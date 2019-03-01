We don’t mind that the 2019 Genesis G90’s velvet rope may be velveteen. Our hands don’t notice the difference inside and out—only our pocketbooks feel different.

For about $70,000 to start, the 2019 G90 is a value among luxury sedans—hard to find. It’s not a moonshot, a fire-breathing track monster, nor a tech marvel. It’s an extremely comfortable sedan from an upstart automaker that has proved it can cut costs in secret; we don’t see many places where the G90 saves pennies.

It earns a 6.8 on our overall scale for its serene interior and ride. Other full-sizers do better, but also cost magnitudes more. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

This year, the G90 is identical from last year’s version. It’s offered in two trims that are separated by engine sizes. The 3.3T version is equipped with a turbo V-6 and all the goodies we could as for and the 5.0 version gets a sonorous (but not much more powerful) V-8 and back-seat luxury gear. All-wheel drive is available for $2,500 on both engines.

Every G90 is well-equipped with nappa leather, 22-way adjustable driver’s seat, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, premium audio, a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a comprehensive warranty, active safety features, and three-zone climate control.

The twin-turbo V-6 provides ample acceleration and 365 horsepower. The V-8 boasts 420 hp, but its trick is a better sound—not quicker pace.

Genesis’ money was well-spent on the G90’s supple ride. A sophisticated, independent suspension is complemented with electronic dampers and confident brakes.

Its money was also well-spent on active safety features and advanced construction. It aced the IIHS’ crash battery and was named a Top Safety Pick+ for 2019.

Four adults will ride in superlative comfort, although 5.0 models heap on creature comforts in the rear like an entertainment system and cooled rear seats.