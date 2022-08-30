What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Genesis G90? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Genesis G90 four-door takes the top spot in the South Korean luxury brand’s lineup. The flagship sedan competes with full-size luxury cars such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, Lexus LS, and Audi A8.

Is the 2023 Genesis G90 a good car?

With the growth in its sticker price and our revised fuel-economy ratings, the G90 doesn’t stand out as much as it did in the past. It’s still a fabulously finished car with a strong powertrain, but it’s less a value than ever, with prices hovering near $100,000.

We give it a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Genesis G90?

New for this model year, the G90 comes in a standard and a mild-hybrid edition. Both wear a revamped exterior with a massive shield-shaped grille, thin bands of LED headlights that stitch the nose to the fenders, and a sweeping line that tapers toward the tail. The G90’s roofline clashes with these, with its blunt retro angles. Inside, the G90 spends all its suave budget and then some, with digital displays, metallic and glass trim, and nappa leather upholstery, as it swings for the same fences as Lexus and Mercedes.

All G90s have a twin-turbo V-6 under the hood, but pricier editions upgrade the 375-hp version with mild-hybrid accessory power that hits 409 hp net. Teamed to an unobtrusive 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, the G90 builds up a full head of steam at low engine speeds and barely makes noise doing so. Its suspension teams cameras with adaptive dampers for a smooth and well-sorted ride, then ups the ante on mild-hybrid cars with an air suspension and rear-wheel steering. It’s collected and calm, almost to a fault—even in Sport mode it handles occupants with care, and corners without zeal.

The fab interior of the G90 rewards front passengers with 18- or 16-way power thrones with heating, cooling, and massaging functions. It’s almost the same recipe in back, where heated bucket seats can be power-adjusted; they leave too little room for a third passenger in the middle. The G90’s trunk isn’t very large either, but that’s easily forgotten when the driver in front turns up the crystal-clear sound system and sets the in-car fragrance dispenser to mist mode.

Fuel economy may be low, but safety gear is a high point in the G90. All versions have adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic emergency braking—but no crash-test scores as of yet.

How much does the 2023 Genesis G90 cost?

It’s $89,945 for a G90 3.5T AWD with nappa leather, a panoramic sunroof, an in-car fragrance dispenser, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Bang & Olufsen audio. An excellent warranty comes standard. The G90 3.5T E-SC AWD costs $99,795 and gains rear-wheel steering, an air suspension, 21-inch wheels, and 26-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound.

Where is the 2023 Genesis G90 made?

In South Korea.