Likes
- Best value of flagship sedans
- Loaded with standard features
- Smooth ride
- Powerful enough
Dislikes
- V-8 doesn’t outperform V-6 for the price
- Limited powertrain options
- Limited feature options
- Exterior styling is ostentatious
features & specs
The G90 full-size sedan offers a greater luxury experience than its price would suggest.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Genesis G90? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Genesis G90 is the flagship full-size sedan for the fledgling luxury brand, designed to compete with the biggest and most luxurious sedans out there like the Lexus LS, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, and Audi A8.
Is the 2022 Genesis G90 a good car?
The G90 offers something rare in this lofty class of luxury flagship sedans: value. At the same time it doesn’t compromise on materials, comfort, or grandeur, earning it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Genesis G90?
The G90 is a carryover for 2022, keeping the changes that came with its most recent refresh in 2020.
The exterior styling is brash, with a massive pentagonal grille that dips almost to the very bottom of the front bumper. There are several wheel designs, but the most fetching are 19-inch alloys with a metallic weave that matches up well with the grille. Eventually, we’ll likely see the G90 adopt the double-light band look employed by other Genesis vehicles but for now there’s a single-band daytime running light that wraps around to the fenders. Inside, the G90’s look is much more sedate. Luxury materials abound, with plenty of wood, metal, and leather plastered everywhere.
Two available powertrains range from a 365-hp twin-turbo V-6 or a 420-hp 5.0-liter V-8. The V-8 makes for a burlier sound, though the two offer roughly the same performance in practice. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive optional with both engines. Fuel economy tops out at 20 mpg combined.
Standard adaptive dampers keep the ride magic carpet smooth and active noise cancellation helps to ensure a serene cabin experience, as do a pair of very comfortable front seats. The driver’s seat is 22-way powered and offers standard heating and cooling.
The G90 is also well-equipped when it comes to safety features, with standard front and rear automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control that works down to a stop, a surround-view camera system, and blind-spot monitors.
Adding to the G90’s value is an excellent 5-year/60,000-mile warranty that includes 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary scheduled service with concierge delivery.
How much does the 2022 Genesis G90 cost?
The G90 is very affordable compared to its competitors and offers a much simpler trim/options structure. The 3.3T Prestige kicks things off at $76,545 (including a $1,095 destination charge and $500 for exterior paint that strangely gets added to every color). The 5.0 Ultimate with AWD tops the line at $82,795.
Where is the 2022 Genesis G90 made?
The Genesis G90 is built in its home country of South Korea.
2022 Genesis G90
Styling
The G90’s grille makes for a bold introduction, but the interior styling is much more sedate.
Is the 2022 Genesis G90 a good-looking car?
Though the G90’s exterior bold styling might not work for everyone, we think it’s a good looking sedan. With another point for its stately interior, it earns a 7.
Genesis’ signature pentagon grille leads the way and it is massive, stretching from the cowl of the hood to nearly the bottom of the front bumper. Quad-LED headlights are standard, along with a thin band of LED daytime running lights that wrap around to the fenders. The 19-inch wheels are offered in two designs, one with a dish-like metal plate in the center and smaller spokes or an intricately laced multi-spoke design. Both are excellent.
Inside, the dashboard has a wide layout with a 12.3-inch touchscreen perched in the middle. An analog clock is also found, which is apparently a flagship sedan must-have, even in 2022. Materials quality is fantastic, with metal accents, wood trim, and soft upholstery in every nook and cranny.
2022 Genesis G90
Performance
The G90’s suspension is magic carpet smooth, making for a comfortable ride.
Both powertrains provide more than ample acceleration, but the sedan’s composed ride and comfort are the highpoint. Each earns a point for the G90 to a 7 for performance.
Is the G90 4WD?
Rear-wheel drive is standard with both engines, but all-wheel drive is available as a $2,500 option.
How fast is the G90?
A 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 operates as the base engine, making 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. The 5.0-liter V-8 makes more power, with 420 hp and 383 lb-ft, along with a throatier V-8 sound. Both come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Genesis doesn’t publish 0-60 mph times, but from the driver’s seat both engines feel very close when it comes to acceleration. And the two offer similarly bad fuel economy as well.
The G90’s standard adaptive suspension helps it to glide over pavement, and it makes no apologies about what it is: a big, comfortable sedan that has some body roll in corners because it’s happier going in a straight line. Popping the G90 into Sport mode tightens up the car’s responsiveness (as well as the seat bolster), but Comfort mode is the sedan’s default setting.
2022 Genesis G90
Comfort & Quality
The G90’s cabin is full of fine materials and comfortable seats front and rear.
The G90’s cabin is less ostentatious than its full-sized luxury sedan counterparts, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less enjoyable. With fine materials, comfortable seats with many adjustments, a spacious trunk, and a hush-hush interior, it gets nearly full marks on comfort and quality with a 9.
The front seats offer 22 adjustments for the driver and 16 for the passenger, along with standard heating and cooling. If the G90’s interior has a drawback it’d be the rear seats. They’re still very comfortable with heating/cooling and power adjustments on 5.0 models, as well as a roomy 37.0 inches of rear leg room. But the G90 lacks the grand executive space of the S-Class or LS 500.
Cargo space is measured at 15.7 cubic feet, but that’s it since the rear seats don’t fold down.
2022 Genesis G90
Safety
The G90 makes all of its safety equipment standard, in contrast to its competitors.
How safe is the G90?
The G90 earned a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS for its performance in crash testing and “Good” standard headlights, but it has not yet been tested by the NHTSA. This performance, along with a comprehensive set of standard safety equipment gives the G90 an 8 on safety.
Unlike other flagship sedans that can skimp on these sorts of safety and technology features, the G90 makes all of its safety equipment standard and the list is formidable. Automatic front and rear emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, a blind-spot camera that displays a live view from the mirrors into the instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system are found on every G90. Kudos to Genesis.
2022 Genesis G90
Features
The G90’s standard features list and reasonable price make it a bargain among full-size luxury sedans.
There’s no question that the G90 takes a value-minded approach to its equipment list. The standard features list is long, it has a great 12.3-inch touchscreen standard, and an excellent warranty to give it an 8.
Which Genesis G90 should I buy?
The base G90 3.3T Premium will be plenty for most, with its starting price of $76,545, and if you want all-wheel drive that can be added for $2,500. The big difference between this trim and the step up to the 5.0 Ultimate models is some backseat comfort features, but up front the two are pretty much identical. That means heated and cooled front seats, nappa leather upholstery, 19-inch alloy wheels, a suede headliner, and a wireless charging pad come standard. Each G90 also comes with a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty with 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary scheduled service.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Genesis G90?
The top model is the 5.0 Ultimate that starts at $80,295, or $82,795 with all-wheel drive. For those looking at the G90 as a car to be driven in (rather than to drive), it makes more sense as it comes with extensive backseat upgrades. Those include dual 10.3-inch monitors, powered/reclining rear seats, rear seat cooling, seat memory, and vanity mirrors.
2022 Genesis G90
Fuel Economy
The G90 isn’t efficient with either powertrain.
Is the 2022 Genesis G90 good on gas?
Certainly not. The most efficient version is the AWD V-6 and that only gets 17 mpg city, 24 highway, and 20 combined. With RWD, the V-6 gets one less combined mpg somehow. That only gives it a 3.
Jumping up to the V-8 doesn’t really incur much of a penalty at least. It gets 16/24/19 mpg with RWD and 16/23/18 mpg with AWD. These figures trail much of the competition, especially the LS 500 in its hybrid version, which gets 25 mpg combined.