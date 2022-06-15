What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Genesis GV60? What does it compare to?

The Genesis GV60 is an all-electric, compact luxury SUV that is brand new for 2023. It competes against a growing field that for now includes the Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40/C40, as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, which share a platform with the GV60.

Is the 2023 Genesis GV60 a good car?

The GV60 is a potentially great vehicle, with one flaw: its wobbly suspension. That isn’t enough to ruin the party though, as the GV60’s long standard features list, technology, and luxurious cabin give it a very good TCC Rating of 8.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Genesis GV60?

The GV60 is brand new for 2023, though it sits on the same Hyundai E-GMP platform that also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. All three feature distinct styling and driving approaches that suit each brand.

That makes the GV60 the most refined of the bunch, with the most upscale interior and several technology features that will make both the Hyundai and Kia a little envious.

The GV60’s exterior styling is a mix of conventional SUV and Genesis funkiness, shrunk down into a compact package. Viewed in profile, the GV60 looks almost stubby with tiny overhangs front and rear, and a rear window that curves down quickly at the C pillar. Genesis’ signature parallel lines are found on both the headlights and taillights, and the lower grille is also subtly pentagon shaped in a nod to the other vehicles in the lineup.

There is only one battery option, a 77.4-kwh pack that matches the longer range versions of the Ioniq 5 and EV6. All-wheel drive comes standard, but the GV60’s two trim levels (Advanced and Performance) offer different power outputs. The base Advanced has a 74-kw motor up front and a 160-kw motor at the rear, which produce 314 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. But the Performance steps up the front motor to 160 kw and output increases to 429 hp and 516 lb-ft, with a 10-second boost mode that bumps output to 483 hp in bursts. Performance models also add an electronically controlled suspension with a camera that scans the road ahead and prepares the suspension for bumps and potholes that it detects in the vehicle’s path.

Range ratings between the two trims are close, with an EPA-estimated 248 miles for the Advanced and 235 miles for the Performance. Both models come with an 800-volt charging architecture allowing for DC-fast charging from 10% to 80% charge in just 18 minutes.

Inside, the GV60 feels like a GV70 that’s been slightly miniaturized from the dashboard up. Genesis does an excellent job making the surfaces interesting with shapes and textures, without venturing too far into abstract art territory. Between the front seats is where the GV60 changes things up, with a highly functional center console that has a large storage bin on the underside and a glowing orb as its centerpiece. The orb flips over when the GV60 is turned on to reveal a drive selector that’s attractive in its own right.

The GV60’s standard features list is more robust than the complete options lists for some vehicles. Matching 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument cluster are standard, as are a Bang & Olufsen 17-speaker sound system, wireless charging pad, auto-dimming rearview mirror, head-up display, power liftgate, heated and cooled front seats, and large glass roof.

Every safety feature the GV60 offers comes standard, including adaptive cruise control, active lane control, a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors, and automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2023 Genesis GV60 cost?

Advanced models start at $59,985 (including a $1,095 destination charge), followed by the Performance model at $68,985.

Where is the 2023 Genesis GV60 made?

In South Korea, though production will move to Montgomery, Alabama later in 2022.