The 2018 Genesis G90 isn’t just a fly-under-the-radar luxury sedan. It’s the flagship model from Hyundai’s recently minted luxury brand and it has some elite targets in its crosshairs.

For 2018, the G90 is available in 3.3T Premium and 5.0 Ultimate trim levels. Their names denote different engines and levels of luxury. Together, they earn a commendable 7.2 out of 10 on our scale, with big points added for their opulent interiors and high level of value. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 G90 lineup sees few changes this year. The 3.3T Premium now includes standard LED headlights and the 5.0 Ultimate gains a rear-seat entertainment system. Both trim levels now include a CD/DVD player tucked into the glovebox.

Review continues below

As its name indicates, the 3.3T premium features a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine rated at 365 horsepower. The 5.0 Ultimate tacks on even more luxuries and swaps in a strong 420-hp naturally aspirated V-8 engine. Rear-wheel drive is standard on both and all-wheel drive is optional. Regardless of engine and drive wheels, an 8-speed automatic developed by Genesis-parent Hyundai is standard.

The V-6 pairs nicely to the 8-speed automatic, and although it lacks the muscular engine note of the V-8, it’s our choice. The V-6 is more fuel-efficient at 20 mpg combined and its lighter weight delivers a slightly more nimble feel.

The G90 performs its best on the open road thanks to an adaptive suspension and a long wheelbase that work together to swallow up miles and potholes with aplomb. Enter a corner and there’s considerable lean and the steering is too light for our tastes. It’s old-school luxury updated with high-tech features.

Inside, the G90 features a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen display for infotainment with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Befitting its flagship positioning, the G90 is loaded with goodies like a 17-speaker Lexicon-branded audio system, a 22-way power driver’s seat, and power door closers.

Its interior design is as restrained as its exterior with top-quality materials covering every surface. Notable standouts include metal-finished buttons for the climate control system.

On the safety front, the G90 is loaded to the gills with automatic high-beam LED headlights that bend with steering wheel inputs, nine airbags, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

The Genesis G90 is unusual among luxury sedans in that it has been subjected to IIHS crash-testing, where it earns the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award.