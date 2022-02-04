What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Genesis G90? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Genesis G90 is the flagship full-size sedan for the fledgling luxury brand, designed to compete with the biggest and most luxurious sedans out there like the Lexus LS, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, and Audi A8.

Is the 2022 Genesis G90 a good car?

The G90 offers something rare in this lofty class of luxury flagship sedans: value. At the same time it doesn’t compromise on materials, comfort, or grandeur, earning it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Genesis G90?

The G90 is a carryover for 2022, keeping the changes that came with its most recent refresh in 2020.

The exterior styling is brash, with a massive pentagonal grille that dips almost to the very bottom of the front bumper. There are several wheel designs, but the most fetching are 19-inch alloys with a metallic weave that matches up well with the grille. Eventually, we’ll likely see the G90 adopt the double-light band look employed by other Genesis vehicles but for now there’s a single-band daytime running light that wraps around to the fenders. Inside, the G90’s look is much more sedate. Luxury materials abound, with plenty of wood, metal, and leather plastered everywhere.

Two available powertrains range from a 365-hp twin-turbo V-6 or a 420-hp 5.0-liter V-8. The V-8 makes for a burlier sound, though the two offer roughly the same performance in practice. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive optional with both engines. Fuel economy tops out at 20 mpg combined.

Standard adaptive dampers keep the ride magic carpet smooth and active noise cancellation helps to ensure a serene cabin experience, as do a pair of very comfortable front seats. The driver’s seat is 22-way powered and offers standard heating and cooling.

The G90 is also well-equipped when it comes to safety features, with standard front and rear automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control that works down to a stop, a surround-view camera system, and blind-spot monitors.

Adding to the G90’s value is an excellent 5-year/60,000-mile warranty that includes 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary scheduled service with concierge delivery.

How much does the 2022 Genesis G90 cost?

The G90 is very affordable compared to its competitors and offers a much simpler trim/options structure. The 3.3T Prestige kicks things off at $76,545 (including a $1,095 destination charge and $500 for exterior paint that strangely gets added to every color). The 5.0 Ultimate with AWD tops the line at $82,795.

Where is the 2022 Genesis G90 made?

The Genesis G90 is built in its home country of South Korea.