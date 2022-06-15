Likes
- Interior styling
- Brisk acceleration
- Facial unlocking is seamless
- Color options inside and out
Dislikes
- Unsettled front suspension
- Limited geographic availability for this year
- Lack of steering feel
Buying tip
features & specs
The GV60’s easy-to-use technology and luxury make it a standout.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Genesis GV60? What does it compare to?
The Genesis GV60 is an all-electric, compact luxury SUV that is brand new for 2023. It competes against a growing field that for now includes the Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40/C40, as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, which share a platform with the GV60.
Is the 2023 Genesis GV60 a good car?
The GV60 is a potentially great vehicle, with one flaw: its wobbly suspension. That isn’t enough to ruin the party though, as the GV60’s long standard features list, technology, and luxurious cabin give it a very good TCC Rating of 8.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Genesis GV60?
The GV60 is brand new for 2023, though it sits on the same Hyundai E-GMP platform that also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. All three feature distinct styling and driving approaches that suit each brand.
That makes the GV60 the most refined of the bunch, with the most upscale interior and several technology features that will make both the Hyundai and Kia a little envious.
The GV60’s exterior styling is a mix of conventional SUV and Genesis funkiness, shrunk down into a compact package. Viewed in profile, the GV60 looks almost stubby with tiny overhangs front and rear, and a rear window that curves down quickly at the C pillar. Genesis’ signature parallel lines are found on both the headlights and taillights, and the lower grille is also subtly pentagon shaped in a nod to the other vehicles in the lineup.
There is only one battery option, a 77.4-kwh pack that matches the longer range versions of the Ioniq 5 and EV6. All-wheel drive comes standard, but the GV60’s two trim levels (Advanced and Performance) offer different power outputs. The base Advanced has a 74-kw motor up front and a 160-kw motor at the rear, which produce 314 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. But the Performance steps up the front motor to 160 kw and output increases to 429 hp and 516 lb-ft, with a 10-second boost mode that bumps output to 483 hp in bursts. Performance models also add an electronically controlled suspension with a camera that scans the road ahead and prepares the suspension for bumps and potholes that it detects in the vehicle’s path.
Range ratings between the two trims are close, with an EPA-estimated 248 miles for the Advanced and 235 miles for the Performance. Both models come with an 800-volt charging architecture allowing for DC-fast charging from 10% to 80% charge in just 18 minutes.
Inside, the GV60 feels like a GV70 that’s been slightly miniaturized from the dashboard up. Genesis does an excellent job making the surfaces interesting with shapes and textures, without venturing too far into abstract art territory. Between the front seats is where the GV60 changes things up, with a highly functional center console that has a large storage bin on the underside and a glowing orb as its centerpiece. The orb flips over when the GV60 is turned on to reveal a drive selector that’s attractive in its own right.
The GV60’s standard features list is more robust than the complete options lists for some vehicles. Matching 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument cluster are standard, as are a Bang & Olufsen 17-speaker sound system, wireless charging pad, auto-dimming rearview mirror, head-up display, power liftgate, heated and cooled front seats, and large glass roof.
Every safety feature the GV60 offers comes standard, including adaptive cruise control, active lane control, a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors, and automatic emergency braking.
How much does the 2023 Genesis GV60 cost?
Advanced models start at $59,985 (including a $1,095 destination charge), followed by the Performance model at $68,985.
Where is the 2023 Genesis GV60 made?
In South Korea, though production will move to Montgomery, Alabama later in 2022.
2023 Genesis GV60
Styling
The GV60’s interior is attractive and luxurious.
From the outside, the GV60 has some good angles and a few bad ones but there is no question about its stylish and functional interior. It earns one point for some cool exterior details and two more for its delightful cabin. It’s an 8.
Is the Genesis GV60 a good-looking car?
The GV60 looks sleek with its clamshell hood and large flatt grille leading the way. But in profile, it gets stubby with abbreviated overhangs that make it appear about six inches shorter than it should be. The cladding that lines the bottom of the GV60 is also gray on all models, so keep that in mind when choosing an exterior color.
The interior comes without such caveats, with an ergonomic and stylish layout. A circular cabin theme can be seen on the climate controls, vents, on the doors, and even the glove box. Though the GV60’s flipping orb might seem gimmicky, it also has a purpose. It can be hard to tell when an EV is turned on and all it takes is a quick glance down and if you see the orb, you know the vehicle is off.
2023 Genesis GV60
Performance
Robust acceleration is the GV60’s strength, but its ride quality falters on rough roads.
As expected from an EV, the GV60’s acceleration is robust and it has plenty of power on tap at all times. Surprisingly, the suspension tuning on the GV60 struggles with rough roads and in tight corners. It earns a 7 in this category, solely on the strength of its powertrain.
Is the Genesis GV60 4WD?
Yes, dual-motor AWD is standard.
How fast is the Genesis GV60?
We’ve only had a chance to test the Performance version of the GV60 and it feels quicker than its estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.0 seconds. The Advanced models should also be more than powerful enough, given our experience testing its dual-motor powertrain in both the Ioniq 5 and EV6.
The Performance models come with a bright green “BOOST” button on the steering wheel that activates an extra 54 hp when pressed in 10 second increments. Genesis says that there is a limit to the amount of times you can activate this mode to allow components to cool, but I was able to activate it six times in a row on a very hot day. Hitting this button is especially satisfying when merging onto highways or on a twisty road; there’s a noticeable difference in power and it makes the top of the throttle even more responsive.
Where the GV60 falls a bit short is its suspension, which is surprising given that it employs the same active suspension with a road-reading camera setup that we liked in the larger GV70. On smooth roads, the GV60 glides and has a comfortable, quiet ride. But once the roads get choppier, the suspension has trouble controlling rebound, and bounces too much going over bumps or road seams. We’ll need to sample an Advanced model with its fixed suspension to see if it is an improvement.
The GV60 offers a wide range of regenerative braking settings, from a one-pedal mode to none at all via paddles on the steering wheel. Each of those setups are well-tuned, transitioning from regenerative to real braking seamlessly and with a consistent pedal feel.
2023 Genesis GV60
Comfort & Quality
The GV60 uses its small footprint impressively, with good passenger room across both rows.
The GV60 is among the smallest and shortest vehicles in this class, but efficient packaging gives it good passenger and cargo room. It earns a point for both of those, another point for its impeccable materials and fit-and-finish, and a point for a pair of very comfortable front seats to give it an impressive 9.
At 177.8 inches long, the GV60 is much shorter than the Model Y (9.3 inches) and the Ioniq 5 (4.7 inches). But it still offers a good amount of legroom for both rows of seats with 37.6 inches in the rear and 24.0 cubic feet of cargo storage behind the back seat. Its bubbly cabin shape also results in good headroom for both rows as well. For a small SUV, the GV60 feels remarkably open and airy for all passengers.
Poke around the cabin to be impressed by the consistency of cabin materials. There isn’t a cheap spot to be found except for perhaps the plastic bezel around the displays, but that is nitpicking of the highest degree. Performance models add nappa leather upholstery in a diamond-cut pattern that is both visually appealing and highly comfortable.
2023 Genesis GV60
Safety
The GV60 has yet to be crash tested.
How safe is the Genesis GV60?
It’s hard to say, given that the GV60 has yet to be crash tested by the IIHS or the NHTSA. What we can say is that the GV60 comes with one of the strongest standard safety feature sets on the market, which is in sharp contrast to other luxury vehicles. The usual suspects are standard, such as automatic forward emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitors. But the GV60 goes further and adds a surround-view camera system, head-up display, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot display that shows a live camera view in the instrument cluster, automatic high beams, and automatic wipers. All standard.
2023 Genesis GV60
Features
Unlock and drive the GV60 without a key or phone, via its facial recognition and fingerprint technology.
The GV60 excels in this category, with tons of standard equipment, solid options for the higher trim level, large screens, and a great 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, as well as a 10-year/100,000- mile powertrain warranty. Those add up to a 9 here
Which Genesis GV60 should I buy?
The Advanced model ($59,985) will be enough for most folks. It’s on par with the Performance trim’s technology and has plenty of performance in its own right. That technology includes the GV60’s best party trick: facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner that let you start the vehicle without a key or a phone. It’s easy to se tup, and uses a camera in the B-pillar to lock and unlock the GV60, and a fingerprint scanner in the console starts it. The infrared camera reads your face in darkness or bad weather, and won’t be fooled by a photograph or printed image. The vehicle stores two profiles for owners to share the functionality. When charging, however, it requires an extra safety step so the driver has to open the door and unlock the charge port by clicking on the power door locks.
Also standard are 12.3-inch screens up front for both the instrument cluster and infotainment system. It still requires a cord for smartphone compatibility, but Android Auto/Apple CarPlay display fully across the infotainment screen. Luxury features come standard on the GV60, with power front seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 17-speaker sound system, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, retractable door handles, and a remote parking system that allows you to move the GV60 forward or backwards with just the keyfob.
How much is a fully loaded Genesis GV60?
The Performance model adds $9,000 to the price tag of the Advance to $68,985. With that increase comes more power and a more sophisticated suspension (for better or worse), along with other luxury features such as nappa leather upholstery, heated rear seats, and a massaging driver’s seat.
2023 Genesis GV60
Fuel Economy
The GV60 offers up to 248 miles of range.
The GV60 Advanced goes 248 miles on a single charge, while the more powerful Performance is close behind at 235 miles. That earns it a 10, even though it falls short of segment leaders.
That includes the Ioniq 5 and EV6, which offer 256 and 274 miles of range respectively with the same AWD/battery pack setup. The reason the GV60 falls short of its Korean counterparts is in part because of its girth; it weighs in at about 200 pounds more than both despite its smaller dimensions. It trails in efficiency as well, averaging 2.8 miles per kwh in Advanced and 2.7 miles per kwh in Performance.
Its range falls well short of the Model Y’s 330 miles.
Genesis does include three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions via Electrify America. That’s plenty of time for quick charging, given the GV60’s 800-volt architecture that allows it to charge at up to 250 kw and go from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (when you can find a fast enough charger).