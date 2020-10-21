What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Genesis G90? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Genesis G90 is the South Korean luxury brand’s flagship full-size sedan. Loaded with standard safety and convenience features, the G90 is a rival to the Lexus LS500, Volvo S90, Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7-Series, and Audi A8.

Is the 2021 Genesis G90 a good car?

Review continues below

The G90 earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 for its excellent standard safety and convenience features, potent powertrains with a smooth ride, and stately style. The only thing holding back the large sedan is middling fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Genesis G90?

After last year’s refresh with a new front fascia, the 2021 G90 remains mostly the same. Genesis added an adaptive suspension with electronic dampers as standard this year, as well as auto-dimming automatic high beams.

The G90 floats on a style made less conservative by a massive mesh grille shaped like a shield and available 19-inch wheels with a metallic weave. A band of daytime running lights split the headlights and wrap around the fenders. The attractive if understated styling continues inside, where chrome switches complement open-pore walnut wood trim and oodles of leather.

Two powertrains simplify the G90 lineup. The 3.3T Prestige comes with a 365-horsepower 3.3 liter twin-turbo V-6, or an available 5.0 flexes a 420-hp 5.0-liter V-8 that sounds more muscular, even though the performance difference is negligible. Standard with rear-wheel drive but available in all-wheel drive, the most efficient G90 is not so efficient at 20 mpg combined. The V-8 with all-wheel drive brings up the rear at 18 mpg combined.

Standard adaptive dampers and active noise cancellation soften the ride for smooth sailing, and a 22-way power driver’s seat that is heated and cooled keeps the cruising comfy.

Active safety features run the gamut from automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection front and rear to adaptive cruise control that can restart from a stop, as well as a surround-view camera system that costs extra on other luxury sedans.

Other standard content includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an excellent 5-year/60,000-mile warranty that includes 3-year/36,000 complimentary scheduled service with concierge delivery.

How much does the 2021 Genesis G90 cost?

Unlike nearly every other luxury sedan, the G90 has a limited price spread with two trims tied to the two engines. The 3.3T Prestige starts at about $74,000 and tops out in 5.0 Ultimate trim just over $80,000.

Where is the 2021 Genesis G90 made?

The Genesis G90 is built in its home country of South Korea.