather, wireless smartphone charging, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen with navigation, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The 3.5T Sport Prestige tops the lineup at $63,545, and includes an electronic limited-slip rear differential for more spirited handling while the inside upgrades with carbon fiber trim, heated second-row seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. No matter what you pay, there is no wireless smartphone connectivity.

Where is the 2022 Genesis GV70 made?

In Ulsan, South Korea.