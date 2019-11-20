2020 Genesis G90

2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Side Exterior View
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Rear Exterior View
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Front Exterior View
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Trunk
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Open Doors
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Rear Seats
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Front Seats
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Dashboard
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Engine
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Instrument Cluster
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Gear Shift
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Instrument Panel
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Steering Wheel
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Grille
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Audio System
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Temperature Controls
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Door Controls
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Mirror
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Wheel Cap
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Tail Light
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Door Handle
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Headlight
2019 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Air Vents
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Side Exterior View
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Front Exterior View
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Rear Exterior View
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Front Seats
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Open Doors
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Rear Seats
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Trunk
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Dashboard
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Gear Shift
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Steering Wheel
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Instrument Cluster
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Engine
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Instrument Panel
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Temperature Controls
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Audio System
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Grille
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Door Handle
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Wheel Cap
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Tail Light
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Door Controls
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Air Vents
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Headlight
2018 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Mirror
2017 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2017 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2017 Genesis G90 - 2016 Detroit Auto Show live photos
2017 Genesis G90 5.0L Ultimate RWD Side Exterior View
The Car Connection Expert Review

Kirk Bell Kirk Bell Senior Editor
November 20, 2019

Buying tip

The turbocharged V-6 is a better value than the V-8, offering almost as much power for less money.

The 2020 Genesis G90 full-size luxury sedan promises more safety and bolder styling to go with its value in a class of expensive cars.

The Genesis G90 takes on some of the world's best cars—the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, and Audi A8 among them—but does it at a lower price and without as much technological wizardry.

A 2020 update for the G90 gives it new body panels aside for the roof and doors, and a new polished silver shield of a grille that stands out like a knight charging a foe. That grille, with its mesh matrix insert (Genesis calls it G-Matrix), and matrix-style optional 19-inch wheel design stand out as "look at me" elements of an otherwise understated large luxury car.

The look is updated inside as well, where a new dash design emphasizes horizontal lines and the ambience embraces premium materials. Chrome plating is applied to the switches, leather swathes the center console as well as the seats, double stitching and piping decorate that leather, and open-pore wood accents the high-end look. Interior technology is also updated. The central 12.3-inch infotainment screen now incorporates touch controls and offers split screens with copper-colored highlights. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility carry over. The system can also be updated over the air, as can all of the vehicle's electronics. A new Intelligent Car Management Service analyzes driving patterns to personalize the driving experience and notify drivers of vehicle wear and necessary maintenance.

Active noise cancellation and Genesis' adaptive electronic dampers conspire to create a pleasant ride.

What doesn't change are the two powertrains that define its trim levels. The 3.3T features a turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 that makes 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. The 5.0 is motivated by a 5.0-liter V-8 that produces 420 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Like the 2019 model, there shouldn't be much of a power difference between the engines, but the V-8 simply sounds better.

Buyers will pay extra for that sound, both at the dealer and at the pump. The V-8 is EPA rated at 16 mpg city, 24 highway with rear-drive and 16/23 with all-wheel drive, while the V-6 gets identical 17/25 mpg EPA ratings with rear- or all-wheel drive.

The 2020 Genesis G90 comes standard with a wide range of active-safety features, including forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking that can detect bicycles, rear cross-traffic alerts with automatic braking, active lane control that can keep the car centered in its lane when following another car or driving on the highway, and a system to warn occupants not to exit the vehicle when an object is approaching too closely. It also comes standard with 10 airbags, including a passenger knee airbag.

The 2020 G90 has not been crash tested, but the 2019 model was named an IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

Equipment levels haven't been defined yet, but the 5.0 will have more features.

The 2020 Genesis G90 goes on sale in late December.

