The Genesis G90 takes on some of the world's best cars—the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, and Audi A8 among them—but does it at a lower price and without as much technological wizardry.

A 2020 update for the G90 gives it new body panels aside for the roof and doors, and a new polished silver shield of a grille that stands out like a knight charging a foe. That grille, with its mesh matrix insert (Genesis calls it G-Matrix), and matrix-style optional 19-inch wheel design stand out as "look at me" elements of an otherwise understated large luxury car.

The look is updated inside as well, where a new dash design emphasizes horizontal lines and the ambience embraces premium materials. Chrome plating is applied to the switches, leather swathes the center console as well as the seats, double stitching and piping decorate that leather, and open-pore wood accents the high-end look. Interior technology is also updated. The central 12.3-inch infotainment screen now incorporates touch controls and offers split screens with copper-colored highlights. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility carry over. The system can also be updated over the air, as can all of the vehicle's electronics. A new Intelligent Car Management Service analyzes driving patterns to personalize the driving experience and notify drivers of vehicle wear and necessary maintenance.

Active noise cancellation and Genesis' adaptive electronic dampers conspire to create a pleasant ride.

What doesn't change are the two powertrains that define its trim levels. The 3.3T features a turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 that makes 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. The 5.0 is motivated by a 5.0-liter V-8 that produces 420 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Like the 2019 model, there shouldn't be much of a power difference between the engines, but the V-8 simply sounds better.

Buyers will pay extra for that sound, both at the dealer and at the pump. The V-8 is EPA rated at 16 mpg city, 24 highway with rear-drive and 16/23 with all-wheel drive, while the V-6 gets identical 17/25 mpg EPA ratings with rear- or all-wheel drive.

The 2020 Genesis G90 comes standard with a wide range of active-safety features, including forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking that can detect bicycles, rear cross-traffic alerts with automatic braking, active lane control that can keep the car centered in its lane when following another car or driving on the highway, and a system to warn occupants not to exit the vehicle when an object is approaching too closely. It also comes standard with 10 airbags, including a passenger knee airbag.

The 2020 G90 has not been crash tested, but the 2019 model was named an IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

Equipment levels haven't been defined yet, but the 5.0 will have more features.

The 2020 Genesis G90 goes on sale in late December.