Likes
- Still a strong flagship-sedan contender
- Packed with standard features
- Easygoing ride
- Strong V-6 gets stronger with mild-hybrid add-ons
- Chauffeur-grade rear seat
Dislikes
- Awkward rear roofline
- Corners softly, no matter what
- Six-digit sticker's possible
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2023 Genesis G90 brims with luxury-car confidence, but tables sizzling dynamics in its quest for prestige.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Genesis G90? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Genesis G90 four-door takes the top spot in the South Korean luxury brand’s lineup. The flagship sedan competes with full-size luxury cars such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, Lexus LS, and Audi A8.
Is the 2023 Genesis G90 a good car?
With the growth in its sticker price and our revised fuel-economy ratings, the G90 doesn’t stand out as much as it did in the past. It’s still a fabulously finished car with a strong powertrain, but it’s less a value than ever, with prices hovering near $100,000.
We give it a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Genesis G90?
New for this model year, the G90 comes in a standard and a mild-hybrid edition. Both wear a revamped exterior with a massive shield-shaped grille, thin bands of LED headlights that stitch the nose to the fenders, and a sweeping line that tapers toward the tail. The G90’s roofline clashes with these, with its blunt retro angles. Inside, the G90 spends all its suave budget and then some, with digital displays, metallic and glass trim, and nappa leather upholstery, as it swings for the same fences as Lexus and Mercedes.
All G90s have a twin-turbo V-6 under the hood, but pricier editions upgrade the 375-hp version with mild-hybrid accessory power that hits 409 hp net. Teamed to an unobtrusive 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, the G90 builds up a full head of steam at low engine speeds and barely makes noise doing so. Its suspension teams cameras with adaptive dampers for a smooth and well-sorted ride, then ups the ante on mild-hybrid cars with an air suspension and rear-wheel steering. It’s collected and calm, almost to a fault—even in Sport mode it handles occupants with care, and corners without zeal.
The fab interior of the G90 rewards front passengers with 18- or 16-way power thrones with heating, cooling, and massaging functions. It’s almost the same recipe in back, where heated bucket seats can be power-adjusted; they leave too little room for a third passenger in the middle. The G90’s trunk isn’t very large either, but that’s easily forgotten when the driver in front turns up the crystal-clear sound system and sets the in-car fragrance dispenser to mist mode.
Fuel economy may be low, but safety gear is a high point in the G90. All versions have adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic emergency braking—but no crash-test scores as of yet.
How much does the 2023 Genesis G90 cost?
It’s $89,945 for a G90 3.5T AWD with nappa leather, a panoramic sunroof, an in-car fragrance dispenser, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Bang & Olufsen audio. An excellent warranty comes standard. The G90 3.5T E-SC AWD costs $99,795 and gains rear-wheel steering, an air suspension, 21-inch wheels, and 26-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound.
Where is the 2023 Genesis G90 made?
In South Korea.
2023 Genesis G90
Styling
The G90 goes for baroque, with mixed results.
Is the Genesis G90 a good-looking car?
The exterior has all the signs of two competing shapes melding into one. The interior’s success brings both the extra points here, for a 7 in styling.
From the outside, the G90 poses a vexing question: can one car merge two distinct styling themes successfully? The shield-shaped grille, swept front fenders, and thin LED headlights echo the handsome look of the smaller G80 and G70 sedans, and there’s an elegant shoulder line that falls to the tail with the grace of a classic ponton-style fender. Atop that, the G90 gets a greenhouse that’s tall enough to preserve rear-seat head room, and recalls some Maserati four-doors from the late 1980s. It’s an awkward mix that concludes with a slim set of taillights and a lozenge-shaped rear end that connects the G90 to its dazzling but lower-prestige Hyundai cousins.
Inside, the G90 strikes out on an equally adventurous tangent, but here it succeeds. A sweep of digital displays and touchscreens goes for a more horizontal theme than the smaller Genesis sedans. It’s wrapped in soft-touch synthetic leather, trimmed with wood, glints with hints of aluminum trim and glass, and locates major controls in convenient groups—a pill-shaped frame encircles climate controls, while a console corral herds up the transmission and infotainment controllers. A pair of distinctive trim pieces frame the gauge cluster with some of the drama of an Exner Chrysler, without going overboard for its own sake. It’s stunning, in a refined and high-quality way.
2023 Genesis G90
Performance
A magic-carpet suspension gives the G90 a graceful ride.
Genesis gives the G90 a twin-turbo V-6 with V-8 power and a suspension that can study camera data to smooth its ride. We give it a point above average for its acceleration and one for its ride, for a 7 here.
Is the G90 4WD?
All-wheel drive comes with each G90.
How fast is the G90?
The G90’s a 3.5T in either of its forms: both sport a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6. It’s rated at 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque in the standard version; the upgraded version gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that acts as a supercharger for more low-end power and smoother stop/start action. It’s rated at a net 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque.
Both versions require premium fuel, and both deliver peak engine torque at a low 1,300 rpm. They operate in a generally quiet, obedient way. A jab at the gas triggers a downshift or three through the 8-speed automatic, and if it’s pressed hard the engine groans distantly behind a thick blanket of sound deadening. Genesis doesn’t publish 0-60 mph times, which we estimate at well below six seconds. It could be quicker, but the G90 weighs between 4,861 and 5,192 lb.
The G90 can flow easily with traffic in its comfort-oriented default drive mode, thanks to its multi-link suspension. Its adaptive dampers tap into cameras aimed at the road ahead, which allows them to tailor the ride better to the approaching surface. On the mild-hybrid edition, Genesis adds a multi-chamber air suspension for supreme resilience and bragging rights. It’s slick, with a state of tune just below floaty; occasional bumps will resonate through the body to remind you that this is a long and heavy car. What it can’t do is alter the facts of physics to render the G90 nimble. Even with the rear-wheel steering and tighter turn radius of the mild-hybrid model, and uprated tires (the base 20-inch wheels with 245/45R20 front and 275/40R20 tires get uprated to 245/40R21 front and 275/35R21 tires on the mild-hybrid version), it’s a languid mover through corners, with just enough crispness in its Sport steering mode to track well on interstates.
For those who intend to be driven, a Chauffeur mode softens the rear suspension more proactively, so the world can’t intrude on things too much.
2023 Genesis G90
Comfort & Quality
The G90’s cabin is full of fine materials and comfortable seats front and rear.
The G90’s full-size swagger means ample space for four large people, but their bring-alongs get less attention. The same holds true for an unlucky fifth passenger wedged in back. We give the G90 an 8 for comfort and quality nonetheless: its fit and finish are spectacular, its front seats supremely supportive, and its outboard back seats swell.
With a wheelbase of 125.2 inches, the G90 sits 207.7 inches long. That’s a lot of footprint from which Genesis carves out lots of space for people. It’s noticeable in front, where the 18-way driver and 16-way passenger power seats sit surrounded by a low dash and door panels sculpted to extract as much room as possible. The power controls for the seats are easily found on the side of the seat bottoms, and with adjustment in ways we didn’t know we needed—headrest height and rake—they’re simple to place in the perfect spot. The front seats have a prominent cooling fan, and when the G90’s placed in Sport mode, its seat back bolsters cinch and the seat bottom adjusts its shape to create a pocket for better comfort.
The G90 can overwhelm—or dazzle—with its array of controls. A steering-wheel touchpad allows swiping between audio favorites, separate from touchscreen inputs. Four buttons control the power-open-and-close doors. The rotary shifter buzzes when it changes modes. Speakers in the driver’s headrest call out navigation changes without disrupting the main system audio.
It’s more serene in the back, where the G90 sports more than 38 inches of head room and more than 37.9 inches of leg room. With the upgraded model there’s also cooled rear seats with power adjustment and massaging, bathed in the scent of the in-car fragrance dispenser. It’s a place meant for reclining on long trips—so much so, the skinny middle seat’s an afterthought, much like the 12.0-cubic-foot trunk (just 10.6 cubic feet with the mild-hybrid model).
The G90 benefits from Genesis’ exuberant style and its pitch-perfect attention to detail. Whether it’s the speaker grilles, glass shifter, wrapped dash, or nappa leather interior, it’s as beautifully rendered as any of its even more expensive rivals.
2023 Genesis G90
Safety
The G90 hasn’t been crash-tested.
How safe is the G90?
We may never know. It’s expensive and rare, and usually that means the NHTSA and IIHS will not schedule it for a crash test.
What we do know is that the G90’s ridiculously ready for any trouble. Standard equipment includes not just automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control, but the list goes on to include LED headlights, active lane control, blind-spot cameras, stop-and-go control for the cruise system, a head-up display, a surround-view camera system with a ¾-view of the car that’s even more helpful in tight parking spots, and remote park assist for tucking it away from outside the car.
Genesis’ adaptive cruise control allows long periods of hands-free driving. It went without steering input for more than two minutes on the open highway before sounding a light alert chime and then flashing a red steering-wheel graphic on the right side of its cluster. On the other hand, its automatic lane-change function proved less smooth than BMW and Benz systems; it veered too quickly toward the new lane’s far stripes.
2023 Genesis G90
Features
The G90 tips the features scales as it presses against the $100,000 barrier.
The 2023 G90 comes stocked with a laundry list of luxury touches, even in its lower-spec edition. With all the standard features and options, a capable if kludgy infotainment system, and a standout warranty, it’s a 9 here.
Which Genesis G90 should I buy?
The base $89,945 G90 3.5T AWD has nearly everything you need for a soothing long-distance drive. The list includes nappa leather upholstery, heated front and rear outboard seats, cooled front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels, wireless smartphone charging, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an in-car fragrance dispenser, 18-way power driver and 16-way passenger front seats, and digital key service, which can use smartphones to unlock the car. The infotainment system comprises a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and Bang & Olufsen audio.
Each G90 also comes with a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty with 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary scheduled service and valet service for car pick-up and delivery. The powertrain warranty runs 10 years or 100,000 miles.
How much is a fully loaded Genesis G90?
With mild-hybrid add-ons, the G90 3.5T E-SC AWD starts at $99,795. It adds the air suspension, rear-wheel steering, a second wireless smartphone charging pad, 26-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound, power-close doors, 21-inch wheels, and power rear seats with cooling and massaging functions. Special-order paints cost $575 for metallic and pearl finishes, and $1,500 for a matte finish.
2023 Genesis G90
Fuel Economy
There’s nothing frugal about the G90.
Is the Genesis G90 good on gas?
No. The standard version’s more efficient than the mild-hybrid edition, and both earn a 2 on our scale.
The EPA rates the base G90 at 18 mpg city, 26 highway, 21 combined. With the 48-volt mild-hybrid system on board—not to mention a lot more standard equipment—it’s scored at just 17/24/20 mpg. All the extra power that comes from the mild-hybrid system applies directly to performance, it seems.